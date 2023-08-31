Football Fern Grace Jale Scores In Fiji

At this year's FIFA Women’s World Cup, Grace Jale became the first woman with Fijian heritage to play for the Football Ferns.





Seeking some much-needed downtime post tournament, Grace returned to her roots by visiting the land of hervuvale(family) and couldn’t help but keep the football mania alive as she set out to inspire the next generation of young football players in Fiji by coaching an U16 team.

Staying at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa on the Coral Coast, Grace enjoyed a traditional welcome on arrival and an array of truly Fijian activities including coral planting just off Natadola Beach, taking on some adrenaline inducing activities such as Zip Lining at Momi Bay where she took in the incredible views of the Fijian forest. She also visited a school where she donated pre-loved football gear and clothing for local children.

She says of the experiences, “Although it was short, this is the best trip I have ever been on. The people were so friendly, the nature was beautiful, and the food was delicious!

I had such a unique trip – from receiving a Fijian welcome at the airport, to exploring the beautiful landscapes, snorkelling in the crystal-clear waters, and visiting a local school.”

"Though I was born and raised in Auckland, New Zealand, I have always felt such a strong connection to the islands of Fiji. My father's side of the family still resides there, and although this was my first time visiting, it feels like a home away from home. I will treasure the memories and connections I made on this trip forever," she continued.

The Football Fern also had the pleasure of spending some quality time with Suva’s U16 female football team. She took them through their paces at a training session at their local grounds. With plenty of tips and tricks, Grace was thrilled to pass on advice to the emerging talent – describing the experience as a full circle moment and a "wonderful opportunity to give back to young women in Fiji".

She adds, “What makes Fiji so special is its people, and in particular for me was the young girls of the U16 team who were a true delight to train with. Their smiles and laughter throughout the session were incredible – they are so positive and, of course, very talented.”

Angeline Chua, Coach of Suva's U16 Football Team, adds, “For many of the girls, this is the first time they've met and trained with a female professional footballer. This experience has bolstered their belief in building a career from their football dreams. Seeing how far Grace has come has taught them that they too can excel a sport they are passionate about.”

Delighted to welcome Grace Jale to Fiji, Sonya Lawson, Tourism Fiji Regional Director for New Zealand said, “Grace really did both Fiji and New Zealand proud in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, so we were thrilled to welcome her to our beautiful shores for some much-needed rest and recuperation, to share our Bula spirit and experience some of what Fiji has to offer, and to pass on her passion and football skills to young Fijians.”

“What’s even more special is that this was Grace’s very first time in Fiji. We love sharing Fiji’s magic with first time visitors and it has been a pleasure to welcome Grace home to the beautiful islands of Fiji.”

