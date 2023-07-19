New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria 2023 Announces Programme And Tickets On Sale

Programme Time Show Details

Tuesday 29th August

10:00am 11:00am 1:00pm 2:00pm 4:30pm 5:30pm 7:30pm 8:30pm Kiri Nathan Kiri Nathan is an award-winning fashion designer, cultural ambassador, and mentor. Her eponymous label has produced distinctly Māori fashion pieces, pounamu jewellery, and contemporary hand-woven kākahu (garments) since 2008. With a focus on tradition, culture, and sustainability, Kiri Nathan’s pieces have adorned the likes of Jacinda Ardern, Barack and Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle, Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Mariah Carey, and more. Kiri founded Kāhui Fashion Collective in 2017 to support, mentor, and champion Māori fashion designers in Aotearoa and abroad. Kiri is a board member of the ‘I Have a Dream’ charitable trust, the NZ China Council, and formerly served on the New Zealand Mindful Fashion board. Having won the Sir Peter Blake leadership award and Māori Women's Development Inc title of Māori Business Woman of the Year in 2019, it’s of little surprise the trailblazer is a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her contribution to Māori and the fashion industry. Kiri and her team will be looking at Māori fashion through the ages for this year’s NZFW. Rory William Docherty Artist and designer Rory William Docherty creates seasonless pieces with textiles drawn from his original artworks. Under the label of the same name, Rory's garments are romantic and pragmatic. Crafted to last using beautiful fabrics, Rory places equal importance on durability, aesthetic, and comfort. Rory’s drawings evolve into paper maquettes; they are enlarged and draped into fluid and sculptural forms, before being refined into garments. The pieces range from exclusive original silk prints, Japanese suiting and outerwear, to fully fashioned knitwear. Carefully crafted and finished in Aotearoa, Rory uses Italian wool and cashmere, deadstock fabrics, Egyptian cotton, and vintage textiles and trims. Rory’s first collection of one-off and made-to-order pieces was picked up exclusively by Scotties, which stocks Comme des Garcons, Ann Demeulemeester, Dries Van Noten, The Row, Lemaire, and more. Jacqueline-Anne Widely renowned for her timeless and feminine creations, Jacqueline Roper established the Maison de Couture, Jacqueline Anne, in 2019, following a long and successful fashion career in Tokyo, Paris, and Los Angeles. She is also a direct descendant of Chief Te Mahutu and Te Waikaungarangi of the Te Āti Awa iwi in Taranaki. Having debuted at NZFW that same year, Jacqueline Anne Couture made its mark through its incorporation of Te Ao Māori art forms and Vintage Haute Couture. Mixing luxury and sustainability, all garments are made using biodegradable fabrics such as pearl silks, silk cotton, silk wool blends, and algae (seaweed). The label is committed to zero waste by making beautifully crafted soft toys from all offcuts. Each garment is designed and hand-crafted in Aotearoa. Slow & Conscious Fashion Experience a world of sustainable fashion at the Slow & Conscious Fashion Group Show, a collective showcase that unites three dedicated New Zealand designers that cherish style and sustainability. Serena Shaw's SERENA DIEGO swimwear brand offers stunning garments crafted through sustainable methods. Mima Osawa's Towa collection pays homage to nature with relaxed silhouettes and natural textiles. Bowie Suthamart Boonram presents Charieen, a women's clothing line that celebrates personal expression and the transformative power of sustainable fashion. NZFW takes great pride in presenting this harmonious blend of creativity and conscious choice, as we continue to champion the importance of ethical practices and purposeful clothing. Join us at the Slow & Conscious Fashion Group Show as we present these three emerging designers. Designers include: Slow & Conscious Fashion: SERENA DIEGO Inspired by a love of texture, Serena Shaw’s vision for her luxury swimwear brand, SERENA DIEGO, is to make beautiful clothes of incomparable quality, sustainably. Using unique textiles of the highest quality and delicate original prints, Serena has created her own take on femininity, exploring the fine line between elegance and sex appeal. Based in Aotearoa, garments are designed in-house and produced in small production runs. The label embraces the slow fashion philosophy and uses sustainable practices wherever possible, from manufacturing to choosing eco-friendly textiles. At the heart of the resort and swimwear brand is a commitment to building mutually beneficial, long-term partnerships with its manufacturers and suppliers that share the same values of transparency, professionalism, kindness, and respect. Slow & Conscious Fashion: TOWA Mima Osawa is a third-generation seamstress who champions the ‘made do and mend’ movement of yesteryear. Of Japanese, Māori, and European descent, Mima’s brand, Towa, (meaning eternity in Japanese) embodies diversity and inclusion at its core. Inspired by the work and craft of other artists and makers, Mima also hopes to nurture a community of unique, like-minded creatives that share a dream of doing what they love. When the designer first visited a local textile warehouse, she was shocked to discover the vast amount of deadstock fabric - irrespective of the beautiful quality. It prompted her to create locally-made pieces using only responsible practices. Towa’s debut collection pays homage to the connection to nature and draws inspiration from Aotearoa. Silhouettes are relaxed, oversized, and crafted from breathable, natural textiles to represent days spent by the coastal beaches. Colours are drawn from New Zealand mountains, sand, and the warmth of the sun. Slow & Conscious Fashion: Charieen Bowie Suthamart Boonram was born in Bangkok and grew up in Thailand. Having watched her aunt work in couture rooms, it meant her days were spent playing with fabric, dressing up in gowns, and falling in love with clothes. At 18, Bowie moved to Aotearoa. After graduating from Whitecliffe College of Arts and Design in 2020, Boonram was a finalist in the Resene Colour of Fashion competition. In 2023, Charieen was born. At the heart of the women’s clothing line is a tribute to history, the future, personal experiences, sustainability, and ethical production practices. With an emphasis of quality over quantity, each tailored piece is crafted with high-quality materials and exceptional workmanship. Each piece is designed and patterned in Aotearoa before Bowie’s aunt and a small team of artisans in Thailand bring them to life. From the vibrant heart of Bangkok to the captivating shores of Aotearoa, Charieen celebrates the exquisite allure of personal expression and the transformative influence of sustainable fashion. Campbell Luke Campbell Luke founder Dr Bobby Luke (Ngāti Ruanui) is part of the fresh vanguard of Māori fashion designers and academics that challenge Western fashion thinking and making. Unapologetic about the promotion of Kaupapa Māori-led design, Dr Bobby aims to promote a greater understanding of indigenous design culture, and to challenge the dominance of Western design paradigms and pedagogy. His interests lie deep within his iwi, hapu, and the wider landscape of Aotearoa. With his brand Campbell Luke, he traverses practices of moving image and photography as a means to visually communicate and disseminate his research. Conceived in 2015 and made in Aotearoa, the womenswear label specialises in linens, natural fibre fabrics, and luxury knits. NZFW Discussion Series: Kate Sylvester 2023 marks 30 years of Kate Sylvester and for the past three decades, strong, intelligent women have been the source of her inspiration and creativity. From authors to artists, fictional heroines and political heavyweights, it’s women, both real and imagined, who’ve informed Kate’s most iconic designs. Meet enigmatic author Donna Tartt and her immaculate sartorial musings, Pulp Fiction’s Mia Wallace who Kate constructed an entire wardrobe for, Patti Smith, Simone de Beauvoir, Jane Eyre her staff, friends and many more. Kate Sylvester talks with author and longtime friend Stacy Gregg about some of the most inspirational women on her journey and the homage of looks she’s created. Juliette Hogan Juliette Hogan strikes the perfect balance between luxury and simplicity. Demonstrating an intelligent understanding of colour and texture, statement signature prints are paired with thoughtfully crafted garments in a sophisticated and cohesive selection of tones and fabrications. Through expert tailoring and refined details, Juliette balances the feminine and masculine through her unique and enduring design. NOM*d Over three decades, NOM*d has galvanised its position as a label that honours the sharp intelligence and deep individuality of the wearer. For NOM*d, clothing can be a portal to a profound inner landscape or shield against the outside world. NOM*d offers a wardrobe that is understated and subversive. Taking an irreverent approach to tailored silhouettes and utilitarian textiles, deconstruction and unexpected reworking underpin the label’s design to create garments that, although experimental, can be worn as a uniform. NOM*d is enduring – like the singular chime of a bell – yet defiant; the interplay between light and dark has been resolute throughout the years. Founded by Margarita Robertson in 1986 in Dunedin, NOM*d is a label that continues to embrace the gothic beguile of this elemental place.

Wednesday 30th August

10:00am 11:00am 1:00pm 2:00pm 3:30pm 5:00pm 6:30pm 9:00pm The Graduate Show Whitecliffe, Otago Polytechnic (Te Pūkenga), and Massey University’s most creative emerging designers will be presenting their work at this year’s Graduate Show. We are excited to announce this year’s graduate showcase has a strong focus on sustainability, inclusivity and diversity in fashion. This year’s star lineup of graduate designers include Dawei Zhang, Ella Hodson, Benji Rowe, Victoria Holyoake, Milan Jeon, Jacob Kalin, from Whitecliffe, led by Head of School Fashion and Sustainability, Belinda Watt. Leading the charge from Massey University is Ayano Hara-Alderson, Charlotte Mangos, El Reilly, Lydia Paine, Levius Ngahuia Hitchens-Chapman, and Josh Bognar, led by Head of Fashion Programme, Sue Prescott. Otago Polytechnic (Te Pūkenga), will be dazzling audiences with works from Taylor Pumphrey, Jonty Blakely, Amelia Phillips, Ethan Cruise, Ellen Ross, and Russelle Ivan Tino, led by Head of Fashion, Margo Barton. Susana Tasi Susana Tasi was born and raised in South Auckland to parents hailing from villages in Samoa, Letogo, Fasito'outa, and Falelima. Susana showcased her first collection, 'Nifoloa', at last year's Pacific Fusion fashion show in Papatoetoe Auckland. Based in Tairawhiti (Gisborne), Susana continues to fit designing into her busy lifestyle. On top of opening her retail stores, 'S.T', which is managed by sister Michelle, Susana currently works on the frontline in social services supporting and assisting individuals and families impacted by family violence and mental health. Susana’s life and work is strongly influenced by her values in service to family and the community. Lontessa Established in 2019, Lontessa is a fashion label created by New Zealand-raised and Singapore-based Tessa Lont. Anchored in Aotearoa’s rich Māori culture, the brand is inspired by Tessa’s Māori ancestry, coupled with her passion for sustainability and femininity. Lontessa is touted as one of Singapore’s finest premium labels. From a private retail showroom and a newly refurbished concept store, Lontessa creates collections across the various made-to-order, ready-to-wear, and intimate-apparel lines. Samantha Zhang Samantha Zhang graduated from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, USA. She launched Samantha Zhang Design in 2018. Samantha's unique approach is to offer clients high quality handmade clothing directly from her atelier fashion studio in Tāmaki Makaurau. On top of Samantha’s label, her school, Future Generation Modelling School, provides students with a platform to enter the industry through modelling. Cecilia Kang Couture, Estele NZ With almost six years of experience under her belt, Cecilia Kang has already made a name for herself as an up-and-coming designer to watch. Cecilia first debuted her eponymous label at New Zealand Fashion Week in 2018 as part of the New Generation Emerging Couture show. There, she made history as Aotearoa’s first transgender woman to showcase her work NZFW. Cecilia has since continued to push boundaries and challenge the status quo with her bold, fashion-forward skillfully crafted pieces. Cecilia is collaborating with Estele NZ for NZFW 2023 - a brand that’s been in business for 30 years and operates in 10 countries. The beautifully handcrafted and ethically produced jewellery brand celebrates women at its core. With more than 80 percent of its employees being women, Estele NZ designs, manufactures, and sells pieces by women, for women, and to women. NZFW Discussion Series: Fashioning the Future presented by Fashion Revolution This thrilling panel will examine the most pressing issues facing the fashion industry and what can be done for the future. From the impact of fast fashion on the environment and society, to the importance of transparency in supply chains, here’s an opportunity for designers and brands to feel inspired and learn how to authentically adopt sustainable and ethical practices. If that’s not enough, below’s panel will explore how consumers can make more conscious fashion choices, and what role governments and regulators have in the wider sustainability movement. Amanda Butterworth Amanda is passionate about creating a more sustainable, fairer and transparent fashion industry. She advocates for this in her voluntary role as Country Coordinator for Fashion Revolution New Zealand. In her day-to-day work she is a director at an impact consultancy working to increase social impact through purpose-led business. She previously founded a sustainable clothing rental platform and is determined to challenge the way people consume fashion. Niki Harré Niki Harré is a professor at the University of Auckland specialising in community and sustainability psychology. Her research addresses values associated with sustainable organisations and communities. In 2007, she co-edited the book Carbon Neutral by 2020: How New Zealanders Can Tackle Climate Change. Her two most recent books are Psychology for a Better World: Strategies to Inspire Sustainability and The Infinite Game: How to Live Well Together. Rachel Brown As founder and CEO of the Sustainable Business Network (SBN), Rachel has played a critical role in advancing sustainability for more than 20 years. The network includes approximately 600 organisations from a range of sizes and sectors. Rachel has overseen the creation of systemic collaboration projects focusing on climate action, designing out waste, and regenerating nature. She brings 26 years of industry experience to the fashion department, where she teaches experimental pattern cutting and fashion theory, interrogating issues such as labour rights and the environmental impacts of fast fashion. Lisa also leads the Design for Social and Environmental Justice minor at AUT. Kathryn Wilson Footwear After graduating from Massey University and winning an AMP Scholarship, Kathryn Wilson honed her design skills to create her namesake brand in 2003. With four flagship stores in Wellington and Auckland and distributing to more than 80 retailers across the country, Kathryn Wilson is now leading the fashion charge, one foot at a time. Kathryn Wilson footwear takes its ethical and social responsibilities of its suppliers, clients, and the environment seriously. The brand is committed to upholding enjoyable and fair working conditions as a wholesaler, retailer, and employer. The brand ensures its supply chain adheres to legal, moral, and ethical standards, using low impact materials and components where possible. Locally, Kathryn has remained a driving force in fashion, hosting a New Zealand first exclusive footwear runway show at New Zealand Fashion Week in 2010. It was followed by a huge social media-driven show at the same event in 2011, which saw more than 2,500 attendees. Kathryn’s collections are showcased with an energetic presentation of playful music, models and styling. Kharl WiRepa Evening wear designer Kharl WiRepa (of Māori and French descent) is an award-winning designer who has showcased his namesake brand on the catwalks of Paris, London, Sydney, Japan, and New Zealand Fashion Week. In 2014, WiRepa was the supreme winner of the prestigious Miromoda competition and in 2017 his couture house was the first to be printed in the pages of the September issue of British Vogue. Exclusively made in Aotearoa, Kharl WiRepa designs collections for women who love extravagance, glamour, and timeless style. Using only the most luxurious textiles and fabrics in the world, Kharl’s designs are renowned for its hand-beading and embellishments.

Thursday 31st August

10:00am 12:00pm 1:00pm 3:00pm 4:00pm 5:00pm 7:30pm VIVA Next Gen The VIVA Next Gen show was developed and designed to support emerging New Zealand fashion talent. The show is aligned with NZFW's overarching objectives, including excellence in innovation, cultural identity, inclusivity, digital technologies and connectivity, and sustainability. VIVA Next Gen aims to engage the new cohort of fresh, young designers who are shaping the future of New Zealand fashion. This year, VIVA Next Gen will launch the brands of the future to local and international media, buyers, and consumers within a supportive and innovative event environment. The VIVA Next Gen designers for 2023 are Fly Fox Clothing designed by Sandra Tupu, J Bush designer James Bush, designer Phillip Heketoa with his label LIPO, Nicole Van Vuuren designing under her own name, Oosterom’s Nicole Hadfield, and Tessa McCone designing for her brand Su’mar. VIVA Next Gen: Flying Fox Clothing Working from her home studio in Tāmaki Makaurau, Sandra Tupu has been running her business, Flying Fox Clothing, while raising a busy family since 2009. Using a mix of natural fibres and recycled elements, Flying Fox Clothing pieces are researched, designed, drawn, and made from scratch. Inspired by Sandra’s personal experiences and an appreciation of indigenous cultures, her most recent small capsule collection, ‘Afi vao’, debuted in Sydney at Pacific Runway 2022. VIVA Next Gen: J.Bush James Bush spent a decade working as a designer, tailor, and pattern-maker in Paris, Brussels, and London. He returned to Wellington in 2021 to launch his own label J.Bush Today, J.Bush is a sophisticated womenswear label with a strong focus on tailoring. James works with techniques and references from English menswear and European dressmaking to build flattering, fluid, garments that are both sophisticated and luxurious. J.Bush collections are designed for powerful women at the pinnacle of the arts, politics, and business industries. VIVA Next Gen: LIPO Phillip Heketoa, of Nuiean descent, started his fashion design journey in 2020 after completing a degree at Whitecliffe College of Arts & Design following an illustrious career in make-up and hair styling. His label, LIPO, launched in 2022 and debuted at the Pacific Fusion Fashion show in May. Nine of the 13 pieces were made from donated and scrap fabrics thanks to a newly found appreciation of sustainability. VIVA Next Gen: Nicole van Vuuren Nicole van Vuuren grew up designing and making garments using offcuts from the furniture factory her father worked in. After completing a bachelor of fashion at RMIT University in Melbourne, she set off to work at Eckhaus Latta in New York before returning to Aotearoa. Nicole’s passion for discarded textiles and the environment led to the establishment of her namesake label. Each unique piece is made exclusively by hand in Nicole’s Tāmaki Makaurau studio. VIVA Next Gen: Oosterom Oosterom is an Tāmaki Makaurau-based made-to-order clothing label that celebrates the artistry of designer Nicole Hadfield and pays homage to her talented grandmother, Pietje van Oosterom. Launching in 2021, Oosterom strives to create considered womenswear with a sharp focus on construction, tailoring, and quality over quantity. Before Oosterom, Nicole graduated from Whitecliffe College of Arts & Design, was an in-house designer for menswear label FRENCH83, a production manager for Ingrid Starnes, and a machinist on an upcoming Netflix series. VIVA Next Gen: Su'mar Tess McCone had been working in the fashion industry for more than 10 years before launching her brand, Su’mar, in 2020. Tess’ path following a degree from Otago Polytech Fashion School saw her working with New Zealand powerhouse Zambesi, Ffixxed Studios in China, and Age Eyewear. Su’mar was born during the global pandemic. Dancing between comfort and extravagance, every Su’mar piece is produced locally in Tāmaki Makaurau using a made-to-order and small batch-production format. Bantu Bantu fashion was brought to life in 2017 by African-Australian mother and designer extraordinaire, Harriet Banda – Zwaan. Offering a selection of ready-to-order, custom made designs to all women of every colour, figure, and taste, at the heart of the brand is femininity and African elegance. Each bold, bright, and fiercely fabulous design is ethically and sustainably sourced from around the globe, with a focus on highlighting African talent. The garments are then hand-crafted on Australian soil as an ode to Harriet’s dual heritage. JOCKEY® For more than 140 years, Jockey® has led the apparel industry by producing underwear that delivers on feel, fit, form and function. The brand’s legacy, based on ingenuity, vitality, and authenticity, celebrates progressive and independent thinking. Through making quality undergarments for people to feel comfortable in, work in, train in, and lounge in, Jockey’s mission is to get everyone ready to make great moves. KaistorSt Born a natural creative, Nichola Te Kiri (Ngāi Tūhoe) draws on inspiration from the environment, her heritage, and upbringing through her label, KaistorSt. From humble beginnings using polymer clay and bead earrings to creating mixed media pieces, Nichola continues to evolve her practice. Every taonga (treasure) has a story and it’s thanks to Nichola’s dual heritage (Māori and Pākeha) that she’s drawn to courageous lines, prints, and designs. Go Media Miromoda 23 The Indigenous Māori Fashion Apparel Board (IMFAB) was founded in 2008 by Sydney based artist, Rex Turnbull (Ngāti Tūwharetoa), and Wellington-based Advisor, Ata Te Kanawa (Ngāti Maniapoto), to advance the quality status of Māori fashion design. A year later, Miromoda was created initially for Māori fashion designers to showcase at New Zealand Fashion Week. ‘Miro’ is a technical term used in raranga (traditional Māori weaving) for twining fibres and ‘Moda’ translates to fashion in Italiano. Today, Miromoda continues to raise the artistic and professional standards of Māori designers and invited guests. It also has defined a code of ethical practices of mutual benefit in public and trade relations and promotes appreciation of indigenous fashion through leadership in high quality and aesthetic discernment. Over the years, Miromoda has gratefully appreciated support from NZFW founder Dame Pieter Stewart, iwi, tertiary, industry, private sector companies, Māori trust organisations, and businesses, and government. Miromoda has shown at 10 consecutive New Zealand Fashion Weeks since 2009. This year, Miromoda wishes to acknowledge four Māori fashion design brands that began their NZFW journeys with Miromoda: Kiri Nathan, Bobby Luke-Campbell, Nichola, and Lontessa. NZFW Discussion Series: Future Fashion unlocking a circular fashion economy in Aotearoa What might a circular regenerative economy look like for fashion and textiles in New Zealand? Challenges and opportunities Join us in celebrating New Zealand Fashion Week’s Mindful Fashion Panel discussion: Future Fashion - Unlocking a Circular Ecosystem. From designing for local circular systems and using regenerative materials, to exploring circular economies from an indigenous perspective, incorporating circular business models that keep garments in use and establishing scalable recycling solutions, this panel won’t be leaving anything behind. With a star-studded line-up of speakers, learn about the structural limitations of the status quo and businesses driving for change to create circular and regenerative fashion systems in an Aotearoa New Zealand context. NZFW Discussion Series: Speakers **additional speakers to be confirmed. Emma Wallace Emma is the Managing Director of Kowtow. Bringing with her an extensive 25-year background in the industry, Emma joined Kowtow a decade ago. Alongside founder Gosia Piatek and the team, she has grown the Wellington clothing brand internationally. Driven by a passion for sustainability and making a positive impact, in 2019 she stepped into the role of Managing Director. Emma joined the board of Mindful Fashion NZ in 2023, contributing to their work of supporting a circular, innovative, and collaborative fashion industry in Aotearoa New Zealand. Emily Miller Sharma General Manager of Aotearoa fashion label RUBY and designer for Liam, Emily Miller-Sharma is a passionate advocate for the local industry and sustainable business practices. Emily’s design process has always been an investigative one, from exploring what can be achieved using the bias in patternmaking to pushing for meaningful change in the clothing industry. Johnnie Freeland (Ngaati Te Ata Waiohua, Ngai Tūhoe) Johnnie is a wayfinder, systems navigator, and whakapapa centred designer. He brings together more than 30 years’ worth of knowledge, serving the community, and guiding and navigating a range of Iwi, Māori community, and public sector organisations to achieve better outcomes with Māori. He utilises mātauranga Māori in designing Oranga Motuhake/wellbeing pathways, with whānau, hapū, iwi, and organisations. Johnnie has helped navigate a whakapapa-centred response to climate change within Tāmaki Makaurau, through the Tāmaki Makaurau Mana Whenua Forum. In partnering with the Auckland Council, together they navigated a way forward for Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland through the co-development of Te Tāruke-a-Tawhiri – Auckland’s Climate Plan. Vanessa Thompson Vanessa is the Director of supply Chain and Textiles at Go Well Consulting, a sustainability consultancy working with a variety of businesses to identify innovative opportunities to move towards a more circular, regenerative, and inclusive economy. Vanessa previously worked as a buyer for some of Aotearoa’s largest retailers, and after starting her own consultancy business, Unravelled Consultants, she joined the Go Well team in 2022. It’s there where she helps inspire clients such as Kowtow, Swanndri, Maggie Marilyn, Designer Wardrobe, and more. Vanessa’s expertise helps clients to evaluate and understand the complexities of their supply chains, introduce new and innovative materials, and realise the potential and opportunities that circular business models can play in becoming a fairer and more sustainable fashion industry. Kate Sylvester Over the past 30 years, Kate Sylvester has become one of Aotearoa’s most iconic and influential designers. Kate’s designs balance the masculine and feminine and she is renowned for her contemporary, sophisticated silhouettes that fit and flatter a myriad of body shapes. Kate creates intelligent, timeless clothing together with a community of makers. Created to be loved and lived in, Kate Sylvester garments are imbued with a thoughtful simplicity, with unexpected, elevated details and a dynamic use of colour. Designs explore historical and cultural touchpoints, plucking details or characters from the past to infuse garments with a unique story or reference point.

Friday 1st September

9:00am 10:30am 11:30am–3:00pm 12:00pm 3:00pm 5:30pm 6:30pm 9:00pm–12:00am NZFW Discussion Series: MSD Seminar The Ministry of Social Development is proud to present an engaging discussion "Moving the Dial on Diversity" as part of the NZFW Discussion Series. The event aims to highlight the significance of diversity in the workplace and will offer valuable insights on how to enhance and cultivate inclusivity within the workplace. The panel will share their unique perspectives, personal experiences, and expert knowledge. Their aim is to inspire businesses to embrace diversity and continue their journey towards achieving greater inclusiveness. Panel speakers include: Nora Swann Kylee Black Bobby Luke Mela Lush NZFW Discussion Series: VIVA Talks Do Kiwis want to be peacocks? Can local labels compete with global brands? And how does culture, class, and a desire for self-expression shape how we get dressed? Viva has been reporting on Aotearoa’s style for 25 years and with NZFW back in action, the future of our nation’s fashion identity is ripe for discussion. From digital disruption and how it’s shaping trends, to increasingly easy access to international brands, it’s time to assess how our global nation retain’s our unique identity. But better yet, do we still have one? The expert Viva team and influential guests will discuss what shapes New Zealand style (and how we stack up against the rest of the world). Fashion Lunch Immerse yourself in an exclusive corporate Fashion Lunch on Friday 1 September at the Viaduct Events Centre. Indulge in a beautifully curated, seasonal, and local set menu that’s been thoughtfully crafted by Savor Group, complemented by a selection of matched beverages. Be captivated by mini fashion shows between courses, which will showcase leading New Zealand brands, the latest trends, designs, and more. Designed to cater to the discerning tastes and preferences of the corporate guest, the Fashion Lunch offers a fusion of fashion, fine dining, and expert insights. It promises to deliver a truly enjoyable afternoon for you and your guests. A glass of Mumm and a selection of canapes on arrival

Sit-down lunch alongside the runway with a selection of premium wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages

Petit-fours, tea & coffee

Digital Goody Bag Unveiling Success: A Conversation with Kathryn Wilson and Juliette Hogan, NZFW Discussion Series Step into the world of fashion and be captivated by the remarkable journey of New Zealand fashion industry icons Kathryn Wilson and Juliette Hogan. Join us for an intimate and insightful conversation as these two trailblazers come together to celebrate their enduring friendship and Kathryn's extraordinary 20-year career. Friends and industry leaders, Kathryn Wilson and Juliette Hogan will share stories, challenges, and victories from their collective experiences. Delve into the ever-evolving landscape of the local and international fashion industry as they reveal the secrets behind their long-lasting success. Liz Mitchell Award-winning designer Liz Mitchell established her eponymous label in 1990, specialising in high fashion and bridal wear. She has since become one of Aotearoa's most respected fashion designers, specialising in bespoke tailoring. She is also renowned for championing New Zealand wool thanks to its unique and enduring qualities. In 2005, Liz was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, MNZM, for service to the fashion Industry. Based in Tāmaki Makaurau, Liz’s passion is for the handmade craftsmanship of couture, creating clothes of timeless elegance, and quality. Throughout her illustrious career, Liz has designed garments for leading New Zealand women, most recently the Governor-General of New Zealand, Dame Cindy Kiro, and her predecessor Dame Patsy Reddy. Her clients are professional women in corporate business and creative industries. Pacific Fusion Fashion Show Nora Swann, the founder of Pacific Fusion Fashion Show (PFFS), will sponsor PFFS's participation at this year’s NZFW. The PFFS collective will present a preview of designs from established and emerging designers from the Pacific Region. These designers will be showcasing their work at the annual Pacific Fusion Fashion Show on Friday, December 1, 2023. Over the course of migration, Pacific fashion has always found a home in Aotearoa. However, the question arises: where is it heading now? The Pacific Fusion Fashion Show 2023 aims to explore the creative realms of designers and their cultural ideologies, examining how their origins influence and manifest through their collections. This event provides a platform for designers to express their unique perspectives and contribute to the ongoing narrative of Pacific fashion's evolution. Resene Designer Runway Resene Designer Runway is the ultimate curated best of New Zealand Fashion Week. The high energy 40 minute multimedia event will feature in-season collections from the week’s scheduled designers, plus the 2023 Resene Colour of Fashion collection, a project celebrating its 10th year with Whitecliffe. While most of NZFW is for buyers and media, Resene Designer Runway offers the public a chance to experience the energy and glamour of one of Aotearoa’s most exciting and prestigious events on the annual calendar. Fashion Night Fashion Night, a new addition to the NZFW programme, will take place on Friday 1 September from 8:30pm at the Viaduct Events Centre. This highly anticipated event aims to deliver a unique and unforgettable experience for all attendees, placing a special emphasis on promoting emerging talent and fostering an inclusive and diverse environment. The main venues for Fashion Night are The Runway and the foyer bar, providing an exciting and vibrant atmosphere for guests. Attendees can look forward to a variety of captivating entertainment, including performances from talented DJs, dancers, and drag artists who will create an energetic and welcoming ambiance. One of the highlights of Fashion Night will be the 'pop-up' fashion shows, where two-three underground clothing labels will showcase their collections, offering guests a glimpse into the cutting-edge trends and unique designs of these up-and-coming labels. Tickets for Fashion Night are priced at $95 per person, offering excellent value for an evening filled with exciting performances, stylish fashion shows, and a lively atmosphere that celebrates creativity and individuality.

Saturday 2nd September