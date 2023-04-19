$10K Up For Grabs As Nib Little Legends Relay Returns For 2023

The nib Little Legends $10K relay is back for a third year as part of nib’s commitment to encouraging more Kiwi kids to get active.

The race will involve 10 junior rugby clubs and intermediate schools from around Auckland, North Harbour and Northland, selected to compete in a half-time relay race at the Blues vs Hurricanes match at Eden Park on Saturday, 27 May.

Registrations are open between 19 April - 5 May 2023. Selected teams will compete for a $10,000 cash prize to support the health and wellbeing of junior players. Each team will consist of 10 relay runners aged between 11 – 13 years of age.

“At nib we’re passionate about proactive health and wellbeing, and junior sport is a great way to get kids active and instil positive habits from a young age,” said nib New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin. “The Little Legends $10K Relay is fun and exciting, and it’s also a wonderful way to encourage schools and tamariki to get behind a cause that supports their health and wellbeing,” Mr Hennin said.

Last year’s winning team from Kelston Intermediate School put part of their $10,000 towards travel to Matamata sports camp, where students had the chance to compete with other intermediate schools from across the North Island in a range of sports, from rugby and netball to lawn bowls.

Kelston Intermediate School Principal, Bert Iosia, said: “It was amazing to see our students connect with other schools and strengthen that bond. The students had a great time and took pride in cheering for the opposition. The cost of any camp is expensive for whānau, and it was wonderful to cover some of the transport costs for families thanks to nib.”

Prize money was also allocated to the installation of a fire extinguisher in each classroom, first aid kits, an Automated External Defibrillator kit (AED) and new basketball hoops.

“Taking part in the nib Little Legends $10K relay has been a massive win for students and staff. It's a great way to help schools and clubs that want to do more for their tamariki through health and sport,” Mr Isoia said.

Blues Chief Executive Andrew Hore said the Blues are stoked to support this initiative and host the relay as part of the half-time entertainment.

“It’s always so inspiring to see the impact the nib Little Legends $10K Relay has on our communities. The excitement and teamwork we see from the relay teams each year makes us proud to be partnered with nib to support this kind of mahi.”

Mr Hennin said he encourages all eligible local schools and rugby clubs to apply.

“We’re proud to have supported Kelston Intermediate with so many great wellbeing initiatives last year. We’ll be cheering on these Little Legends at Eden Park and encourage all eligible teams to apply,” Mr Hennin said.

Local junior rugby clubs and schools interested in entering the competition need to tell the Blues and nib in 50 words or less how they’ll use the prize money to support the health and wellbeing of their junior players. The final teams will be announced on Wednesday, 10 May 2023.

Each finalist team must have 10 runners aged between 11-13 years to compete on the day. All finalists will also receive a Wahu goodie bag thanks to the Blues.

Registration is open from today and closes Friday, 5 May at 5:00 pm (NZST). To enter or read the full terms and conditions, visit: https://www.blues.rugby/nib-10k-relay

