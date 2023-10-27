Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Awe-inspiring Te Mana Kuratahi Will Win Hearts And Minds

Friday, 27 October 2023, 6:34 am
Ngāti Rārua

Local iwi Ngāti Rārua is encouraging everyone in the region to take time to enjoy Te Mana Kuratahi – the two-yearly national primary schools kapa haka competition.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua board chair Olivia Hall said the festival was a must-see.

“The talent and commitment from our local rangatahi and kura is immense. If you’ve never watched kapa haka before, watch this - the performances will be awe-inspiring.”

“This is a tremendous moment for us. We are humbled to have the opportunity and excited to share our region with all our visitors and the live stream audience.

“But more than that, it is our time to show how vibrant and strong Te Toi Māori is in Te Tauihu. To reflect this through the talent and performance skills of our tamariki – and all the participants, is amazing.

Ngāti Rārua Trustee Eruera Keepa said the event is the culmination of months of work to cater for 45 primary school groups and visitors.

“Ngā iwi Māori have worked exceptionally hard over many months to manaaki and awhi our manuhiri for this event.

“Our strong connection to the whenua and our reputation for manaaki and hospitality will come to the fore as the event begins.

“Teams have been out collecting kina and paua to feed the whānau, and hundreds of volunteers are ready to help throughout the festival.

“In addition to their own kapa, each school has local support from iwi to help with accommodation, kai and performance preparations, as well as visiting sites of significance and entertainment.

Each iwi is supporting six schools – some are based at our marae, and others in different areas.

“We will share the stories and the waiata of Te Tauihu, and make sure our visitors leave with a little of Te Tauihu in their hearts.”

