Hairspray The Musical Is Coming To Hamilton!

12th - 26th AUGUST 2023

RIVERLEA THEATRE, HAMILTON

HAIRSPRAY, winner of eight Tony Awards, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. With a whole load of Baltimore vibes and a huge heap of Hamilton talent, Hamilton Musical Theatre is ready for HAIRSPRAY to be seen! As The New York Times says, “If life were everything it should be, it would be more like HAIRSPRAY. It’s irresistible!”

It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the loveable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire – to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!

“Although HAIRSPRAY is based on the cult 1988 John Waters film and is set in the 1960s, it is even more relevant today than it was over 20 years ago when it first opened on Broadway. With a wide range of unbelievable talent, experienced performers and newcomers alike, and foot-tapping, show-stopping tunes sure to raise the roof, we can’t wait to open to a sold out audience in August!” shared Director Julia Turner. HAIRSPRAY is also led by Choreographer Shanelle Borlase and Musical Director Kirsty Skomski, forming a strong all-female creative team.

Produced by Hamilton Musical Theatre at Riverlea Theatre, HAIRSPRAY has a cast and ensemble of local talent and many familiar faces, such as Hannah Doherty in the lead as loveable Tracy Turnblad, Greg Hack as her larger-than-life mum, Edna, and Jack Turner as the dashing heartthrob Link Larkin, as well as many newcomers to musical theatre. With opening night sold out and closing night near capacity, it looks to be a sell out season for Hamilton Musical Theatre.

