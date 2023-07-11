Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Synthony Announces Synthony No.1 Returning To Auckland Town Hall

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 7:08 pm
Press Release: Synthony

Hot on the heels of last week’s announcement of the world-first SYNTHONY in THE SNOW concert to be held at Coronet Peak in Queenstown next month, DUCO Touring is thrilled to reveal one very special Auckland event set to take SYNTHONY fans back to where it all started!

Aptly titled ‘In the Beginning’, Synthony nostalgia hits an all-time peak by returning to the original home of the very first SYNTHONY No.1 show six years ago - Auckland’s iconic Town Hall on Saturday 16 September.

Since the first concert in 2017, Synthony has grown year on year, going from one sell-out show in Auckland to evolving into larger scale sold-out shows and tours, eventually culminating in the resoundingly successful and now outdoor annual event SYNTHONY in THE DOMAIN and including tours in Australia and South-East Asia.

"It's incredibly exciting to see SYNTHONY going back to its origins of SYNTHONY No.1 at the Auckland Town Hall, " says David Higgins, Director of Duco Touring.

Brought to life by the awe-inspiring Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra under the guidance of a precision conductor, and featuring spine-tingling vocalists, instrumentalists, world-class DJs, and dynamic lighting and visuals, SYNTHONY takes audiences on an unforgettable journey through the timeless dance anthems that have defined our lives.

The SYNTHONY No.1 Auckland show is an absolute must-attend event for music enthusiasts, nostalgia seekers, and those in search of an extraordinary experience. Whether you're a passionate Gen Xer reliving the euphoria of your youth or a curious Millennial discovering the enchantment of electronic dance music, SYNTHONY promises to ignite your senses and leave you breathless.

Featuring the most iconic club classics of all time, including Eric Prydz, Avicii, Energy52, Fat Boy Slim, Darude and many more from the original SYNTHONY No.1 show.

SYNTHONY No.1 at Auckland Town Hall is presented with thanks to ManukaPharm.

“Manuka Pharm proudly sponsors SYNTHONY and looks forward to a great live event. Together we are both challenging the status quo through innovation – revolutionising what Manuka and SYNTHONY can be”, says Nicola Macfarlane from Manuka Pharm.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to revisit the show that was the genesis of SYNTHONY’s remarkable musical journey! Tickets are expected to sell out quickly for this show and the best way to get them is to register for the SYNTHONY pre-sale.

SYNTHONY NO.1 AUCKLAND:

AUCKLAND TOWN HALL - SATURDAY 16 SEPTEMBER 2023

FEATURING

Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by Brent Stewart

VOCALISTS AND INSTRUMENTALISTS

Ella Monnery * Luca George * Peter Urlich * Cherie Mathieson

Sam Allen * Lewis McCallum * Iri Aumatangi

OPENING ACTS

Dick Johnson * Luca George (Live)

Hosted By P Digsss

SYNTHONY PRE-SALE starts at 9AM THU 13 JULY

Register for access at synthony.com

