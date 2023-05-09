Huge Line-up Of Stars Announced For Armageddon Winter 2023!

Armageddon Expo, Winter is coming - and it’s big!

After years of postponed shows and virtual attendance, Armageddon Expo returns to Auckland Showgrounds with all the attractions, cosplay-clad fans, gamers and merchandise it’s renowned for - and best of all, an outstanding lineup of international guests attending in the flesh!

Beyond Reality Media managing director and Armageddon founder William Geradts says that he’s more excited about this event than he’s been in years and can’t wait to open the doors for his [number] show on King’s Birthday Weekend, June 3rd – 5th.

“This show is incredibly exciting. It’s the first time we’ve had such a big lineup of stars and attractions since 2019 - the fans are going crazy about it,” Geradts says.

And with stars representing so many of television’s top franchises, it’s easy to see why he’s so confident.

The roster includes Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones), Emilie De Ravin (Once Upon a Time), Caity Lotz (Legends of Tomorrow), Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who), Afshan Azad (Harry Potter), Clive Standen (Vikings) and New Zealand’s own Keisha Castle-Hughes to name only a few.

“Whatever type of show you’re into, whether it’s fantasy, drama, gaming or anime, there’s someone in the lineup you’ll want to meet,” Geradts says.

“The stars have been incredibly encouraging too. We’ve been pleasantly surprised how keen they are to get down to New Zealand and meet the fans and see the country,” he says.

The Auckland Armageddon Expo is traditionally the largest show of its kind in Australasia and it fills every available corner of Auckland Showgrounds. There is no other venue large enough to cater to Armageddon’s huge footprint.

Originally a swap meet for comics and science fiction memorabilia, Geradts grew the show dramatically over the past 18 years, with attendance peaking above 70,000 prior to the Pandemic.

Now the show encompasses pop culture, geeks, gaming, Esports, technology, anime, animation, comics, collectibles, celebrities and fandoms.

An important area of growth has been gaming, with Esports now an Olympic sport – a far cry from clunky games on 64-bit machines that were the latest technology when Geradts started out.

“Live gaming competitions are incredibly exciting. We get large groups of fans sitting in the grandstands for the whole weekend to share every cut and thrust of the tournaments,” he says.

Fantasy is another important aspect of the show, with an incredible percentage of show visitors channelling a character from film or anime and wearing authentic costumes to the show. Many also choose to enter cosplay competitions where they get to show off their look to other fans, and there are workshops for those wanting to learn how to improve their costumes.

An additional attraction for the show this year is the inaugural Armageddon Talent Quest with singers, dancers, circus acts and all kinds of other talented individuals competing on the Logan Campbell Theatre stage for cash prizes.

“We know there is incredible talent already attending Armageddon Expo as fans and cosplay performers, but now we’ve created an opportunity for them to show their skills on the main stage, in front of a live audience,” Geradts says.

Armageddon is proudly all-ages and promises safe, inclusive entertainment for the entire family.

“We’re excited to be back in Auckland for all our fans. Come for a day or the whole weekend and celebrate pop-culture like no other event can,” Geradts said.

