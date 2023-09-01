WAIATA ANTHEMS: SEPTEMBER RELEASE | Exceptional Artists. Transformational Journeys. Powerful Waiata.

Premiering from today, WAIATA ANTHEMS is proud to present a new collection of waiata reo Māori, enriched by accompanying short documentaries, exploring themes such as universal love, personal empowerment, cultural revival, and ancestral bonds.

This ensemble features an iconic anthem breathed anew in te reo Māori, innovative, original works, and artistic collaborations from celebrated names; The Black Seeds, Georgia Lines, Muroki, RIIKI REID, Dillastrate, IA and MAJIC PĀORA, as well as emerging talents YAHYAH and Len Blake. From the emotive pull of soul-stirring ballads to the invigorating rhythm of upbeat melodies, these carefully crafted tunes forge an unforgettable tribute to the Māori language and heritage.

Complementing the musical richness, the collection includes eight short documentaries detailing the artist’s journey and creative process. These visual narratives, which will premiere on YouTube, add an intimate layer, inviting viewers into a world of inspiration, reflection, and connection, promising a viewing experience that will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.

The translation of The Black Seed’s anthem, So True , uncovers themes of universal love.

Muroki and RIIKI REID duet on a heartfelt waiata for those going through a tough time.

ADHD becomes a musical superpower for Dillastrate's Henare Kaa.

IA's front man, Reti Hedley, reflects on the empowerment of Māori reclamation.

YAHYAH confronts her fears to honour her late mother through Māori melodies.

MAJIC PĀORA uses waiata to uplift her iwi and leave a legacy for her tamariki.

Georgia Lines opens up about her uncertainty as a Pākehā taking on the challenge of performing in te reo Māori.

Len Blake explores the heartbreak of distance and the need to hold on to the connection to home.

“I am humbled that the Waiata Anthems movement is able to support, produce, and promote so many artists in the creation and production of waiata reo Māori” says founder Dame Hinewehi Mohi. “The release of documentaries for Mahuru Māori in September provides an exclusive glimpse into the inspiration behind their waiata. I am forever inspired by these artists' unwavering passion and dedication to breathe life and love into their waiata.”

© Scoop Media

