Trident Homes Tactix 58 Defeat AVIS Magic 41 In Rangiora

27 March, 2023

Despite little time to rest, the Trident Home Tactix have pulled off their second victory in just over 24 hours in Rangiora, dispatching the Avis Magic, 58-41.

It was a radically different win from their one-goal thriller over Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse at the Mainpower Stadium on Sunday afternoon, but it still required intensity and accuracy to hold off the Magic, who won the first quarter.

A third victory in a row – through an outstanding 43 from 43 shots out of the hands of Aliyah Dunn, and the concerted efforts of their three key defenders - the Tactix now move to the top of the ANZ Premiership table.

The Magic were also playing their second match of the weekend, having beaten the Steel on Saturday, but they couldn’t seem to adjust enough to the Tactix change-up of pace in the second quarter.

These two teams have traditionally been locked in close encounters and for most of the first half, it looked like we were witnessing another.

The Magic initially found it tougher to get the ball into their shooters allowing the Tactix to take a small leap ahead. But Magic defenders Erena Mikaere and Georgia Takarangi won vital ball, converted at the other end by Bailey Mes and Ameliaranne Ekenasio – displaying their innate understanding – and it gave them a two-goal advantage.

A Jane Watson intercept converted with a Dunn long-bomb in the final second got the Tactix within one, 15-14 at the first break.

Tactix wing defence Greer Sinclair continues to grow in her new surroundings, inspired by Karin Burger and Jane Watson, and with a step up on defence, the home side regained the lead.

Basic errors by the Magic attack from their centre-pass, and hesitation on attack allowed the Tactix to go on a run of five in the final six minutes of the half. Dunn dominated in the shooting circle without a miss, while Te Paea Selby-Rickit owned the role of third feeder, alongside Kimiora Poi and Laura Malcolm, who are starting to build their connection, too.

Mes was also on 100 percent accuracy at halftime, showing off all the skills in her wide repertoire, but she’d put up 10 less shots than Dunn.

Down by seven at halftime, 30-23, the Magic were told to get back to playing their short-passing game, and introduced Georgie Edgecombe at wing attack. And mixing it up initially paid off with the Magic, quickly getting within five.

But with Watson and Burger taking charge of their circle, and Dunn doing the same at the other, the Tactix stretched out to double figures at the end of the third quarter, 41-31.

The class and experience of the Tactix defence dictated the final quarter, and despite Mikaere’s untiring efforts to break the rhythm of the Tactix attack, they convincingly won the last spell, 17-10.



Official Result and Stats:

Trident Homes Tactix: 58

AVIS Magic: 41

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Tactix:

Aliyah Dunn 43/43 (100%)

Te Paea Selby-Rickit 14/17 (82%)

Vika Koloto 1/3 (88%)

Shooting Stats - Magic:

Ameliaranne Ekenasio 16/20 (80%)

Bailey Mes 25/27 (93%)

MVP:

Aliyah Dunn

© Scoop Media

