Winner Announced Soon For Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award

The 2023 Fieldays No.8 Wire Art Award will be hotly contested, with 26 innovative artists vying for a prize pool worth more than $8,500.

Now in its 26th year, the Fieldays No.8 Wire Art Award challenges Kiwi creatives to transform the iconic agricultural product into inspiring art. The annual competition is hosted by Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato and supported by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society. This year’s winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday 25 May.

The exhibition of finalist artworks is open from Friday 26 May at Hamilton’s ArtsPost Galleries and Shop, and begins with a public talk at 10.30am by this year’s judge, sculptor Hannah Kidd.

Based in Methven with iwi affiliations to Ngaati Toa, Kidd is renowned for her large-scale constructions made of welded steel which have been exhibited around the world. Her public talk at ArtsPost will share her views on the award-winning artworks in this year’s eclectic exhibition with insight into her process for selection of the prize winners.

From an oversized Ulafala necklace to a representation of the carbon credit scheme, the sixteen finalist artworks demonstrate a cross-section of artistic skills utilising agricultural-based materials. Artists’ descriptions reveal inspirations that range from generational footsteps to the recent weather events that wreaked havoc on parts of the North Island.

The winner of the 2023 Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award will receive $7,000. Further prizes of $1,000 for second place and $500 for third will also be awarded, along with the Chair’s Choice Award selected by Jenni Vernon, Chair of the New Zealand National Fieldays Society.

Visitors to the exhibition will also be able to choose their favourite artwork, with the People’s Choice Award open for voting in the gallery until Monday 19 June.

All of the Fieldays No.8 Wire Art Award finalist works are available to view and purchase in a month-long exhibition at Hamilton’s ArtsPost Galleries & Shop, open daily 10am to 5pm from Friday 26 May. Entry is free.

Judge's talk - Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award

10.30am Friday 26 May 2023

Free. Held at ArtsPost, 120 Victoria Street, Hamilton.

Guest judge Hannah Kidd will discuss the award winners selected for the 2023 Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award.

The 2023 finalists for the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award are:

Dagmar Elliott, Te Awamutu

Teuila Fatupaito, Hamilton

Helen Fuller, Waiheke Island

Tony Gray, Morrinsville

Jevon Howe, Pukekohe

Asaki Kajima, Hawke's Bay

John McKenzie, Te Aroha

Jane Mortimer and Dave Sole, Hamilton

Heather Olesen, Morrinsville

Susan Rhodes, Hamilton

Ricks Terstappen, Hawke's Bay (two works)

Tira, Kaikohe

Jeff Thomson and Bev Goodwin, Helensville

Dinah and Mark Walker, Auckland

Yasmin Yussof, Canterbury

Waikato Creative Stitchers: Josina Ellis, Liz Wilson, Sue Truman, Barbara Rosenberg, Sue Lynch, Marianne Lock, Katherine Fell

2023 competition details:

First prize: $7,000

Second prize: $1,000

Third prize: $500

Chair’s Choice: $100 ArtsPost voucher

People’s Choice: $100 ArtsPost voucher

Winners announced/award ceremony: Thursday 25 May 2023

Exhibition: Friday 26 May – Sunday 2 July 2023

Venue: ArtsPost, 120 Victoria Street, Hamilton. Open daily 10am – 5pm.

