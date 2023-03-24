NZSA Mentorships 2023 Announced!

We are pleased to announce that 13 emerging writers have been selected for The New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa 2023 Mentorship Programme.

The selection panel of convenor Mandy Hager along with panellists Jacquie McRae and Rosetta Allan commented that: ‘We were impressed by the range of genres and ideas expressed in the eighty applications, and with the commitment shown by all the writers. We wished we could have accommodated everyone and sincerely hope that those who have not made the final cut keep going, as every application showed great promise and the overall standard was excellent.

The final list is comprised of writers who have a clear idea of what they want to achieve and the support they feel is needed to complete the project to a high standard. We are excited by the prospect of seeing these writers make a name for themselves in the future.’

The 2023 mentees are emerging writers with unique voices and we congratulate: Paddy Boylan (Christchurch), Cheryl Evans (Tauranga), Hannah Field (Brighton, UK), Rachael Gordon (Taihape), Joseph Janiszewski (Auckland), Merryn Jones (Hastings), Sara Litchfield (Te Anau), Jo Luke (Huntly), Lucy O'Connor (Porirua), Christopher Reed (Auckland), Kathryn Saunders (Manawatu), Frances Turner (Auckland), Eileen Woodhead (Napier). Find out more about the mentees.

They will spend the remainder of 2023 honing their skills and developing their craft under the mentorship of some of New Zealand’s finest professional writers. These mentees will be paired with an experienced writer for their mentorship from our list of industry mentors.

Find out more about the NZSA Mentor Programme

The NZSA Mentorship programme is offered every year by the NZSA to foster and develop emerging writers to hone their craft with the support of established practitioners. The NZSA has run its highly successful mentoring programme for writers since 1999. The NZSA Mentor programme is made possible with funding from Creative New Zealand.

