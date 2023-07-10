Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hairspray The Musical Is Coming To Hamilton!

Monday, 10 July 2023, 6:15 am
Press Release: Hamilton Musical Theatre

12th - 26th AUGUST 2023

RIVERLEA THEATRE, HAMILTON

HAIRSPRAY, winner of eight Tony Awards, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. With a whole load of Baltimore vibes and a huge heap of Hamilton talent, Hamilton Musical Theatre is ready for HAIRSPRAY to be seen! As The New York Times says, “If life were everything it should be, it would be more like HAIRSPRAY. It’s irresistible!”

It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the loveable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire – to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!

“Although HAIRSPRAY is based on the cult 1988 John Waters film and is set in the 1960s, it is even more relevant today than it was over 20 years ago when it first opened on Broadway. With a wide range of unbelievable talent, experienced performers and newcomers alike, and foot-tapping, show-stopping tunes sure to raise the roof, we can’t wait to open to a sold out audience in August!” shared Director Julia Turner. HAIRSPRAY is also led by Choreographer Shanelle Borlase and Musical Director Kirsty Skomski, forming a strong all-female creative team.

Produced by Hamilton Musical Theatre at Riverlea Theatre, HAIRSPRAY has a cast and ensemble of local talent and many familiar faces, such as Hannah Doherty in the lead as loveable Tracy Turnblad, Greg Hack as her larger-than-life mum, Edna, and Jack Turner as the dashing heartthrob Link Larkin, as well as many newcomers to musical theatre. With opening night sold out and closing night near capacity, it looks to be a sell out season for Hamilton Musical Theatre.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hamilton Musical Theatre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Two Rare NZ Paintings Expected To Sell For $1M Each

William Hodges was the official artist on Captain Cook’s second voyage to the South Pacific. His 1777 oil painting A Maori before a Waterfall in Dusky Bay was completed in England. The sale will also feature Memories Tearara, a 1933 oil on canvas by Charles Frederick Goldie of a chieftainess of the Arawa Tribe of Rotorua. More


Binoy Kampmark: Graceless Class Goons Strike Back At Lord’s

What are the English other than their excruciatingly worn class, kitted out with a code of manners revocable at an instant? A streak of traditional Englishness, as A. A. Gill wrote, stresses bullying. It made them great in the hope of making others small. More

Auckland Climate Festival: Countdown Is On

This festival is for anyone who wants to work towards a safe, equitable and regenerative future for Taamaki Makaurau. It enables us to scale up change at pace, gain solidarity, & harness the synergies that come with collective action. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 