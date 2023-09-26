Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Māori Theatre And Circus Collaboration Set To Wow International Audience

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 6:26 pm
Press Release: Te Rehia Theatre Company

The spectacle – Te Tangi a te Tūī – a show that infuses Māori theatre, te reo Māori, and circus performance, will have its World Premiere in Canada next month before opening in Aotearoa in 2024.

Written by indigenous theatre makers Tainui Tukiwaho and Amber Curreen, the production is a collaboration between Te Rēhia Theatre Company, a renowned Māori theatre company, and The Dust Palace, New Zealand’s leading contemporary circus performance company.

Through traditional Māori performance and circus acrobatics, Te Tangi a te Tūī (The Song of the Tūī) tells an original story inspired by the native bird’s song and explores themes of change, loss and renewal in the face of colonial impact.

A cast and crew of 17 will fly to Canada next month to premiere the work at The Cultch in Vancouver as part of the venue’s 50th anniversary season. The production will then perform the show for New Zealand audiences at Te Pou Theatre in Auckland in March 2024.

“Touring internationally is always fun but where we are going and who we are performing to is what really matters,” says director and co-writer Tainui Tukiwaho.

“When we tour to Canada our primary desire is to engage with and work with tangata whenua. That is the exchange that makes the travel worth it.”

Tukiwaho says the story is based on what he learned about the Tūī when he was a teenager.

“I was told that no one alive had heard the true song of the Tūī and that concept remained with me all these years,” he says.

“The fading of the Tūī’s song parallels the forces of loss and regeneration of te reo Māori. This show combines kaupapa Māori and cirque theatre to create an evocative narrative of love and loss between Māori, Patupairehe, and the natural world facing colonial impact.”

Producer Rachael Dubois says premiering this unique work from Aotearoa at the birthplace of Cirque Du Soleil has been a thrill for the entire cast and crew.

“Canada is a country that leads globally in contemporary circus. We are looking forward to meeting First Nations audiences and artists in Vancouver and exchanging stories and culture,” she says.

“The fact that an audience can immerse in both te reo Māori and the gravity-defying cirque performances means the show is a feast for eyes, ears, and soul.”

Te Tangi a te Tūī will premiere at The Cultch in Vancouver from 19 – 29 October. The New Zealand season will be held at Te Pou Theatre in Auckland from 1 – 10 March 2024.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Rehia Theatre Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSO: Gemma New Returns to Aotearoa

Following her triumphant BBC Proms debut, Gemma New returns for a series of concerts in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, & Hamilton from 27 October. Poem of Ecstasy features acclaimed soprano Madeleine Pierard & flautist Bridget Douglas in groundbreaking early C20th works by Scriabin, Debussy, Sibelius, & Ravel. More


Taki Rua Productions: Immersive Theatre

The boundary-pushing Māori theatre company will tour its captivating new aerial dance theatre work, Hatupatu | Kurungaituku: A Forbidden Love, in February and March 2024. Based on the Te Arawa iwi legend of Hatupatu and the Bird Woman, this is a thrilling immersive experience which evokes the towering bird realm, forests, and geo-thermal forces of Rotorua. More


Katherine Mansfield Society: Showcasing Tomorrow’s Star Writers

A poignant story of a charged encounter between two men at a New York party by Year 12 Kāpiti College student Amaya Colombick has won the Mansfield Short Story Award. Ouroboros was selected by writer Sue Orr for the $500 prize on the strength of its craft, tension, and pace. More

Howard Davis: NZSQ's Woven Pathways Tour Wraps Up In Wellington

The NZSQ produced some wonderfully intimate, eclectic, and stimulating music-making to conclude their national tour of ‘Woven Pathways’ in Wellington last week with two stunning performances that reaffirmed their position as Aotearoa’s premier chamber music ensemble. More


NZ Bridge: Mt Maunganui Bridge Congress

They might not look like highly-honed athletes, but many competitors in the National Bridge Congress practice for hours a day, travel the country chasing rating points, and are at their peak mental state to enable them to concentrate and count cards for ten hours a day for eight days straight. More


Sandra Roberts: Iconic Kiwi Comedy Hits The Road

New Zealand's “sexiest” actors are about to hit the road with Ladies Night, a stage show about five down-on-their-luck Kiwi blokes who have a lightbulb moment to get into shape and become strippers. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 