Kinky Boots - Holy Cow! We've Hooked Up With Lewis Road Creamery

KINKY BOOTS has inspired audiences across the globe, reminding everyone we can change the world when we change our minds. This uplifting sensation features a Tony® and Grammy® winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell. Filled with glitter, glam and a whole lot of sole, KINKY BOOTS invites you to FEEL THE JOY all over again!

Auckland: The Civic from 25 May | Ticketmaster

Wellington: St James Theatre from 28 June | Ticketmaster

We’re frothing! We’ve hooked up with New Zealand’s darlings of dairy, Lewis Road Creamery, for the premiere season of KINKY BOOTS – the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical – opening in Auckland in May and Wellington in June.

KINKY BOOTS producers, G&T Productions and the Amici Trust, are thrilled to join forces with a likeminded company, who, just like them, are focussed on delivering a premium product to the New Zealand market.

Following on from smash-hit productions of Jersey Boys and Les Miserables, KINKY BOOTS opens at the home of musicals, The Civic, Auckland on 25 May and the St James Theatre, Wellington, on 28 June. Great seats are available from Ticketmaster from $63.50*.

“As producers, we endeavour to showcase the very best of New Zealand talent,” says G&T’s Terry O’Connor. “Lewis Road Creamery is to the dairy aisle what we are to the theatre. We strive for excellence and we love our customers to enjoy every single drop!”

KINKY BOOTS is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical. KINKY BOOTS features a joyous, Tony-award winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein.

Lewis Road Creamery marketing director Lynette Maan agrees that the alliance with KINKY BOOTS and its producers is a perfect match.

“Like the story behind Kinky Boots, we’re proudly different at Lewis Road. Our mantra is ‘don’t be afraid to be different. Be afraid to be the same’.”

Lynette explains that Lewis Road’s parent Southern Pastures embraces individuality and is “Determined to be uniquely different in a country of dairy. We’re different on our own farms — sticking to pasture over palm kernel making us orangutan friendly, non GMO verified, and pushing the boundaries on animal welfare and environmental sustainability practices.”

“Being who we wanted to be has taken us from an emerging brand to one that occupies pride of place in fridges in hundreds of thousands of Kiwi homes and also many abroad who value our uniqueness.

“Our message about ‘being who you want to be’ is making a difference and by us shining our light on Kinky Boots, a story that encourages individuality without prejudice, then we think the world has got to be a better place. Get your boots on, and let’s shake it up.”

KINKY BOOTS is one of Broadway’s great love stories. It follows reluctant shoe factory owner Charlie Price journey to save the business he’s inherited from his father which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realised and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

KINKY BOOTS is full of opportunities for a theatre to flex its artistic muscles with elaborate costumes, exhilarating choreography and a heartfelt story. A surefire crowd pleaser, KINKY BOOTS will have audiences dancing in the aisles and discovering why, sometimes, the best way to fit in... is to stand out!

