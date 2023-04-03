Robinhood Stars Turn Tables On Tactix With Powerful Win

02 April, 2023

The Robinhood Stars have exacted revenge for their opening round loss to the Trident Homes Tactix - powering home to a 57-48 triumph in their Auckland rematch.

The win is the Stars' fourth of their campaign and sees them sit second on the ladder.

The Stars showed their intent early - willing to fight for every possession and make the Tactix earn every goal.

Midcourters Gina Crampton and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan showed poise and perfect timing when feeding Maia Wilson and Amorangi Malesala in the shooting circle - with the pair missing just one shot in the opening stanza.

Both teams traded blows that were worthy of a heavyweight title fight, with the Stars landing some clean punches by forcing turnovers late in the opening period and turning them into points as they led 16-12 at quarter-time.

The Stars continued to ride the wave of momentum in the second quarter - passes were sticking and the goals were stacking up. The Stars remained connected at the defensive front, forcing uncharacteristic errors from the Tactix and making them pay.

The Stars extended their lead to as many as 11 goals and while some loose play late allowed the Tactix to pull a couple back, the Stars held onto a healthy nine-goal advantage, up 32-23 at the half-time break.

The third quarter was a clunky affair for both teams. The Tactix came out of their half-time talk focused on being as disruptive as possible to the Stars' ball and it made the Stars have to change their plan on attack.

Tactix defenders Karin Burger and Jane Watson were now making the Stars work for their goals, while the Tactix were converting their opportunities and not allowing the Stars to build on their lead.

Importantly, the Stars kept their strong buffer - up 46-38 after the third.

The Stars brought fun and flair into the fourth quarter, as they looked to put the Tactix to bed. Elle Temu and Holly Fowler were ruthless at the back of the court, nabbing interceptions, which were welcomed at the shooting end, as Wilson and Malesala continued to feast.

The Stars entertained the home crowd to the final whistle with some slick play, before rubber stamping an important nine-goal victory

The Stars finished the game with nine total intercepts and forced 27 turnovers.

The Stars are at home again next week when they host the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse.

Robinhood Stars: 57

Trident Homes Tactix: 48

