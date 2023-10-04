Local Up & Coming Kiwi Band "Junior Junior" Unveils Debut Single "Don’t Walk Away", Announces EP Release “In The Light”

4 October 2023 - Fresh on the music scene, the vibrant and talented Kiwi band "JUNIOR JUNIOR" is ready to make waves with their debut single, "Don't Walk Away.", released 22nd September. Comprising four exceptional musicians, the band brings together lead singer Sione Roberts, bass guitarist Tuva'a Clifton, lead guitarist James Butler, and drummer Dan McDonald.

Hailing from Hawkes Bay and Tāmaki Makaurau, JUNIOR JUNIOR has only been performing for 8 months but are already making a name for themselves with their unique sound, which seamlessly blends summer-infused surf rock, soft rock, and funk-rock. Their mix of Samoan, Māori, and Pākehā heritage is also eminent in their sound and style.

In 2023, JUNIOR JUNIOR have graced stages almost every month of the year, and their infectious melodies and catchy lyrics have been capturing hearts and ears all around. Now, they're set to take the next big step in their musical journey with the release of their highly anticipated EP, titled "In the Light," on October 6, 2023.

With a Kiwi summer just around the corner, "In the Light" is destined to become a go-to EP for sun-soaked days, beach adventures, and memorable road trips. JUNIOR JUNIOR music radiates positive vibes and nostalgia, making it the perfect soundtrack for the season ahead.

To celebrate this exciting milestone, JUNIOR JUNIOR are hosting an EP release party on October 7, 2023, at The Wine Cellar, a well-loved local venue known for its intimate atmosphere and great live music. Fans and music enthusiasts are invited to come together and share in the joy of JUNIOR JUNIOR’s musical journey, while also getting a taste of their electrifying live performance.

Details for JUNIOR JUNIOR’s EP Release Party:

Date: October 7, 2023

Time: 8:00pm

Location: The Wine Cellar, Karagahape Road

