Dust Off Your Dancing Shoes For SYNTHONY At TSB Stadium

Dance music extravaganza SYNTHONY is coming to NPDC’s TSB Stadium on 20 July showcasing a collision of live orchestra with vocalists, deejays and an immersive visual light show.

The one night-only local show is the first date announced by DUCO Events for their ‘In the Beginning’ tour.

Last seen at the Bowl of Brooklands in 2022, this year SYNTHONY is going back to the beginning to celebrate a generation of dance music - reimagining club classics by Eric Prydz, Avicii, Energy52, Fat Boy Slim, Darude and many more.

SYNTHONY No.1 will be a completely new experience in New Plymouth, going back to the original setlist that started SYNTHONY in an indoor show setting.

“SYNTHONY is an amazing musical and visual experience, and we are thrilled to have them back for what will be another night of epic entertainment,“ says NPDC’s TSB Stadium & Bowl of Brooklands Lead Eli Paurini.

The show is expected to attract people from outside the district which will be great for local business and the hospitality sector.

Tickets became available on pre-sale from 9am today (21 June). Get access by signing up to New Plymouth Event Venues (npeventvenues.nz). General sales from tomorrow, Thursday 22 June, via Ticketek.co.nz.



What: SYNTHONY - In the Beginning.

Where: TSB Stadium

Doors Open: 6pm, Thursday, 20 July 2023.

Fast Facts

TSB Stadium opened in 1992.

Around 120,000 use the multi-purpose events centre is ideal for a wide variety of activities including expos, sporting events, concerts, festivals, corporate functions and conferences.





