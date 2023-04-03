Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Robinhood Stars Turn Tables On Tactix With Powerful Win

Monday, 3 April 2023, 5:10 am
Press Release: Robinhood Stars

02 April, 2023

The Robinhood Stars have exacted revenge for their opening round loss to the Trident Homes Tactix - powering home to a 57-48 triumph in their Auckland rematch.

The win is the Stars' fourth of their campaign and sees them sit second on the ladder.

The Stars showed their intent early - willing to fight for every possession and make the Tactix earn every goal.

Midcourters Gina Crampton and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan showed poise and perfect timing when feeding Maia Wilson and Amorangi Malesala in the shooting circle - with the pair missing just one shot in the opening stanza.

Both teams traded blows that were worthy of a heavyweight title fight, with the Stars landing some clean punches by forcing turnovers late in the opening period and turning them into points as they led 16-12 at quarter-time.

The Stars continued to ride the wave of momentum in the second quarter - passes were sticking and the goals were stacking up. The Stars remained connected at the defensive front, forcing uncharacteristic errors from the Tactix and making them pay.

The Stars extended their lead to as many as 11 goals and while some loose play late allowed the Tactix to pull a couple back, the Stars held onto a healthy nine-goal advantage, up 32-23 at the half-time break.

The third quarter was a clunky affair for both teams. The Tactix came out of their half-time talk focused on being as disruptive as possible to the Stars' ball and it made the Stars have to change their plan on attack.

Tactix defenders Karin Burger and Jane Watson were now making the Stars work for their goals, while the Tactix were converting their opportunities and not allowing the Stars to build on their lead.

Importantly, the Stars kept their strong buffer - up 46-38 after the third.

The Stars brought fun and flair into the fourth quarter, as they looked to put the Tactix to bed. Elle Temu and Holly Fowler were ruthless at the back of the court, nabbing interceptions, which were welcomed at the shooting end, as Wilson and Malesala continued to feast.

The Stars entertained the home crowd to the final whistle with some slick play, before rubber stamping an important nine-goal victory

The Stars finished the game with nine total intercepts and forced 27 turnovers.

The Stars are at home again next week when they host the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse.

Robinhood Stars: 57
Trident Homes Tactix: 48

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Robinhood Stars on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 