ATOMIC - Eurythmics, Pretenders, Patti Smith, Jefferson Airplane, Joan Jett & More

New Zealand’s finest artists Gin Wigmore, Julia Deans, Dianne Swann, Gussie Larkin and Jazmine Mary today announce a three-concert tour to celebrate pioneering women of rock including Blondie, Eurythmics, Pretenders, Patti Smith, Jefferson Airplane, Joan Jett & more.

ATOMIC! harnesses the energy of an all-femme line-up of musicians to perform a heaving catalogue of hits fronted by women who kicked down doors and rewrote rock’s rules of engagement.

Expect a monster hit list including Heart of Glass, Here Comes the Rain Again, Brass In Pocket, Because the Night, White Rabbit, I Love Rock ‘N Roll and many more in this amazing night of rock in Christchurch, Auckland and Wellington this November.

Pre-sales for this extraordinary rock concert start today. All remaining seats go on sale this Thursday at 9am via Ticketek and Ticketmaster.

Punk poet Patti Smith. Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick. Denim rocker Joan Jett. Relentless pop hitmakers Debbie Harry of Blondie and Annie Lennox of Eurythmics. These and other icons arrived on their own terms, with rebellion hardwired to their bones to ramraid the boys’ club of the 60s, ‘70s and ‘80s and take no prisoners. As the Pretenders’ Chrissie said, “I didn’t have any role models that were women. My role models were musicians.”

Don’t miss these modern legends of the escalating femme insurrection paying it back to some of the greatest performers of our times: a hitlist rooted in the glories of the past recalled and refreshed for future generations. As Debbie Harry said way back in the day, “the only place left for rock to go is toward more girl stars. There's nothing left for men to do.”

DETAILS

NOVEMBER 10, ISAAC THEATRE ROYAL, CHCH

NOVEMBER 11, THE CIVIC, AUCKLAND

NOVMEBER 18, ST JAMES, WELLINGTON

Tickets from $89 + ticketing charges

BIOS

Gin Wigmore

New Zealand born singer/songwriter, Gin Wigmore, burst onto the scene after winning the International Songwriting Competition at 18 years old. She was the youngest and first unsigned artist to win the Grand Prize. She was also the first artist from New Zealand to sign to Island Records and has now released four albums to critical acclaim. Her first album release ‘Holy Smoke’ is currently certified 4x Platinum and her second album ‘Gravel & Wine’ 2x Platinum. Many of her best-known tracks (Kill Of The Night, Black Sheep, Man Like That, Girl Gang) have been featured in Film and TV shows around the world.

Julia Deans

Having first come to the fore as the sassy and beguiling front woman for Fur Patrol at the turn of the century, the past decade has seen Julia Deans transition from iconic rock chick to glorious songbird.

Deans’ critically acclaimed solo albums Modern Fables (2010) and We Light Fire (2018) both earned her a swag of nominations for coveted musical accolades the Taite Music Prize, the APRA Silver Scroll, and the NZ Music Awards, and this year marks the 20th anniversary of Fur Patrol’s much-loved album Pet, which brought us the now classic kiwi number one ‘Lydia’.

Never shy to add another string to her bow, Deans has delved into a long list of other musical projects over the years. She’s worked with acts like The Adults, SJD, and Neil Finn; performed in an impressive array of arts festival shows; stretched her dramatic chops in musical theatre; worked with the Auckland Philharmonia and Christchurch Symphony Orchestras. In 2020 she was invited to be the Musical Director of the prestigious The Silver Scroll Awards show.

“This is a singer/songwriter at the height of their craft.” – Sunday Star Times

“Yep, she can sing, and when she soars it’s a spine-tingling thing, because it’s all real.” – Metro

Dianne Swann

Playing live to 100,000 people. Signing to two international labels.

Recording with Radiohead. Having a track chosen as NME single of the week.

These are just some of the highlights of Dianne Swann’s career as a vocalist, songwriter, and performer.

Dianne’s career began when she fronted the band Everything that Flies in the mid-80s, the group disbanding not long after winning Best Music Video at the 1986 Aotearoa Music Awards.

She followed this by linking up with Margaret Urlich, Annie Crummer, Kim Willoughby and Debbie Harwood as When The Cat’s Away which proved staggering successful with a gold album, number 1 song and two years of sell-out national tours; also finding time to release the solo single ‘Something Good’ in 1989.

Demand for Dianne’s musical talents soared, touring and performing with the likes of Tim Finn, Opshop as well as fellow Hall of Famers, Dave McArtney and Straitjacket Fits.

After a career of music released under band names, Dianne released her first solo album, The War on Peace of Mind, to critical acclaim in April 2021.

Gussie Larkin – Mermaidens

Gussie Larkin is a New Zealand based songwriter and music industry multi-hyphenate. The 29-year-old formed the band Mermaidens in 2014, and since then they have achieved cult status for their unique psych-pop sound, hypnotic live shows, and striking compositions. Mermaidens will release their fourth studio album in November 2023. Gussie also writes and performs in the band Earth Tongue, a heavy psych two-piece who since forming in 2017 have toured the UK and Europe multiple times, played alongside bands such as IDLES and Ty Segall, and recorded their upcoming second studio album with The Beths’ guitarist Jonathan Pearce.



Jazmine Mary

Captivating Noir Folk artist Jazmine Mary is “rising into our collective consciousness as a star, as an artist to be reckoned with, as a creative force”. They crack open the beauty and ugliness of the world with a voice that critics are calling “truly a wonder”. Recently opened for Kurt Vile, Billy Bragg. Jazmine Mary has just completed a national Tour of their Critically acclaimed sophomore Album DOG. An award-winning gig for melancholy and exultation.

"manages to be funny, erotic, off-putting and touching all at once." - RNZ

Steph Brown – Lips - Keys

Steph Brown is a keyboard player, songwriter and composer who has studied in both Auckland and New York City. She has toured all over the world, playing alongside Patti Smith, Cyndi Lauper, and Etta James, and recording with Kanye West.

In 2012 she won New Zealand’s most prestigious songwriting award, the Silver Scroll. She has since released two EPs and a full length album as Lips, and her music has appeared in television, documentaries, and film soundtracks.

Rebel Reid – Valkyrie - Lead Guitar

Rebel Reid was born to be a rockstar, and it's no surprise considering her mother named her after two of the greatest icons of the genre: Billy Idol and David Bowie. From the moment she entered the world, Rebel's destiny was set in stone.

She is the embodiment of rock and roll.

Music runs through her veins like an electric current on her Flying V, and every note she plays is infused with raw and untamed energy.

The songwriter, producer, and guitarist, puts her heart and soul into every project she's a part of. Her music is like a punch to the gut, a visceral experience that leaves listeners feeling alive and invigorated. Rebel Reid is a true rockstar, a force of nature whose music is like nothing else out there.

Mareea Paterson – Bass

Mareea Paterson has enjoyed success in her music career from the late 90’s to present day. A renowned bass player to the stars and in demand session player/songwriter, Paterson has toured internationally throughout the 00’s as a member of American indie rockers Veruca Salt and recently completed recording on Louise Post’s first solo album with Matt Drenik (Producer) and drummer Matt Walker (Smashing Pumpkins). A member of both Tim Finn and Sir Dave Dobbyn’s band for years adding up to a decade, she has also played and recorded with Brooke Fraser and Gin Wigmore, Aussie talents End of Fashion and Alex Lloyd and Kiwi icon Jordan Luck. She is currently part of a songwriting/production team alongside Tom Bailey (Thompson Twins) and Andrew Maclaren (stellar*)

