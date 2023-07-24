Walsh Powers Out Best Shot Performance For Four Years In London

Tom Walsh unleased his longest throw since the 2019 World Championships to place second at the London Diamond League this morning with a monster effort of 22.58m to lead the Kiwi challenge in the English capital.

The 31-year-old Commonwealth champion powered out his bomb in round two to finish behind world and Olympic champion Ryan Crouser, who set a meet record of 23.07m to clinch victory in a high-class competition which whets the appetite for their re-match next month at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Competing in front of a sell-out 50,000 crowd inside a vibrant London Stadium, Walsh opened his competition with a 21.75m to sit third after round one behind American Joe Kovacs (21.87m) and a 22.07 throw from Crouser. However, Walsh stepped up to another level in round two producing his mighty heave of 22.58m – although Crouser retained top spot registering a 22.63m effort.

In round three, four and five Walsh pounded the 7.26kg shot out to 21.97m, 21.70m and 21.77m before climaxing a hugely impressive competition with a 22.31m effort. Crouser tossed his meet record effort in round five. Kovacs, the former world champion, with that first round 21.87m, grabbed the final podium spot.

New Zealand champion Jacko Gill posted 21.11m to place fifth – one spot higher than he achieved seven days earlier at the Silesia Diamond League meet.

For Walsh it was the fourth longest throw he had achieved in a competition. Only at the 2019 World Championships, when he hurled his Oceania record of 22.90m, and twice in 2018 at the Sir Graeme Douglas International (22.67m) and Zurich Diamond League (22.60m) has the Kiwi bettered the distance he achieved in London today.

Walsh said: “I’m starting to really find my timing with my throws and I’m pretty happy with the performance. I was the stadium record holder before this, but records are made to be broken – I’ll take it back next time! I love competing in the London Stadium, the crowd has always been amazing here since I was aged 16 or 17, the fans area awesome!”

The Kiwi plans a training stint in Loughborough in England for ten days before heading down to the World Championship pre-camp in Montpellier, France.

Sam Tanner produced yet another top-class performance to place tenth in a tight men’s 1500m, clocking 3:31.60 – the third fastest time of his career and just 0.36 shy of his PB set at the Silesia Diamond League just seven days earlier.

The Kiwi ran in mid-pack for much of the race and was slightly hampered on the final lap after becoming boxed in on the inside rail. However, he finished with his trademark kick finish to post another sizzling time.

US champion Yared Nuguse claimed victory in 3:30.44 from Narue Gilje Nordas of Norway (3:30.58). British athlete Neil Gourlay set a PB of 3:30.60 for third. Tanner in tenth finished just 1.16 seconds behind the race winner, which underlined the close nature of the race.

New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr placed sixth in the men’s high jump, achieving a best of 2.24m. The 26-year-old Commonwealth champion could not quite find his best today. He cleared 2.12m, 2.16m and 2.20m at the first time of asking but needed all three attempts to wriggle clear at 2.24m. He found 2.27m beyond him.

US champion JuVaughan Harrison claimed an impressive victory with a season’s best of 2.35m from world and Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, who had to settle for second (2.33m). Belgian Thomas Carmoy (2.27m) rounded out the podium.

The Diamond League now takes a break until after the World Athletics Championships, which takes place in Budapest from 19-27 August. The next scheduled Diamond League will take place in Zurich on 1 September (NZ time).

***For results go

here

© Scoop Media

