FMC Welcomes Funding Outcomes For BCT

Federated Mountain Clubs (FMC) warmly welcomes the Department of Conservation’s decision to grant the Backcountry Trust (BCT) $1 million over two years through the Community Conservation Partnerships Fund (CCPF).

In February 2023, BCT applied for $1.6 million from the CCPF, the minimum needed to operate a full work programme over two years. FMC strongly and formally supported that application.

While the CCPF outcome is short of BCT’s application, FMC acknowledges that the grant is a significant investment in the backcountry huts and tracks network. It is also an encouraging vote of confidence in the outstanding mahi that BCT does alongside volunteers in the outdoor recreation community.

Even with this welcome news, however, we call on both BCT and the Department to look to the future, because the grant will allow BCT to only survive, rather than thrive.

For that reason, in the short term, FMC encourages the Department to consider options to fund all or part of the shortfall through other budgets. In the longer term, FMC also strongly encourages the Department to continue its ongoing work to secure sustainable and enduring funding for the Trust.

FMC will also be continuing to work with Backcountry Trust on securing additional external funding.

FMC understands that BCT welcomes any parties wishing to discuss opportunities for sponsorship or partnership with the Trust to contact the Operations Manager, Rob Brown, at manager@backcountrytrust.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

