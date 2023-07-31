Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Banished Music Presents RACING Out Of The Night Tour

Monday, 31 July 2023, 6:21 am
Press Release: Banished Music

Auckland-based rock’n’rollers Racing are back with a vengeance, ready to take Aotearoa by storm with their highly anticipated ‘Out of the Night Tour.’ Hot on the heels of their 2022 hit ‘Must Be the Moon,’ the Auckland-based rockers are back with a brand-new single, ‘Out of the Night,’ a swashbuckling, cigarette-stained pub anthem that evokes the spirit of Sydney’s glistening gutters circa 1982.

To celebrate the release of ‘Out of the Night’ Racing will be setting the North Island ablaze with a series of electrifying live shows. Kicking off the tour at Rosemary’s for their debut appearance in Taupō on Friday, 25 August, the band will traverse the North Island, making unforgettable stops across the motu - closing out with a performance at The Rock 2000 in Auckland.

Having released their debut album ‘Real Dancing’ in 2019, Racing quickly made their mark on the music scene. The band’s unique sound earned them a nomination for Best Rock Artist at the 2019 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards. Their hit singles ‘Motel Pool’, ‘Run Wild,’ and ‘Party Slow’ climbed to the top of the rock music charts, earning them widespread recognition and radio exposure. Furthermore, Racing’s music found a home on the screen, with ‘Misbehaving’ featuring on Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ multiple times, and ‘Run Wild’ gaining mass exposure on a ‘Long White Vodka’ TV commercial.

Racing is made up of long-time collaborators Ed Knowles (vocals) and Sven Pettersen (guitar); two crucial parts to the colossus that was The Checks. The two-time Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards winners (Best Rock Album) from Auckland, made their way into the pages of NME while sharing the stage with Oasis, REM, The Hives, AC/DC, The Killers and Muse on different tours. Knowles and Pettersen are joined by two other heavy hitters from the Kiwi Alternative scene - Daniel Barrett (bass) formerly of Sherpa and Izaak Houston (drums) formerly of Space Creeps.

Grow yourself a hideous moustache, put on a little too much lipstick and catch them in a town near you!

‘Out of the Night’ will be released on all major streaming platforms in mid-August.

RACING
Out of the Night tour

Friday, 25 August - Rosemary’s, Taupō
Saturday, 26 August - Paisley Stage, Napier
Saturday, 2 September - San Fran, Wellington
Thursday, 7 September - Tōtara Street, Mount Maunganui
Friday, 8 September - The Rock 2000, Auckland

