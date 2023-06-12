Shalakazap!

Written By Jenny Wake

Directed By Amalia Calder

Starring: Haydn Cater, Mycah Keall, Q Walker

After sell-out tours, this show went to Brisbane's Out of the Box festival and was later remounted by Vancouver-based Axis Theatre. A Riotous comedy, a transforming set and audience participation. Tyro, apprentice MatheMagician, can't get his spells right. So, when Fire Chief Fleet arrives with a monster mathemagical problem, they need to ask the audience for help.

You may remember Haydn Carter from Badjelly The Witch and Kiwi Courage, this time he is returning to KidzStuff as our apprentice MatheMagician, Tyro. Haydn is a Graduate of Whitireia's Stage and Screen and has just started up his own children’s birthday party company, Precious Moments Entertainment. Q Walker Shalakazaps into the role of Sumah the Celestial. This will be Q’s first time performing with KidzStuff and we can’t wait for you to see their lovely bubbly personality and big smile. Q has a background in circus, plays Taiko drums and is a talented musician. Mycah is also new to KidzStuff and a graduate of Whitireia's Stage and Screen. She is currently in Mokomoko and recently worked on Ngā Rorirori, both at Circa Theatre. Mycah will be taking on the role of Fire Chief Fleet.

When: 1st – 8th July 2023

Monday - Friday 10am & 11:30am

10am shows only on Saturdays

No Shows Sunday

Tickets $13.50 pp, $50 family pass, Under 2’s free

$7 Special Preview, Saturday 1st July 2023 Bookings: www.kidzstufftheatre.co.nz

