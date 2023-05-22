Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Winner Announced Soon For Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award

Monday, 22 May 2023
Fieldays NZ

The 2023 Fieldays No.8 Wire Art Award will be hotly contested, with 26 innovative artists vying for a prize pool worth more than $8,500.

Now in its 26th year, the Fieldays No.8 Wire Art Award challenges Kiwi creatives to transform the iconic agricultural product into inspiring art. The annual competition is hosted by Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato and supported by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society. This year’s winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday 25 May.

The exhibition of finalist artworks is open from Friday 26 May at Hamilton’s ArtsPost Galleries and Shop, and begins with a public talk at 10.30am by this year’s judge, sculptor Hannah Kidd.

Based in Methven with iwi affiliations to Ngaati Toa, Kidd is renowned for her large-scale constructions made of welded steel which have been exhibited around the world. Her public talk at ArtsPost will share her views on the award-winning artworks in this year’s eclectic exhibition with insight into her process for selection of the prize winners.

From an oversized Ulafala necklace to a representation of the carbon credit scheme, the sixteen finalist artworks demonstrate a cross-section of artistic skills utilising agricultural-based materials. Artists’ descriptions reveal inspirations that range from generational footsteps to the recent weather events that wreaked havoc on parts of the North Island.

The winner of the 2023 Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award will receive $7,000. Further prizes of $1,000 for second place and $500 for third will also be awarded, along with the Chair’s Choice Award selected by Jenni Vernon, Chair of the New Zealand National Fieldays Society.

Visitors to the exhibition will also be able to choose their favourite artwork, with the People’s Choice Award open for voting in the gallery until Monday 19 June.

All of the Fieldays No.8 Wire Art Award finalist works are available to view and purchase in a month-long exhibition at Hamilton’s ArtsPost Galleries & Shop, open daily 10am to 5pm from Friday 26 May. Entry is free.

Judge's talk - Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award

  • 10.30am Friday 26 May 2023
  • Free. Held at ArtsPost, 120 Victoria Street, Hamilton.
  • Guest judge Hannah Kidd will discuss the award winners selected for the 2023 Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award.

The 2023 finalists for the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award are:

  • Dagmar Elliott, Te Awamutu
  • Teuila Fatupaito, Hamilton
  • Helen Fuller, Waiheke Island
  • Tony Gray, Morrinsville
  • Jevon Howe, Pukekohe
  • Asaki Kajima, Hawke's Bay
  • John McKenzie, Te Aroha
  • Jane Mortimer and Dave Sole, Hamilton
  • Heather Olesen, Morrinsville
  • Susan Rhodes, Hamilton
  • Ricks Terstappen, Hawke's Bay (two works)
  • Tira, Kaikohe
  • Jeff Thomson and Bev Goodwin, Helensville
  • Dinah and Mark Walker, Auckland
  • Yasmin Yussof, Canterbury
  • Waikato Creative Stitchers: Josina Ellis, Liz Wilson, Sue Truman, Barbara Rosenberg, Sue Lynch, Marianne Lock, Katherine Fell

2023 competition details:

  • First prize: $7,000
  • Second prize: $1,000
  • Third prize: $500
  • Chair’s Choice: $100 ArtsPost voucher
  • People’s Choice: $100 ArtsPost voucher
  • Winners announced/award ceremony: Thursday 25 May 2023
  • Exhibition: Friday 26 May – Sunday 2 July 2023
  • Venue: ArtsPost, 120 Victoria Street, Hamilton. Open daily 10am – 5pm.

