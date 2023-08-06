Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi Enduro Contingent Flies The Flag In Romania

Sunday, 6 August 2023, 9:21 pm
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

AUGUST 6, 2023: Germany’s Manuel Lettenbichler may have hogged the spotlight in winning round three of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championships overall, but a strong Kiwi contingent fired up at the event too.

The event doubled as the 2023 edition of the Red Bull Romaniacs, this massive week-long test of man and machine in Romania also considered a hugely-popular stand-alone international event in its own right.

And it was as a stand-alone event that a large contingent of more than 30 New Zealand riders, along with family and supporters, treated it, competing just below the Gold Class level that full-time professional factory-employed racer Lettenbichler dominated.

The Kiwi riders entered themselves among the Silver, Bronze and Iron categories and produced some creditable results over the five days, which began with an arena-style prologue in the Romanian city of Sibiu, followed by four days of “off-road” competition, the various trails sending riders up and down scarily-steep rock faces in the nearby mountains or weaving through dark and deep tree-root infested forests.

Outstanding among the Kiwis was Auckland rider Ryan Hayward, outright winner of his final build-up event in New Zealand in June, round one of the Forestland Cross-country Series near Tokoroa.

Hayward finished sixth overall in the Silver Class at this year’s Romaniacs event, while, also riding in the same class, Tokoroa’s Sean Clarke (a Motorcycling New Zealand Hall of Famer) managed 50th overall, Aucklander Bryce Williams finished 61st, Te Awamutu’s Kevin Archer finished 81st, Levin’s Malcolm Macrae finished 88th, Dannevirke’s Campbell Easton finished 97th and Whakatane’s Hayden Power placed 104th overall out of the nearly 170 riders entered in this class.

Kiwis who shone out in the 297-rider Bronze Class were Harrison McClintock (who finished fifth); Ethan Jameson (10th); Norman Thomas (34th); Spence McClintock (45th); Gerald Holden (46th); Warwick Batley (55th); Tim Lapwood (56th); Mark DeLautour (59th); Wayne Finlayson (61st); Glen Magson (64th); Aston Whyte (68th); Mark Newton (86th); Duncan McLaren (195th); Tony Walsh (198th); Matt Thorburn (199th); Nigel Reid (236th); Lachlan Niederer (258th); Mark Whyte (259th) and Phil Skinner (264th).

Other New Zealand riders who competed with distinction, all finishing inside the top half of the 155-rider Iron Class, were Stewart Cundy (18th); Bevan Holmes (53rd); Jamie Coad (55th) and Deane Manley (75th).

Sibiu is a city in Transylvania, in central Romania. It’s known for Germanic architecture in its old town, the legacy of 12th-century Saxon settlers. Around the city are the remains of medieval walls and towers, including the 13th-century Council Tower, so the intrepid Kiwi travellers no doubt had plenty of memorable sight-seeing to conduct too.

It has been an annual pilgrimage for some of the New Zealand riders and, in addition to racing with the Silver Grade, South Waikato man Clarke was classified as a “legend”.

'Romaniacs Legends' are amateur competitors in the Silver, Bronze or Iron race classes who have competed in a minimum of five Red Bull Romaniacs events.

“The final hill climb area this year was just psycho,” said Clarke.

“I couldn't get up one of the banks and spent about half an hour with about 10 other riders trying to get up and wrecked my bike in the process.

“Day one was going really good until the final Silver Class uphill after it had rained. I reckon I wasted about an hour and a quarter when my spark plug fouled, and my battery went flat. The thunderstorms on day one were the worst I have ever seen

“On day two I couldn't get up the first real big hill at the 19-kilometre mark. I made my way around the side. losing about half an hour.

“Day three went better, but Bryce (Williams) and I rode together for most of the day and had to help each other several times. It was nearly impossible to do on your own and, to be honest, I don't know if I would have got to the end without his help.

“Day four was just survival for me and I couldn't have ridden any slower and, when I did, I just fell over.

“The traction this year was just unbelievable. A couple of times I stalled on an uphill and it just flipped over backwards. I won't be doing Silver Class again that is for sure. I maybe will do the Bronze Class next year so I can at least race it.

“I shouldn't complain. It wasn't called ‘The Impossible’ for nothing. It has been 20 years since the first Red Bull Romaniacs and that's nine times now for me.

“Why do I keep doing it? It’s not just the race, it’s the country, the scenery, the people and just a great place to go. A big thanks goes to my biggest sponsor, my wife Adele, for helping with everything.”

Credit: Words by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More


Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More


Dowse: Jakob Rowlinson's Faerie Land

Opening at The Dowse Art Museum in August, this show features a mix of new and existing works by UK-based artist Jakob Rowlinson, intertwining the natural world with medieval symbolism and questioning the bounds of masculinity throughout time. More

Webbs: Repatriation of Rare Kiwi Feather Cloak

Made from muka fibre that was painstakingly woven by hand in the single-pair twining technique, this rare Kahu Kiwi is thought to date back to the mid-1800s. The piece had been in Sydney, where it had been in the collector’s family for 160 years. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 