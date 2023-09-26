Māori Theatre And Circus Collaboration Set To Wow International Audience

The spectacle – Te Tangi a te Tūī – a show that infuses Māori theatre, te reo Māori, and circus performance, will have its World Premiere in Canada next month before opening in Aotearoa in 2024.

Written by indigenous theatre makers Tainui Tukiwaho and Amber Curreen, the production is a collaboration between Te Rēhia Theatre Company, a renowned Māori theatre company, and The Dust Palace, New Zealand’s leading contemporary circus performance company.

Through traditional Māori performance and circus acrobatics, Te Tangi a te Tūī (The Song of the Tūī) tells an original story inspired by the native bird’s song and explores themes of change, loss and renewal in the face of colonial impact.

A cast and crew of 17 will fly to Canada next month to premiere the work at The Cultch in Vancouver as part of the venue’s 50th anniversary season. The production will then perform the show for New Zealand audiences at Te Pou Theatre in Auckland in March 2024.

“Touring internationally is always fun but where we are going and who we are performing to is what really matters,” says director and co-writer Tainui Tukiwaho.

“When we tour to Canada our primary desire is to engage with and work with tangata whenua. That is the exchange that makes the travel worth it.”

Tukiwaho says the story is based on what he learned about the Tūī when he was a teenager.

“I was told that no one alive had heard the true song of the Tūī and that concept remained with me all these years,” he says.

“The fading of the Tūī’s song parallels the forces of loss and regeneration of te reo Māori. This show combines kaupapa Māori and cirque theatre to create an evocative narrative of love and loss between Māori, Patupairehe, and the natural world facing colonial impact.”

Producer Rachael Dubois says premiering this unique work from Aotearoa at the birthplace of Cirque Du Soleil has been a thrill for the entire cast and crew.

“Canada is a country that leads globally in contemporary circus. We are looking forward to meeting First Nations audiences and artists in Vancouver and exchanging stories and culture,” she says.

“The fact that an audience can immerse in both te reo Māori and the gravity-defying cirque performances means the show is a feast for eyes, ears, and soul.”

Te Tangi a te Tūī will premiere at The Cultch in Vancouver from 19 – 29 October. The New Zealand season will be held at Te Pou Theatre in Auckland from 1 – 10 March 2024.

