Bell Upgraded To Men’s Discus Final On Review

Monday, 21 August 2023, 5:36 am
Press Release: Athletics New Zealand

New Zealand thrower Connor Bell will feature in the final of the men’s discus on Tuesday morning (NZ time) after he was upgraded to 12th position in qualification following a successful review of a throw by Swedish athlete Simon Pettersson.

Pettersson, the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, produced a 63.93m throw in the third round to qualify 10th overall. However, following multiple indications that his throw may have been a foul, Athletics NZ officials asked that his third round throw be investigated. This was subsequently reviewed, and Bell was upgraded from 13th and now banks a spot in the 12-strong final.

Qualification took place on Sunday morning NZ time, where Bell achieved a best of 63.72m.

Athletics NZ performance Director Scott Newman said: “To have his place confirmed in the final at his first World Championships is a fantastic result for Connor. He'll relish the opportunity to get out there again and see how far he can go.”

*Follow timetable/results here

*Profiles of all 19 New Zealand athletes competing in Budapest plus a full schedule of when the Kiwis are competing can be seen here

