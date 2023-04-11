Robinhood Stars Suffer Magic Defeat In Hamilton

Avis Magic defeated Robinhood Stars 71-57 in Hamilton.

10 April, 2023

The Robinhood Stars have slumped to a second straight Easter weekend ANZ Premiership defeat - falling 71-57 to the Magic in Hamilton

Coming into the game off the back of a disappointing loss to the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse less than two days prior, the Stars showed determination from the outset to right their wrongs with a composed beginning to the contest.

The Stars suffered an early blow when defender Elle Temu limped off the court with an ankle injury, bring Kelera Nawai-Caucau into the game to partner Holly Fowler at the defensive end and then lost another defender in Lisa Putt before half-time.

Both sides traded goals - with the Stars getting the edge on defence, forcing turnovers, but being unable to make them count as much as they would've liked, as the Magic kept things tight.

A tense first quarter concluded with the Magic sneaking ahead 17-16.

The Stars endured a tough second quarter, with errors creeping in and the Magic being given cheap ball and punishing the Stars with a flurry of goals.

The Magic built up a big lead, with the Stars unable to disrupt their flow, despite their best efforts.

The Stars showed glimpses of class, but ultimately ended the half needing a big fight back - down 38-28.

The Magic were ruthless in the third quarter and continued to dominate the match, with Bailey Mes and Ameliaranne Ekenasio frustrating the Stars' defence by shooting the lights out.

The Stars refused to quit and managed to snatch some turnovers and eat into the large deficit - heading into the last period trailing 57-39.

With pride on the line, the Stars finished the game on a high - winning the final quarter by four goals and gaining a confidence boost with some smothering defence and slick ball movement on attack, but know they'll have to be a lot better going forward if they want to feature in the finals.

Shooter Jamie Hume, was strong off the bench shooting at 100%, while Nawai-Caucau was industrious at the defensive end.

The Stars will get to take a much needed breather, before hosting the Ascot Park Hotel Steel on Saturday in Auckland.

Robinhood Stars: 57

Avis Magic: 71

