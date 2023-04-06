Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Announcing The NZSA Laura Solomon Cuba Press Prize 2023 Shortlist

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 10:41 pm
Press Release: NZ Society of Authors

We are pleased to announce that five writers have been shortlisted for an award that celebrates fresh writing with a 'unique and original vision'.

NZSA congratulates shortlisted writers Susanna Elliffe, Melanie Kwang, Wes Lee, Lee Murray, and Kathryn van Beek.

58 applications came in for this prize and the shortlist judging panel of Tina Shaw and Cassie Hart had a hard decision to make: "The applicants for this year's NZSA Laura Solomon Cuba Press Prize again showed a huge range of inspiring and talented use of genres and styles. This made the selection of a shortlist both exciting and challenging as Cassie and I read applications that ran the gamut of literary forms. We're pleased to be able to offer a shortlist of five dynamic manuscripts that fulfil Laura's brief of being 'unique and original'.
The shortlisted entries now go to the final judging panel to decide on the winner, who will be announced in June.

The co-directors of The Cuba Press, Sarah Bolland and Mary McCallum, are excited to be in the third year of NZSA Laura Solomon Cuba Press Prize and to see again the range of writers and writing it has attracted. "In the finalists we have work that embraces short stories and creative non-fiction, poems and prose poems, and there's even an adult gamebook," says Mary. "It's wonderful that work like this can find a space to shine thanks to the generosity of the late Laura Solomon and her family. Laura herself was a wildly imaginative writer whose work could cross genres and she knew how hard it was sometimes to find a home for work like that in Aotearoa."

She says the first two winners, Polaroid Nights by Lizzie Harwood and Between the Flags by Rachel Fenton are books The Cuba Press is proud to have published, and they couldn't have done it without the support of NZSA and the Laura Solomon Trust. They're also delighted to have published last year's runner-up Iris and Me by Philippa Werry. Mary and Sara are looking forward to getting stuck into reading the manuscripts over the Easter break.

NZSA Laura Solomon Cuba Press PrizeAward for fresh writing with a 'unique and original vision'

The NZSA Laura Solomon Cuba Press Prize celebrates the life and work of the writer Laura Solomon. This prize is judged within the criteria set by Laura Solomon, for new writing with a ‘unique and original vision’. Both published and unpublished writers were invited to enter completed manuscripts written across genres (fiction, creative nonfiction, poetry, drama or children’s writing). This annual prize was created from a bequest, from Laura and The Solomon Family.

The NZSA Laura Solomon Cuba Press Prize:

  • paves the way for new and exciting writing to make its way into the marketplace
  • awards the winner a cash award as an ‘advance’ of NZ$1000 and a publishing contract supplied by The Cuba Press
  • pays for the book production and printing. The Cuba Press will edit, design, print, market, distribute and promote the book and e-book and pay standard author royalties.
  • The first year for this prize was 2020. Previous winners are Lizzie Harwood (Polaroid Nights 2021), and Rachel J Fenton (Between the Flags 2022).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Society of Authors on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 