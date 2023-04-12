Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Armageddon's Got Talent For 2023!

Wednesday, 12 April 2023
Press Release: Armageddon Expo

A call for artists and performers to take part in New Zealand’s exciting new talent quest

Best known for its line-up of international and local movie stars, gamers and anime artists, Armageddon Expo is now inviting budding local performers of all kinds onto the Logan Campbell Theatre stage for its first national talent quest.

Featuring singing, music, dance, acrobatics, cosplay, short performances, comedy, magic and more, The Armageddon Talent Quest is a day-long event to be held at the Auckland Showgrounds on Saturday, June 3rd 2023.

Beyond Reality Media managing director and Armageddon founder William Geradts says that The Armageddon Talent Quest hopes to uncover exciting local performers and potentially help launch their entertainment career.

“We know that the 50,000-plus army of fans that attend Auckland Armageddon each year include many talented artists who’re keen to show off their skills in front of a live audience.

“So, we’re offering them and any other potential stars who’d like to take part the opportunity to pitch their act or send their audition file to be selected for the inaugural Armageddon Talent Quest,” he says.

Entrants will compete for cash prizes with a talented panel of celebrity judges on hand to make the call:

The celebrity judging panel comprises:

- Karen O’Leary – Wellington Paranormal, The Breaker Uppers, Nude Tuesday, The Eggplant.

- Mike Minogue – Wellington Paranormal, Hunt for the Wilder People.

- Cori Gonzalez-Macuer (7 Days, What We do in the Shadows and Billy T James Award winner)

Judges will award points for performance quality, entertainment value and wow factor. An additional consideration will be awarded for any geek and pop culture elements central to the performance.

Prizes include a first prize of $5,000, $2,500 for 2nd, $1,500 for 3rd, $700 for 4th and $300 for 5th place.

William Geradts says he’s already been approached by talented individuals wanting to pitch their acts.

“We’re expecting more than 100 entries from which we’ll select 35 to take part on the day. For example, New Zealand has a really strong K-Pop culture and we know some of those performers are super-excited to take part,” he says.

“This will be a really exciting addition to the Auckland Armageddon experience and we can’t wait to see what talent New Zealand has to offer,” Geradts said.

The Armageddon Talent Quest hopefuls should send their audition video no later than April 30th, 2023. See https://www.armageddonexpo.com/events/instance/armageddon-talent-quest/ for further information.

 

