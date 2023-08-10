NZTrio’s 2023 Folk Music Journey Explores Home With Sounds From Afar

NZTrio presents

Homeland 2: Tunes From My Home

Continuing this season’s focus on the nostalgia of folk-influenced compositions, NZTrio prepares to commence their second concert tour for the year, Homeland 2: Tunes From My Home. The second of the three part Homeland series, the acclaimed Amalia Hall (Violin), Ashley Brown (Cello), and Somi Kim (Piano) will be performing Homeland 2 in Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin and Greytown this August and September.

Homeland 2 begins with Chen Yi's "Tunes from My Home", transporting audiences to her upbringing in China with musical stories filled with bustling energies and happy memories. Then we hear George Enescu’s luscious A minor trio, one of the very few works he composed during WWII. Enescu was known for his fascination with the countryside and folk music of his homeland of Romania.

Victoria Kelly’s gently rhythmic and mystical sound world brings concertgoers back home to Aotearoa with a new composition “Lyre”, before the final stop in Prague, where a 42-year old Antonín Dvořák takes us into the depths of Czech folk music traditions through the dark and brooding romanticism of his F minor piano trio.

Homeland 2’s presentation of the new work from Kelly marks a continued commitment from NZTrio in commissioning works from Aotearoa based composers. Kelly has collaborated with the likes of Neil Finn, Tami Neilson, Finn Andrews / The Veils, Don McGlashan, Anika Moa, SJD, Moana Maniapoto, and Shapeshifter, encompassing film, television and theatre as a composer and performer. She has previously been commissioned by NZTrio with her piece Toi Huarewa.

NZTrio’s packed year of performances exploring home will close with seven performances of Homeland 3: Dumky across Aotearoa in November.

HOMELAND 2: TUNES FROM MY HOME PROGRAMME DETAILS:

Chen Yi - Tunes from My Home

George Enescu - Piano Trio A minor

Victoria Kelly – Lyre (New NZTrio commission)

Antonín Dvořák - Piano Trio No. 3 in F minor, Op. 65



Tickets and more information at: www.nztrio.com/event-directory

