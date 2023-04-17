Tokyo Olympic Duo Set To Compete In A Trio Of Innovative New Rotorua Marathon Events

A pair of Tokyo Olympians – middle-distance ace Sam Tanner and triathlon superstar Hayden Wilde – are set to compete in a trio of new and exciting events which feature as part of the 59th edition of the Red Stag Rotorua Marathon from 5-7 May.

Tanner, who ran 3:31.34 to climb to number two on the all-time New Zealand 1500m lists at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and his Tauranga-based training partner Wilde, the Olympic triathlon bronze medallist, plan to open their account in Rotorua by competing in the Museum Mile sponsored by Toi Ohomai – which doubles as the inaugural New Zealand Road Mile Championships – on Friday 5 May.

The duo will then return the following day to compete in the high octane RampRun.

Taking place in the Rotorua city carpark building, competitors race to the top of the three-storey car park before quickly returning to the foot of the building and repeat the task three more times.

Wilde – a three-time former New Zealand 5000m champion - and Tanner will then climax their jam-packed competitive schedule competing in the Runway5 on Sunday 7 May. The super-fast 5km will span the stretch of the Rotorua Airport runway and finish alongside the departure terminal.

Julian Oakley, the current New Zealand 3000m, 5000m and 10,000m champion, also plans to compete in all three events as part of the Red Stag Rotorua Marathon weekend.

Look out too for New Zealand women’s track mile champion Rebekah Greene, who will seek to add the road mile crown to her CV after impressing on the track this season – highlighted by a New Zealand resident record mile time of 4:32.92 in Whanganui. Greene will also return for the RampRan and Runway5.

Sam said: “I’m always keen to try new and innovative events and the Museum Mile, RampRun and Runway5 hold a huge appeal.”

“From running up a car park to chasing the New Zealand road mile title the three events will be a lot of fun, and I’m sure will put a smile on my face, which is what competing should be all about.”

Athletics NZ Competition Manager Jason Cameron said: “To have attracted athletes of the calibre of Sam Tanner and Hayden Wilde is huge kudos to not only the Red Stag Rotorua Marathon weekend but the exciting nature of the three new events.”

“With the likes of Julian Oakley and Rebekah Greene also competing the event boasts a crop of some of the finest superstar endurance names in our sport all of whom will help raise the profile of our exciting suite of new events.”

