New Releases Te Marama Puoro O Aotearoa - NZ Music Month 2023

Monday, 1 May 2023, 6:08 am
Press Release: Waiata Anthems

WAIATA ANTHEMS 
Our Songs. Our Waiata. Our Movement.

Waiata Anthems is a movement instrumental in the massive groundswell of streaming and broadcasting waiata reo Maori.

Since its inception in 2019, Waiata Anthems has celebrated and encouraged the revitalisation of te reo Maori at scale. Over one hundred new waiata and creative lyric music videos have been supported, produced and released alongside powerful documentary stories, each sharing personal stories of disconnection, reclamation and courage through waiata reo Maori. The power of waiata is transforming artists and audiences as our nation’s airwaves and digital music platforms resonate with the vibrant sound of new waiata and bilingual music.

In 2023, Waiata Anthems returns with a broader reach. Using three release pillars: MAY NZ Music Month, JULY Matariki and SEPTEMBER Waiata Anthems Week, the movement is set to amplify even more waiata and empower our artists to strengthen their careers and promote their music to Aotearoa and the world using te reo Māori. 
 

WAIATA ANTHEMS: MAY 2023 RELEASES
TE MARAMA PUORO O AOTEAROA - NZ MUSIC MONTH 2023

This May, one of Aotearoa’s leading platforms championing Māori music, Waiata Anthems, returns with a suite of new waiata and video content in time for Te Marama Puoro O Aotearoa - NZ Music Month 2023.

Throughout May, new waiata will be released from both emerging and established artists, including MOHI, Chad Chambers, Nikau Grace, William Singe and Corrella.

Accompanying the musical releases, audiences can look forward to a selection of dynamic videos funded by Te Māngai Pāho, including five brand new short documentary stories, live performance music videos and lyric explainer clips, taking audiences on a deep dive into the meaning behind these powerful waiata.

The creator of Waiata Anthems, Dame Hinewehi Mohi, says she is particularly excited about the focus on supporting our artists through video content and hearing the personal stories behind their waiata. “I am thrilled with the amazing amount of video content we are releasing to complement the music. It's inspiring to see these artists not only as champions of waiata but also sharing the stories of their reo Māori journeys, and the hopes and intentions at the heart of their music.

And for those wanting to join the movement as it plays out, audiences can watch performances from Jordyn With A Why, Majic, Geneva Alexander Marsters, Alya Jade, and Corrella, at the Waiata Reo Māori Showcase streaming live from the Tuning Fork on Wednesday 17th May.

