SENZ Showcases Football Ferns’ Finest In World Cup Commentary Lineup

WITH anticipation mounting for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup, Sports Entertainment Network (SENZ) proudly unveils its line-up of football experts who will guide listeners through every goal, missed chance and awe-inspiring save of the four-week journey.

In a passionate effort to unite all New Zealanders behind their beloved Football Ferns, SENZ will broadcast every thrilling and heart-pumping Football Ferns match across its entire radio network, ensuring no moment of the action is missed.

Football enthusiasts can also immerse themselves in the excitement of all 64 matches available to stream via the SENZ App.

Wendi Henderson, with an impressive record of 64 caps for the Football Ferns, stands as a true icon of New Zealand football. As the first player from New Zealand to represent her country at two Football World Cups in 1991 and 2007, Henderson's expertise and deep understanding of the game will undoubtedly provide valuable insights.

Adding to the impressive line-up is Anna Green, a recent retiree with 78 appearances for the Football Ferns. Green played a crucial role as a squad member during the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup and was also part of the Sydney FC squad that secured the A-League Women's Premiers and Champions title this season. Her invaluable expertise and achievements further enrich the broadcast team.

Completing the SENZ broadcast team is Lilly Alfeld, the accomplished goalkeeper and current captain of Wellington Phoenix. Alfeld's impressive background includes representing the Football Ferns at multiple age group levels, making her a valuable addition to the team.

Alongside her, the team features renowned sports broadcasters and commentators Daniel McHardy, Riccardo Ball and Sam Hewat, adding further expertise and insight to the coverage provided by SENZ.

The addition of the SENZ broadcast team complements the wider SEN broadcast team, which includes the Australian contingent of Emma Checker, Elissia Carnavas, Jenna McCormick, Jordan Kounelis, and Peter Vlahos. Together, they form a diverse and talented group of experts who will provide comprehensive coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

SENZ Content Manager Reuben Bradley said: "We are thrilled to announce our exceptional line-up of football experts and broadcasters for the FIFA Women's World Cup. With the expertise and passion brought by Wendi, Anna, and Daniel, we are confident that our coverage will provide fans with a captivating and insightful experience, showcasing women's football's incredible talent and excitement on the world stage.”

SENZ Stations

SENZ Auckland 1476am, SENZ Christchurch 1260am, SENZ Wellington 711am, SENZ Dunedin 1206am.

A full list of SENZ stations can be found HERE.

© Scoop Media

