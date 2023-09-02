9 Outstanding Artists Awarded As 2023 Arts Foundation Te Tumu ToiLaureates

A Total Of $315,000 Gifted Direct To Artists, Entirely Funded Through Generous Giving To The Arts

The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi is thrilled to reveal the nine 2023 Arts Foundation Te Tumi Toi Laureate Award recipients, identified as Aotearoa New Zealand’s most outstanding artists for 2023. They are recognised for their outstanding practice as well as their significant impact.

2023 marks the 23rd year of the Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate Awards, established to celebrate and empower New Zealand’s most outstanding practising artists across the disciplines.

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists with a financial gift (usually totalling $30,000, but this year increased to $35,000 each thanks to a generous top up from One NZ) and honours their monumental impact. The awards are entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa.

This year the nine recipients will join an artist alumni of 120 Laureates – a legacy of artistic excellence stretching back to the year 2000. Past Laureates include Shane Cotton, Eleanor Catton, Whirimako Black, Don McGlashan, Taika Waititi, Lisa Reihana Bill Manhire and FAFSWAG – to name a few! All recipients can be viewed on our website.

In 2023, The Arts Foundation will also facilitate The Harriet Friedlander Residency (valued at $100,000), The Katherine Mansfield Menton Fellowship (valued at $43,000), the Out of the Limelight Awards (valued at $25,000) and seven Springboard Award packages (valued at $25,000 each).That’s a total of $658,000 direct to creatives, at a time when Government funding is scarce and highly competitive.

Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Kaiwhakahaere / General Manager, Jessica Palalagi says, “our nine 2022 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureates reflect the world-class artistic talent we have here in Aotearoa New Zealand. They are celebrated for their significant impact on Aotearoa, their commitment to their craft and their outstanding careers in the arts. We are so proud to welcome them to our remarkable alumni of artists – and we encourage all New Zealanders to take the time to learn more about these artists and the work they create.”

The nine Laureates are chosen following a rigorous selection process by an independent panel of experts during June 2023.

2023 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate Award Recipients

Fiona Clark – Visual Activist, Photographer

2023 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the My ART Visual Arts Award

Sean MacDonald – Dance

2023 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Burr/Tatham Trust Award

Robert Jahnke ONZM – Sculpture

2023 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Jillian Friedlander Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa Award

Ladi6 MNZM – Music

2023 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Theresa Gattung Female Arts Practitioners Award

Annie Goldson ONZM – Documentary Film

2023 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Dame Gaylene Preston Documentary Film Makers Award

Taiaroa Royal – Dance 2023

Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Toi Kō Iriiri Queer Laureate Award

Giselle Clarkson – Illustration

2023 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Receiving the The Mallinson Rendel

Illustrators Award

Peter Black – Photography

2023 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate Receiving The Marti Friedlander Photographic Award

Sopolemalama Filipe Tohi – Sculpture

Receiving the The John and Jo Gow Sculpture Award

Chosen by an independent section panel of arts experts, these artists are recognised for their outstanding artistic practice, and their significant impact on Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Laureates are possible thanks to a generous whānau of funders whose contribution enables these awards – some annually, some every second year.

We thank: The Burr/Tatham Trust, Theresa Gattung, My ART, Jillian Friedlander, Hall Cannon, Dame Gaylene Preston on behalf of Sir Roy McKenzie, Vista Foundation, NZ Film Commission and NZ International Film Festival, Marti and Gerard Friedlander, Mallinson Rendel, Jo and John Gow, and on every second year Sir Roger Hall. For this year only, One NZ have generously topped up all Laureate Awards with a $5,000 gift: an investment in the arts and creativity for the benefit of all New Zealanders.

