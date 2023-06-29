Sprig + Fern Berhampore Named Best Local In New Zealand

Sprig + Fern Berhampore was last night awarded the title of Best Local venue in New Zealand.

John and Rachel Sommerfield of the Sprig and Fern

The Tavern, owned and operated by John and Rachel Sommerfield, beat out stiff competition to land the honour, which was announced at the Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence Venue Awards held at The Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

Accepting the award in front of room filled with fellow hospitality operators, John said:

“Thank you so much to everybody, Tracy and the team down in Nelson, previous employers who got me to where I am, I’m genuinely humbled… Thank you to our customers, our locals, who have got us to where we are. We’re nothing without the people.”

Rachel added, “one more shout out – to table thirteen!”, which was followed by rapturous applause.

This win adds Berhampore to the ranks of award-winning Sprig + Fern Taverns, alongside Sprig + Fern Milton Street, who collected Best Bar at the Hospitality NZ Awards in 2012. Sprig + Fern has also celebrated making finalist in previous years.

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co.’s owner and Master Brewer, Tracy Banner, said:

“We’re all delighted for John and Rachel, they’ve worked incredibly hard on making the Berhampore Tavern a welcoming, warm and friendly community hub. They like to call it ‘an extension of your living room’, and you certainly feel that when you walk in there.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating their win with them very soon – and on behalf of the Brewery, well done to the entire Sprig + Fern Berhampore team.”

Sprig + Fern Berhampore is located at 461 Adelaide Road in Berhampore, Wellington. To contact the Tavern or to make a booking, drop by for a visit or head to the Sprig + Fern website.

