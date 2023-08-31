New Zealand's Biggest Year - The Biggest Birding Year In New Zealand History, Now A Book

New Zealand's Biggest Year is Harry Boorman's account of the biggest birding year in New Zealand history.

Harry and his friend become rivals as they set out to break the all-time record for the most Aotearoa New Zealand bird species seen in one calendar year. Their rivalry results in more birds being spotted in a single year than ever before and two national records are broken. However, which of these two birders will take the title and become the all-time biggest year lister Aotearoa New Zealand has ever seen?



From the first day at the top of South Island to the sprint finish on the Chatham Islands, this is Harry Boorman’s personal account of his epic, year-long adventure in 2021. Full of twists and turns, unexpected sightings, pandemics and trip cancellations, including the addition of a species to the official bird list on the very last day, Harry’s story gradually unfolds to its nail-biting conclusion

Harry Boorman, originally from Britain, has been birding since the age of 5. He lived in Auckland for 9 years, where he played an active role in the birding community and will be returning to New Zealand in September 2023 for the 3rd October launch of his book.

