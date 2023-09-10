Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wellington's Hannah Playhouse Full Of Life

Sunday, 10 September 2023, 5:21 am
Press Release: Hannah Playhouse

The Hannah Playhouse opens its doors to a lineup of events to celebrate half a century of an iconic venue at the heart of the Wellington theatre district since 1973. In October 2022 the Wellington City Council took over managing the building in partnership with The Hannah Playhouse Trust, renewing the theatre as a performance laboratory, focused on mid-senior career artists. This initiative is a much needed boost to the sector, supporting practitioners to innovate and create new works. The three-year pilot programme for The Hannah Playhouse is curated to deliver to all four pou of The Wellington City Council Aho Tini 2030 strategy, ensuring our city is alive through our places, spaces and venues, and creating pathways for successful careers in the arts and creative sector.

Everyone is invited to discover the Hannah Playhouse in a new light and experience the curated ongoing exhibition: ‘The Hannah Playhouse; Full of life’ displayed throughout the building from 16th October. The Heritage Week walk-through event on the 5th of November will allow the public to see all sides of this iconic building, from dressing room to centre stage. There will also be a series of events over the month that will welcome artists to re-engage with the space and inspire their creative development.

Iconic Kiwi creatives will gather on the 16th of October, to celebrate the anniversary night of the first performance on the Hannah Playhouse stage fifty years ago. Hosted by Robyn Malcom, the evening will hear from past and future artists of the theatre, with readings from key plays produced to date. Creatives attending the 50th celebrations are available for interviews in the leadup to the events, to share in the legacy that is The Hannah Playhouse and highlight the hopes for its future in our vibrant capital.

 

