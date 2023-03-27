Another Exciting Appointment For The Tauranga Arts Festival

Tauranga Arts Festival Trust Board takes great pleasure in welcoming Alex Ellis to the Festival Team. Alex (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Porou, Pākeha) joins us in the newly established role of Associate Artistic Director. This role has been designed to develop talent and provide support to the Artistic Director, Shane Bosher, in the programming and production of the Festival.

Trust chair Kathryn Lellman says “We have reshaped our organisational structure for Festival 2023 and are thrilled to have Alex take up this role as part of our dynamic new team.”

“Alex was born and raised in Tauranga, where she continues to have a strong connection to both the community and the creative arts sector.”

Alex formed Flaxworks theatre company in 2005 with her partner Phil Ormsby and they have produced original theatre which has toured throughout Aotearoa and Australia.

Alex is passionate about performance and believes it is important to see and experience a wide range of artistic expression.

Her previous experiences touring Aotearoa and working for the Auckland Arts Festival and Auckland Live were incredibly inspiring for Alex and confirmed her belief that the Arts are vital to the community.



Together, Alex, Shane Bosher, and General Manager Nikki Hansen will bring a diverse skill set to the programme development and delivery of the 2023 Tauranga Arts Festival.

While currently based in Tāmaki Makaurau, Alex will travel to Tauranga throughout the year and will be based here full time during the Festival.

The board and Festival team are thrilled to have Alex make up part of the team this year as we welcome her back to Tauranga Moana.

© Scoop Media

