Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tokyo Olympic Duo Set To Compete In A Trio Of Innovative New Rotorua Marathon Events

Monday, 17 April 2023, 11:36 am
Press Release: Athletics New Zealand

A pair of Tokyo Olympians – middle-distance ace Sam Tanner and triathlon superstar Hayden Wilde – are set to compete in a trio of new and exciting events which feature as part of the 59th edition of the Red Stag Rotorua Marathon from 5-7 May.

Tanner, who ran 3:31.34 to climb to number two on the all-time New Zealand 1500m lists at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and his Tauranga-based training partner Wilde, the Olympic triathlon bronze medallist, plan to open their account in Rotorua by competing in the Museum Mile sponsored by Toi Ohomai – which doubles as the inaugural New Zealand Road Mile Championships – on Friday 5 May.

The duo will then return the following day to compete in the high octane RampRun.

Taking place in the Rotorua city carpark building, competitors race to the top of the three-storey car park before quickly returning to the foot of the building and repeat the task three more times.

Wilde – a three-time former New Zealand 5000m champion - and Tanner will then climax their jam-packed competitive schedule competing in the Runway5 on Sunday 7 May. The super-fast 5km will span the stretch of the Rotorua Airport runway and finish alongside the departure terminal.

Julian Oakley, the current New Zealand 3000m, 5000m and 10,000m champion, also plans to compete in all three events as part of the Red Stag Rotorua Marathon weekend.

Look out too for New Zealand women’s track mile champion Rebekah Greene, who will seek to add the road mile crown to her CV after impressing on the track this season – highlighted by a New Zealand resident record mile time of 4:32.92 in Whanganui. Greene will also return for the RampRan and Runway5.

Sam said: “I’m always keen to try new and innovative events and the Museum Mile, RampRun and Runway5 hold a huge appeal.”

“From running up a car park to chasing the New Zealand road mile title the three events will be a lot of fun, and I’m sure will put a smile on my face, which is what competing should be all about.”

Athletics NZ Competition Manager Jason Cameron said: “To have attracted athletes of the calibre of Sam Tanner and Hayden Wilde is huge kudos to not only the Red Stag Rotorua Marathon weekend but the exciting nature of the three new events.”

“With the likes of Julian Oakley and Rebekah Greene also competing the event boasts a crop of some of the finest superstar endurance names in our sport all of whom will help raise the profile of our exciting suite of new events.”

To find out more and how to enter our new events go here

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Athletics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 