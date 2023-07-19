New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria 2023 Announces Programme And Tickets On Sale
Media Release
19th July 2023
Kahuria is excited to announce its highly anticipated runway schedule and programme of events, set to take place at the Viaduct Events Centre from Tuesday 29th August until Saturday 2nd September 2023 with tickets on sale from tomorrow.
There are plenty of opportunities for the public to be part of New Fashion Week: Kahuria 2023 and attend shows and talks throughout the week as the Viaduct Events Centre is transformed into an immersive fashion hub, offering an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
Trade runway shows, the cornerstone of NZFW, will feature more than 30 captivating shows across two stunning rooms at the Viaduct Events Centre: The Runway and The Studio. Showcasing a diverse range of designers, including more than 10 Māori and Pasifika designers, these shows provide a platform for local and international buyers to discover exceptional talent. Selected runway shows will be live-streamed on the NZFW website, allowing fashion enthusiasts worldwide to join the excitement.
Yasmin Farry, General Manager of New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria says, “We are delighted to reveal the full line up of world-class designers who are part of our redesigned and reimagined event in 2023. After a three-year hiatus we are thrilled to showcase a truly wonderful collection of established and emerging creative talents from around Aotearoa on Auckland’s waterfront, with an event that has a bold vision to showcase inclusivity, innovation, and creativity on the global fashion event circuit.”
In addition to trade shows, the public programme of NZFW offers a wide range of events for all audiences. Across the week, the public can snap up tickets to enjoy consumer runway shows, events and industry panel discussions. These events will take place at the venue, satellite spaces, and various locations across the city, showcasing the vibrancy, uniqueness, and creativity of New Zealand's fashion, arts, and culture. The programme offers both ticketed and free options, ensuring accessibility for all fashion enthusiasts.
Kicking off on day one, award winning designer Kiri Nathan will open the programme, with a show looking at Māori fashion through the ages. Kiri’s show will be followed by Rory William Docherty, Jacqueline-Anne, Campbell Luke, Juliette Hogan, and NOM*d all taking to the runway on Tuesday 29th August for what promises to be a spectacular start to the week.
Day two opens on Wednesday with a Graduate Show featuring emerging designer talent from Whitecliffe, Otago Polytechnic and Massey University, followed by Kathryn Wilson celebrating 20 years and Kharl WiRepa’s couture collection.
Thursday’s programme sees Viva Next Gen designers, Jockey and a Miromoda Group Show take to the runway before Kate Sylvester’s 30th anniversary show in the evening. Moving through to the Day four schedule on Friday, Liz Mitchell, Pacific Fusion Fashion Show and the Resene Designer Runway – a high energy curation of in-season collections from the week’s scheduled designers will take the runway. As part of the NZFW Discussion Series the Ministry of Social Development will present an engaging session “Moving the Dial on Diversity” - an event that aims to highlight the significance of diversity in the workplace and will offer valuable insights on how to enhance and cultivate inclusivity within the workplace.
This is followed on Friday by ‘Fashion Night’, a sublime new addition to the NZFW programme. This highly anticipated event aims to deliver a unique and unforgettable experience for all audiences, with its focus on promoting emerging talent, fostering an inclusive and diverse environment, and celebrating creativity and individuality.
Attendees will get a glimpse into cutting-edge trends and unique designs from up-and-coming underground labels One of None, Nineteen99, and The House of VA who will be showcasing their collections in The Runway. Audiences can also look forward to a variety of captivating entertainment, including performances from The Dance Plant Collective, ANDYHEARTTROB, MaeSteal Collective, and more.
The final day of the event on Saturday 2nd September will see Walk the Line, New Zealand’s biggest fashion show for young designers, I Love Ponsonby, Tangaroa Te Ihi Moana - The Sea is Rising, and many more – providing the public their final chance to journey through New Zealand’s dynamic fashion scene.
The Viaduct Events Centre will serve as the central hub for the week-long fashion extravaganza, featuring an impressive entrance and a welcoming foyer area housing registration, ticketing, and the information desk. Level One will host the main bar and comfortable seating areas, while Level Two will be dedicated to hosting spaces, industry-led workshops, and special events. The delegates will have access to an exclusive networking lounge with views of the picturesque Wynyard Quarter.
To help bring this incredible event to life, NZFW has partnered with a range of brands and businesses, some of which are brand new to the 2023 programme. These include Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Savor Group, and Lemon, Lime and Butter.
NZFW programme of events and tickets will be available from Thursday 20th 2023. For more information, please visit https://www.nzfashionweek.com/schedule.
Designer imagery available to download here.
ABOUT NEW ZEALAND FASHION WEEK: KAHURIA
Created in 2001 by Dame Pieter Stewart, NZFW is the pinnacle event for the New Zealand fashion and beauty industry. The annual stage enables local and international designers to showcase their collections and promote their brands. The goal of NZFW is to provide a launching pad for designers to grow their businesses both nationally and internationally. NZFW has evolved from a trade and industry event to become a multifaceted fashion, arts & culture showcase that engages thousands of fashion-focused New Zealanders. The event not only drives brand awareness for the designers involved, but also for strategically aligned fashion and lifestyle brands. These brands add to the scale of the occasion and it allows them to engage with an active audience of more than 25,000 attendees, as well as a wider local and international audience through the millions of dollars of mainstream media and social media coverage. In 2023 NZFW is sharpening its focus on Te Ao Māori and a sustainable circular model for the industry. The event will this year run from Tuesday, 29th August until Saturday, 2nd September.
FOR EDITORIAL REFERENCE:
NZFW 2003 RUNWAY SCHEDULE AND PROGRAMME OF EVENTS
|Programme Time
|Show Details
|Tuesday 29th August
10:00am
11:00am
1:00pm
2:00pm
4:30pm
5:30pm
7:30pm
8:30pm
Kiri Nathan
With a focus on tradition, culture, and sustainability, Kiri Nathan’s pieces have adorned the likes of Jacinda Ardern, Barack and Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle, Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Mariah Carey, and more.
Kiri founded Kāhui Fashion Collective in 2017 to support, mentor, and champion Māori fashion designers in Aotearoa and abroad. Kiri is a board member of the ‘I Have a Dream’ charitable trust, the NZ China Council, and formerly served on the New Zealand Mindful Fashion board. Having won the Sir Peter Blake leadership award and Māori Women's Development Inc title of Māori Business Woman of the Year in 2019, it’s of little surprise the trailblazer is a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her contribution to Māori and the fashion industry.
Kiri and her team will be looking at Māori fashion through the ages for this year’s NZFW.
Rory William Docherty
Under the label of the same name, Rory's garments are romantic and pragmatic. Crafted to last using beautiful fabrics, Rory places equal importance on durability, aesthetic, and comfort.
Rory’s drawings evolve into paper maquettes; they are enlarged and draped into fluid and sculptural forms, before being refined into garments. The pieces range from exclusive original silk prints, Japanese suiting and outerwear, to fully fashioned knitwear. Carefully crafted and finished in Aotearoa, Rory uses Italian wool and cashmere, deadstock fabrics, Egyptian cotton, and vintage textiles and trims.
Rory’s first collection of one-off and made-to-order pieces was picked up exclusively by Scotties, which stocks Comme des Garcons, Ann Demeulemeester, Dries Van Noten, The Row, Lemaire, and more.
Jacqueline-Anne
Having debuted at NZFW that same year, Jacqueline Anne Couture made its mark through its incorporation of Te Ao Māori art forms and Vintage Haute Couture.
Mixing luxury and sustainability, all garments are made using biodegradable fabrics such as pearl silks, silk cotton, silk wool blends, and algae (seaweed). The label is committed to zero waste by making beautifully crafted soft toys from all offcuts. Each garment is designed and hand-crafted in Aotearoa.
Slow & Conscious Fashion
Serena Shaw's SERENA DIEGO swimwear brand offers stunning garments crafted through sustainable methods. Mima Osawa's Towa collection pays homage to nature with relaxed silhouettes and natural textiles. Bowie Suthamart Boonram presents Charieen, a women's clothing line that celebrates personal expression and the transformative power of sustainable fashion.
NZFW takes great pride in presenting this harmonious blend of creativity and conscious choice, as we continue to champion the importance of ethical practices and purposeful clothing. Join us at the Slow & Conscious Fashion Group Show as we present these three emerging designers.
Designers include:
Slow & Conscious Fashion: SERENA DIEGO
Using unique textiles of the highest quality and delicate original prints, Serena has created her own take on femininity, exploring the fine line between elegance and sex appeal.
Based in Aotearoa, garments are designed in-house and produced in small production runs.
The label embraces the slow fashion philosophy and uses sustainable practices wherever possible, from manufacturing to choosing eco-friendly textiles.
At the heart of the resort and swimwear brand is a commitment to building mutually beneficial, long-term partnerships with its manufacturers and suppliers that share the same values of transparency, professionalism, kindness, and respect.
Slow & Conscious Fashion: TOWA
When the designer first visited a local textile warehouse, she was shocked to discover the vast amount of deadstock fabric - irrespective of the beautiful quality. It prompted her to create locally-made pieces using only responsible practices.
Towa’s debut collection pays homage to the connection to nature and draws inspiration from Aotearoa. Silhouettes are relaxed, oversized, and crafted from breathable, natural textiles to represent days spent by the coastal beaches. Colours are drawn from New Zealand mountains, sand, and the warmth of the sun.
Slow & Conscious Fashion: Charieen
In 2023, Charieen was born. At the heart of the women’s clothing line is a tribute to history, the future, personal experiences, sustainability, and ethical production practices. With an emphasis of quality over quantity, each tailored piece is crafted with high-quality materials and exceptional workmanship.
Each piece is designed and patterned in Aotearoa before Bowie’s aunt and a small team of artisans in Thailand bring them to life. From the vibrant heart of Bangkok to the captivating shores of Aotearoa, Charieen celebrates the exquisite allure of personal expression and the transformative influence of sustainable fashion.
Campbell Luke
Unapologetic about the promotion of Kaupapa Māori-led design, Dr Bobby aims to promote a greater understanding of indigenous design culture, and to challenge the dominance of Western design paradigms and pedagogy. His interests lie deep within his iwi, hapu, and the wider landscape of Aotearoa.
With his brand Campbell Luke, he traverses practices of moving image and photography as a means to visually communicate and disseminate his research. Conceived in 2015 and made in Aotearoa, the womenswear label specialises in linens, natural fibre fabrics, and luxury knits.
NZFW Discussion Series: Kate Sylvester
Juliette Hogan
Demonstrating an intelligent understanding of colour and texture, statement signature prints are paired with thoughtfully crafted garments in a sophisticated and cohesive selection of tones and fabrications.
Through expert tailoring and refined details, Juliette balances the feminine and masculine through her unique and enduring design.
NOM*d
NOM*d offers a wardrobe that is understated and subversive. Taking an irreverent approach to tailored silhouettes and utilitarian textiles, deconstruction and unexpected reworking underpin the label’s design to create garments that, although experimental, can be worn as a uniform. NOM*d is enduring – like the singular chime of a bell – yet defiant; the interplay between light and dark has been resolute throughout the years.
Founded by Margarita Robertson in 1986 in Dunedin, NOM*d is a label that continues to embrace the gothic beguile of this elemental place.
|Wednesday 30th August
10:00am
11:00am
1:00pm
2:00pm
3:30pm
5:00pm
6:30pm
9:00pm
The Graduate Show
We are excited to announce this year’s graduate showcase has a strong focus on sustainability, inclusivity and diversity in fashion.
This year’s star lineup of graduate designers include Dawei Zhang, Ella Hodson, Benji Rowe, Victoria Holyoake, Milan Jeon, Jacob Kalin, from Whitecliffe, led by Head of School Fashion and Sustainability, Belinda Watt. Leading the charge from Massey University is Ayano Hara-Alderson, Charlotte Mangos, El Reilly, Lydia Paine, Levius Ngahuia Hitchens-Chapman, and Josh Bognar, led by Head of Fashion Programme, Sue Prescott. Otago Polytechnic (Te Pūkenga), will be dazzling audiences with works from Taylor Pumphrey, Jonty Blakely, Amelia Phillips, Ethan Cruise, Ellen Ross, and Russelle Ivan Tino, led by Head of Fashion, Margo Barton.
Susana Tasi
Susana showcased her first collection, 'Nifoloa', at last year's Pacific Fusion fashion show in Papatoetoe Auckland.
Based in Tairawhiti (Gisborne), Susana continues to fit designing into her busy lifestyle. On top of opening her retail stores, 'S.T', which is managed by sister Michelle, Susana currently works on the frontline in social services supporting and assisting individuals and families impacted by family violence and mental health. Susana’s life and work is strongly influenced by her values in service to family and the community.
Lontessa
Anchored in Aotearoa’s rich Māori culture, the brand is inspired by Tessa’s Māori ancestry, coupled with her passion for sustainability and femininity. Lontessa is touted as one of Singapore’s finest premium labels.
From a private retail showroom and a newly refurbished concept store, Lontessa creates collections across the various made-to-order, ready-to-wear, and intimate-apparel lines.
Samantha Zhang
Samantha's unique approach is to offer clients high quality handmade clothing directly from her atelier fashion studio in Tāmaki Makaurau. On top of Samantha’s label, her school, Future Generation Modelling School, provides students with a platform to enter the industry through modelling.
Cecilia Kang Couture, Estele NZ
Cecilia first debuted her eponymous label at New Zealand Fashion Week in 2018 as part of the New Generation Emerging Couture show. There, she made history as Aotearoa’s first transgender woman to showcase her work NZFW.
Cecilia has since continued to push boundaries and challenge the status quo with her bold, fashion-forward skillfully crafted pieces.
Cecilia is collaborating with Estele NZ for NZFW 2023 - a brand that’s been in business for 30 years and operates in 10 countries. The beautifully handcrafted and ethically produced jewellery brand celebrates women at its core. With more than 80 percent of its employees being women, Estele NZ designs, manufactures, and sells pieces by women, for women, and to women.
NZFW Discussion Series: Fashioning the Future presented by Fashion Revolution
From the impact of fast fashion on the environment and society, to the importance of transparency in supply chains, here’s an opportunity for designers and brands to feel inspired and learn how to authentically adopt sustainable and ethical practices.
If that’s not enough, below’s panel will explore how consumers can make more conscious fashion choices, and what role governments and regulators have in the wider sustainability movement.
Amanda Butterworth
Niki Harré
Rachel Brown
Rachel has overseen the creation of systemic collaboration projects focusing on climate action, designing out waste, and regenerating nature. SBN runs the Sustainable Business Awards, Aotearoa’s largest sustainability award programme.
Rachel sits on government panels to inform policy. She serves on the advisory panel for Jobs for Nature, as a board member of the Milford Foundation, and on the business advisory panel for All of Government Procurement, among others. Rachel also provides advice and support to a number of new and emerging businesses, individuals and social enterprises.
As a regular presenter, collaborator, investor, and driver of action within Aotearoa communities, Rachel is committed to the role business plays in supercharging and transforming the country’s economy into one that is smarter and more sustainable.
In 2018, Rachel was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit for years of service to sustainable business.
Kiri Nathan
Kiri founded Kāhui Fashion Collective in 2017 to support, mentor, and champion Māori fashion designers in Aotearoa and abroad. Kiri is a board member of the ‘I Have a Dream’ charitable trust, the NZ China Council, and formerly served on the New Zealand Mindful Fashion board. Having won the Sir Peter Blake leadership award and Māori Women's Development Inc title of Māori Business Woman of the Year in 2019, it’s of little surprise the trailblazer is a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her contribution to Māori and the fashion industry.
Lisa McEwan
Kathryn Wilson Footwear
Kathryn Wilson footwear takes its ethical and social responsibilities of its suppliers, clients, and the environment seriously. The brand is committed to upholding enjoyable and fair working conditions as a wholesaler, retailer, and employer. The brand ensures its supply chain adheres to legal, moral, and ethical standards, using low impact materials and components where possible.
Locally, Kathryn has remained a driving force in fashion, hosting a New Zealand first exclusive footwear runway show at New Zealand Fashion Week in 2010. It was followed by a huge social media-driven show at the same event in 2011, which saw more than 2,500 attendees. Kathryn’s collections are showcased with an energetic presentation of playful music, models and styling.
Kharl WiRepa
In 2014, WiRepa was the supreme winner of the prestigious Miromoda competition and in 2017 his couture house was the first to be printed in the pages of the September issue of British Vogue.
Exclusively made in Aotearoa, Kharl WiRepa designs collections for women who love extravagance, glamour, and timeless style. Using only the most luxurious textiles and fabrics in the world, Kharl’s designs are renowned for its hand-beading and embellishments.
|Thursday 31st August
10:00am
12:00pm
1:00pm
3:00pm
4:00pm
5:00pm
7:30pm
VIVA Next Gen
VIVA Next Gen aims to engage the new cohort of fresh, young designers who are shaping the future of New Zealand fashion. This year, VIVA Next Gen will launch the brands of the future to local and international media, buyers, and consumers within a supportive and innovative event environment.
The VIVA Next Gen designers for 2023 are Fly Fox Clothing designed by Sandra Tupu, J Bush designer James Bush, designer Phillip Heketoa with his label LIPO, Nicole Van Vuuren designing under her own name, Oosterom’s Nicole Hadfield, and Tessa McCone designing for her brand Su’mar.
VIVA Next Gen: Flying Fox Clothing
Using a mix of natural fibres and recycled elements, Flying Fox Clothing pieces are researched, designed, drawn, and made from scratch. Inspired by Sandra’s personal experiences and an appreciation of indigenous cultures, her most recent small capsule collection, ‘Afi vao’, debuted in Sydney at Pacific Runway 2022.
VIVA Next Gen: J.Bush
Today, J.Bush is a sophisticated womenswear label with a strong focus on tailoring. James works with techniques and references from English menswear and European dressmaking to build flattering, fluid, garments that are both sophisticated and luxurious. J.Bush collections are designed for powerful women at the pinnacle of the arts, politics, and business industries.
VIVA Next Gen: LIPO
VIVA Next Gen: Nicole van Vuuren
VIVA Next Gen: Oosterom
Launching in 2021, Oosterom strives to create considered womenswear with a sharp focus on construction, tailoring, and quality over quantity.
Before Oosterom, Nicole graduated from Whitecliffe College of Arts & Design, was an in-house designer for menswear label FRENCH83, a production manager for Ingrid Starnes, and a machinist on an upcoming Netflix series.
VIVA Next Gen: Su'mar
Dancing between comfort and extravagance, every Su’mar piece is produced locally in Tāmaki Makaurau using a made-to-order and small batch-production format.
Bantu
Each bold, bright, and fiercely fabulous design is ethically and sustainably sourced from around the globe, with a focus on highlighting African talent. The garments are then hand-crafted on Australian soil as an ode to Harriet’s dual heritage.
JOCKEY®
Through making quality undergarments for people to feel comfortable in, work in, train in, and lounge in, Jockey’s mission is to get everyone ready to make great moves.
KaistorSt
From humble beginnings using polymer clay and bead earrings to creating mixed media pieces, Nichola continues to evolve her practice. Every taonga (treasure) has a story and it’s thanks to Nichola’s dual heritage (Māori and Pākeha) that she’s drawn to courageous lines, prints, and designs.
Go Media Miromoda 23
A year later, Miromoda was created initially for Māori fashion designers to showcase at New Zealand Fashion Week. ‘Miro’ is a technical term used in raranga (traditional Māori weaving) for twining fibres and ‘Moda’ translates to fashion in Italiano.
Today, Miromoda continues to raise the artistic and professional standards of Māori designers and invited guests. It also has defined a code of ethical practices of mutual benefit in public and trade relations and promotes appreciation of indigenous fashion through leadership in high quality and aesthetic discernment.
Over the years, Miromoda has gratefully appreciated support from NZFW founder Dame Pieter Stewart, iwi, tertiary, industry, private sector companies, Māori trust organisations, and businesses, and government.
Miromoda has shown at 10 consecutive New Zealand Fashion Weeks since 2009. This year, Miromoda wishes to acknowledge four Māori fashion design brands that began their NZFW journeys with Miromoda: Kiri Nathan, Bobby Luke-Campbell, Nichola, and Lontessa.
NZFW Discussion Series: Future Fashion unlocking a circular fashion economy in Aotearoa
Join us in celebrating New Zealand Fashion Week’s Mindful Fashion Panel discussion: Future Fashion - Unlocking a Circular Ecosystem. From designing for local circular systems and using regenerative materials, to exploring circular economies from an indigenous perspective, incorporating circular business models that keep garments in use and establishing scalable recycling solutions, this panel won’t be leaving anything behind.
With a star-studded line-up of speakers, learn about the structural limitations of the status quo and businesses driving for change to create circular and regenerative fashion systems in an Aotearoa New Zealand context.
NZFW Discussion Series: Speakers
**additional speakers to be confirmed.
Emma Wallace
Emma joined the board of Mindful Fashion NZ in 2023, contributing to their work of supporting a circular, innovative, and collaborative fashion industry in Aotearoa New Zealand.
Emily Miller Sharma
Johnnie Freeland (Ngaati Te Ata Waiohua, Ngai Tūhoe)
Johnnie has helped navigate a whakapapa-centred response to climate change within Tāmaki Makaurau, through the Tāmaki Makaurau Mana Whenua Forum. In partnering with the Auckland Council, together they navigated a way forward for Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland through the co-development of Te Tāruke-a-Tawhiri – Auckland’s Climate Plan.
Vanessa Thompson
Vanessa previously worked as a buyer for some of Aotearoa’s largest retailers, and after starting her own consultancy business, Unravelled Consultants, she joined the Go Well team in 2022. It’s there where she helps inspire clients such as Kowtow, Swanndri, Maggie Marilyn, Designer Wardrobe, and more.
Vanessa’s expertise helps clients to evaluate and understand the complexities of their supply chains, introduce new and innovative materials, and realise the potential and opportunities that circular business models can play in becoming a fairer and more sustainable fashion industry.
Kate Sylvester
Kate’s designs balance the masculine and feminine and she is renowned for her contemporary, sophisticated silhouettes that fit and flatter a myriad of body shapes. Kate creates intelligent, timeless clothing together with a community of makers.
Created to be loved and lived in, Kate Sylvester garments are imbued with a thoughtful simplicity, with unexpected, elevated details and a dynamic use of colour.
Designs explore historical and cultural touchpoints, plucking details or characters from the past to infuse garments with a unique story or reference point.
|Friday 1st September
9:00am
10:30am
11:30am–3:00pm
12:00pm
3:00pm
5:30pm
6:30pm
9:00pm–12:00am
NZFW Discussion Series: MSD Seminar
The event aims to highlight the significance of diversity in the workplace and will offer valuable insights on how to enhance and cultivate inclusivity within the workplace.
The panel will share their unique perspectives, personal experiences, and expert knowledge. Their aim is to inspire businesses to embrace diversity and continue their journey towards achieving greater inclusiveness.
Panel speakers include: Nora Swann Kylee Black Bobby Luke Mela Lush
NZFW Discussion Series: VIVA Talks
The expert Viva team and influential guests will discuss what shapes New Zealand style (and how we stack up against the rest of the world).
Fashion Lunch
Indulge in a beautifully curated, seasonal, and local set menu that’s been thoughtfully crafted by Savor Group, complemented by a selection of matched beverages.
Be captivated by mini fashion shows between courses, which will showcase leading New Zealand brands, the latest trends, designs, and more.
Designed to cater to the discerning tastes and preferences of the corporate guest, the Fashion Lunch offers a fusion of fashion, fine dining, and expert insights. It promises to deliver a truly enjoyable afternoon for you and your guests.
Unveiling Success: A Conversation with Kathryn Wilson and Juliette Hogan, NZFW Discussion Series
Friends and industry leaders, Kathryn Wilson and Juliette Hogan will share stories, challenges, and victories from their collective experiences. Delve into the ever-evolving landscape of the local and international fashion industry as they reveal the secrets behind their long-lasting success.
Liz Mitchell
In 2005, Liz was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, MNZM, for service to the fashion Industry. Based in Tāmaki Makaurau, Liz’s passion is for the handmade craftsmanship of couture, creating clothes of timeless elegance, and quality.
Throughout her illustrious career, Liz has designed garments for leading New Zealand women, most recently the Governor-General of New Zealand, Dame Cindy Kiro, and her predecessor Dame Patsy Reddy. Her clients are professional women in corporate business and creative industries.
Pacific Fusion Fashion Show
Over the course of migration, Pacific fashion has always found a home in Aotearoa. However, the question arises: where is it heading now? The Pacific Fusion Fashion Show 2023 aims to explore the creative realms of designers and their cultural ideologies, examining how their origins influence and manifest through their collections. This event provides a platform for designers to express their unique perspectives and contribute to the ongoing narrative of Pacific fashion's evolution.
Resene Designer Runway
Fashion Night
This highly anticipated event aims to deliver a unique and unforgettable experience for all attendees, placing a special emphasis on promoting emerging talent and fostering an inclusive and diverse environment.
The main venues for Fashion Night are The Runway and the foyer bar, providing an exciting and vibrant atmosphere for guests.
Attendees can look forward to a variety of captivating entertainment, including performances from talented DJs, dancers, and drag artists who will create an energetic and welcoming ambiance.
One of the highlights of Fashion Night will be the 'pop-up' fashion shows, where two-three underground clothing labels will showcase their collections, offering guests a glimpse into the cutting-edge trends and unique designs of these up-and-coming labels.
Tickets for Fashion Night are priced at $95 per person, offering excellent value for an evening filled with exciting performances, stylish fashion shows, and a lively atmosphere that celebrates creativity and individuality.
|Saturday 2nd September
9:00am
9:30am
11:00am
11:30am–1:30pm
10:00am–5:00pm
1:30pm
1:30pm
3:00pm
3:30pm
5:00pm
6:30pm
8:30pm
Walk the Line
Walk the Line is organised by YMCA’s Raise Up programme, a youth development initiative run by young people, for young people!
Its programmes have been designed to offer youth a safe and positive environment to socialise, relax, and to feel comfortable.
Through Raise Up’s work with young people, YMCA saw a need and worked in collaboration to form Raise the Grade. This programme is a peer-to-peer mentoring group that trains high achieving students to support fellow peers that need help in their studies.
Stitch It
By equipping ourselves with these valuable techniques, we can reduce waste, save money, and make a positive impact on our local environment. What’s more, $10 from each ticket sale will be donated to Dove Hospice & Wellness to support people with advanced disease and those on a curative path.
Participants will get the chance to work with the following amazing tutors:
Amy Conlon
Sarah Gulley
Karishma Kelsey
Amanda Butterworth
Whitney Henton
Natalia Bertolo
Resene Designer Runway
MLT Hokonui Fashion Design Awards
The awards have become a significant event on the national fashion calendar. Since 1988, the awards have provided a competitive platform for amateur fashion designers to showcase their designs. The opportunity to present their work in front of esteemed industry leaders has been a valuable experience for aspiring designers from around the country.
The judging panel for the awards has included influential figures in the New Zealand fashion industry. Some notable names serving on panels in previous years include Juliette Hogan, Steve Dunstan, Karen Walker, Nic Blanchet, Francis Hooper, Trelise Cooper, Kate Sylvester, James Dobson, Kathryn Wilson, and Margi Robertson (of NOM*d).
Overall, the MLT Hokonui Fashion Design Awards have played a significant role in promoting and recognising emerging talent in the country’s fashion scene, and its longevity speaks to its enduring impact on the industry.
Discover the extraordinary talent of tomorrow at MLT Hokonui Fashion Design Awards’ exclusive exhibition, where it proudly presents the section winners from this year’s highly acclaimed show.
Join us for an exquisite experience, indulging in a glass of bubbles as you immerse yourself in an up-close encounter with these exceptional emerging designers’ winning garments.
Whānau Drop-In
One of the art gallery’s most popular programmes, Whānau Drop-In is free to visitors every weekend, and daily during school holidays. Beginning in 2001, NZFW aimed to celebrate the best and brightest of Aotearoa’s designers. More than 20 years later, the fashion extravaganza has significantly progressed with collaboration between mana whenua and the fashion industry at its core. It’s now your chance to flex those creative muscles to create your very own fashion accessory to wear. During this fun and festive event, be inspired by the colours and textures of Aotearoa.
How to dress for success
Attendance is FREE. Online registration is required. Spaces are limited, so make sure to register to secure your place. With each online registration, attendees will receive a unique discount code for their next purchase at the Dress for Success Auckland Pop-Up Shop on Khyber Pass Road.
Our panelists look forward to welcoming you to their highly anticipated event. The panel will be moderated by Mandy Tomlinson, General Manager Taylor Boutique, Symetria Concept & The Shelter.
Panel guests include:
Vicki Taylor
Creative Director at Taylor and The Shelter
Sarah Stuart
Head Fashion Stylist at TV Three parent company Warner Bros. Discovery - NZFW Ambassador - Dress for Success Auckland Fashion Ambassador
Emma Peters
Founder Aleph Beauty
Robyn Moore
Executive Manager - Dress for Success Auckland
Kim Gentle
Retired Scientist. Volunteer Stylist at Dress for Success Auckland.
I Love Ponsonby
It’s thanks to these designers that Tāmaki Makaurau is considered the fashion capital of the country. This event is brought to you lovingly by the Ponsonby Business Association and NZFW.
I Love Ponsonby: Juliette Hogan
Demonstrating an intelligent understanding of colour and texture, statement signature prints are paired with thoughtfully crafted garments in a sophisticated and cohesive selection of tones and fabrics.
Through expert tailoring and refined details, Juliette balances the feminine and masculine through her unique and enduring design.
Showcasing looks from her latest collection, ‘Collection 2023.FOUR’, Juliette Hogan presents a considered offering exuding hope and lightness, with soft pink hues, earthy neutrals, and graphic floral motifs. Following on from our 2023 New Zealand Fashion Week show, 2023.FOUR launches in our Ponsonby Store on Wednesday 30th August 2023
I Love Ponsonby: C A R L S O N
Informed by a love of traditional menswear tailoring, fine art, and the fluid fashions of the 1930s and 1970s, Carlson garments convey an essence and lightness that deeply respects the human form. Pared back silhouettes flatter the body and are imbued with an inherent sense of grace, ease, and motion.
I Love Ponsonby: T U E S D A Y
TUESDAY is a boutique fashion brand for the soft-hearted and strong-minded modern woman. Centred around great dresses, TUESDAY creates elevated, everyday pieces that make women feel confident.
TUESDAY’s newly established flagship store on Tāmaki Makaurau’s iconic Ponsonby Road has cemented its place as a much-loved New Zealand label. Join us in previewing TUESDAY’s highly anticipated new ‘Desert Moon’ collection in what is set to be a beautiful runway show. Inspired by a holiday spent exploring the magic of high desert landscape under the hazy southern California sun, we can’t wait to see these pieces on the catwalk.
I Love Ponsonby: STORM
Each garment is meticulously crafted, featuring exclusive prints and luxurious fabrics to create bold and unforgettable statements. From the precise cut to the impeccable fit and finish, every detail is carefully considered.
Masterclass
**Further information to be announced at a later date
CRUZ DEL SUR
CRUZ DEL SUR's contemporary designs combine exquisite tailoring, colour transition, pattern, and craftsmanship. Each collection is inspired by diverse themes, infusing ready-to-wear and bespoke pieces to create garments that have a distinct and unique character. From whimsical patterns to playful silhouettes, the collections exude a sense of enchantment, inviting young ones and adults alike into a world of wonder and style.
Minxi believes fashion is more than just clothes - it's a way to express your true self and show the world your unique beauty. With unwavering dedication to quality and attention to detail, Minxi merges style and comfort, creating clothes that empower everyone who wears them.
Resene Designer Runway
Resene Designer Runway is the ultimate curated best of New Zealand Fashion Week. The high energy 40 minute multimedia event will feature in-season collections from the week’s scheduled designers, plus the 2023 Resene Colour of Fashion collection, a project celebrating its 10th year with Whitecliffe. While most of NZFW is for buyers and media, Resene Designer Runway offers the public a chance to experience the energy and glamour of one of Aotearoa’s most exciting and prestigious events on the annual calendar.
Tangaroa Te Ihi Moana - The Sea is Rising
Infused with deep storytelling and cultural symbolism, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui’s expertise in traditional arts and connection to indigenous heritage is set to elevate the narrative of Tangaroa Te Ihi Moana. Creating a visually stunning experience, the show aims to ignite conversations about environmental stewardship and the preservation of cultural identity.
Witness the magic of Tangaroa Te Ihi Moana at NZFW 2023, where this collaboration serves as a call to action for people to advocate for sustainable practices and honour the relationship between humanity and the natural world. Prepare to be moved and captivated by this extraordinary collection that seamlessly combines artistry, culture, and a deep commitment to making a difference.
MaeSteal 2023
MaeSteal Collective creates thought-provoking art and design that pushes boundaries while also upholding ethical and sustainable practices. Their resulting work explores personal identity, destruction, and human perspective, encouraging audiences to be curious.
This year, MaeSteal will bring audiences a production that encapsulates the queer body in a state of distress and anxiety. They aim to showcase the ‘abnormal’, ‘strange’ and ‘bizarre’, as a means to reclaim the origins of the word ‘queer’ within their designs. Untangling classically gendered silhouettes and business attire, creating each piece ranging from avant-garde distressed wear to creature wear.
MaeSteal 2023 is being led by head designers Silva, Angel, Clara and Copper MaeSteal.
MaeSteal Collective comprises of:
Mother Copper MaeSteal
Founder of MaeSteal Collective, Copper MaeSteal is a queer artist, designer, and producer who creates manipulated work like no other. Through pure art, they showcase their concepts of self-identity, perception, and social expectations. With a focus on event design, Copper aims to highlight diversity and authenticity.
Godmother Solari MaeSteal
Solari is the house administrator of MaeSteal Collective and has a deep history of theatre and performance art. Being a full-time caregiver for her parent, her artistic expression covers a diverse range of emotions.
Silva MaeSteal
Showcasing her artistic perspective through painting, photography, fashion, and music, Silva is a sustainable fashion designer, with a passion for knitwear and recycled fabrics. Her visions become realities.
Angel MaeSteal
An artist, fashion designer, and creative, Angel believes everyone should feel as though their bodies are works of art. Angel’s designs aim to stimulate self-expression and inner passion. As the founder of KONGCORE, they believe the future will hold self-acceptance instead of insecurity.
Jarry MaeSteal
From graphics to scenic design, Jarry Dobell, FKA Velvet Crush, delivers creative outcomes with a critical eye and original flair.
Tiger MaeSteal
Tiger is a visualiser, photographer, and videographer with a strong sense of kaitiakitanga and an understanding of the te ao Māori perspective. Tiger creates art and design while highlighting the depths behind sustainability and replenishment for our environment.
Jinkie MaeSteal
A traditional artist, singer, and house historian, Jinkie evokes a style of class and chaos. Jinkie merges folk music and alt-dream pop ballads to voice an honest view of modern culture.
Diva MaeSteal
The youngest of the collective, Diva is a model, singer, makeup artist, and 24/7 diva that serves high glamour and high art.
Stain MaeSteal
Stain is a music producer, photographer, sound, and visual designer who's been making music since he was seven. Stain uses clothing alongside music as a means of expressing femininity and masculinity.
Clara MaeSteal
Clara is a fashion designer who focuses on sustainable practices and contemporary design. She enjoys experimenting with proportions and incorporating structural elements in her designs to challenge the viewer's perception. Her goal is to shed light on the vulnerability of human existence.