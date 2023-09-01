Online Premiere Date Announced For Lesflicks Original Lesbian Web Series Love Me Lex

Lesflicks’ First Original - Coming Exclusively To Lesflicks On September 1st

Perth, Australia (31 August 2023) – Sapphic Investment Film Fund, Infinite Pies and Somedae Pictures are thrilled to announce the online premiere of the seven-episode, Australian web series Love Me Lex, which will be officially available to watch online as a premium early release with exclusive bonus content via the sapphic streaming platform Lesflicks on 1 September 2023.

With principal funding from Screen Australia and additional funding from The Sapphic Investment Film Fund (SapphicIFF) and Infinite Pies Productions, Love Me Lex was filmed in and around Western Australia in 2021. The series consists of seven episodes, averaging a run time of nine minutes each, and has screened at various film festivals across Australia and the United States, including WA Made Film Festival and Revelation International Film Festival.

This release is an exciting event, not only because it will be the first opportunity for those who were unable to attend prior film festivals to view the series, but also as the series marks the first project for the Sapphic Film Investment Fund – a funding collaboration between Lesflicks and Infinite Pies Productions that sources independent, sapphic screen content (including lesbian, bisexual, transgender and non-binary stories) and connects them with investors to support the creation of more minority-led projects.

The brainchild of Sanja Katich and produced by Stephanie Davis of Somedae Pictures, Love Me Lex is a new lesbian web series that follows the titular character Lex (Sarah Light) as she looks for love in her 40s.

Looking for love in your 40s is not easy when the lesbian dating pool is more like a muddy puddle! School teacher Lex Adamson (Sarah Light) is about to find that out the hard way when she steps back into the dating world and, to her surprise, finds there is more than one person vying for her attention! But who will she choose?

Will it be “off-limits” Kat (Deanna Cooney) or can Lex recapture the magic with her ex, Miranda (Susan Stevenson)? Or will Lex remain single forever?

All will be revealed over seven episodes of drama, comedy, and plenty of romance that audiences say is “Full of heart” and “Almost made me believe I could dip my toe back into the dating pool.”

The series was written and directed by Sanja Katich, an openly queer woman who has spent much of her career writing about Australian queer shows such as Janet King and Wentworth for websites like Outnews and Curve Magazine. Katich also steps behind the camera for the first time with Love Me Lex; which was developed by a majority female cast and crew, who wants to shine a light on the traditionally underrepresented later-life lesbian.

Sanja Katich (writer/director) said

“Having spoken with Janet King’s Marta Dusseldorp, and Wentworth’s Danielle Cormack about their involvement in tired and overused dead-lesbian storylines, I felt it was time that queer women got to see a sapphic story with a happy ending! We deserve that! Love Me Lex was born from these discussions and the desire to see older women represented on screen. This is why we’ve teamed up with The Home of Sapphic Stories on Screen (Lesflicks) to host the series. A match made in heaven, Lesflicks and Love Me Lex share one simple goal – more representation for queer women!”

Naomi Bennett (Lesflicks) said:

"I'm so excited for the release of Love Me Lex this month. This is the first project we've funded via SapphicIFF and for Screen Australia to come on board and further boost the project this shows the power that Lesflicks has to help productions to unlock additional money for the creation of authentic sapphic stories. I hope this is the first of many more!"

THE ONLINE PREMIERE + PREMIUM RELEASE

As part of the partnership with Lesflicks, Love Me Lex will be releasing the entire series on September 1, 2023.

All seven episodes of Love Me Lex will be available as a premium rental for AU$21.84 (£10.99 GBP / €12.86 EUR / $14.02 USD).* This price grants viewers access to the entire series for a 3-day period. There will also be an exclusive video from the cast a crew. Premium access is currently available to pre-purchase on the Lesflicks website (https://www.lesflicks.com/pages/love-me-lex).

A month after the premium release, the series will be released at the lower, standard rental price of AU$11.90 (£5.99 GBP / €7.00 EUR / $7.64 USD)* on October 5th. At this time, viewers will also be able to rent episodes individually for AU$3.95 (£1.99 GBP / €2.32 EUR / $2.53 USD).*

Love Me Lex will be available on subscription from 11 October 2023, with each episode released weekly. Though it does mean waiting a little longer to watch the series, the benefit of a Lesflicks subscription is that it grants you access to 300+ sapphic titles, including feature films, short films, and series. A monthly subscription costs AU$17.86 (£8.99 GBP / €10.51 EUR / $11.46 USD)* per month and gives you unlimited access to watch over and over. You can watch via a browser or one of their apps (available on most smart devices). You can also download content to watch offline.

New subscribers to Lesflicks can input discount code SAPPHICUTOPIA for a lifetime 25% discount on a Lesflicks subscription. Plus, if you sign up with this link (https://bit.ly/Lesflicks2ndMonthFree), your second month is also completely free.

Get involved and support the series when it drops on September 1st!

*Non-GBP prices are based on conversation rates from GBP £ as of 21/08/2023, as Lesflicks is a UK-run platform. Local prices may vary depending on location and conversion rate at the time of transaction. Check out conversion rates at xe.com.

© Scoop Media

