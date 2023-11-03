Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pioneering NZ Comedian Emma Lange Returns In AN ALMIGHTY YES

Friday, 3 November 2023, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Joshua downs


Tuesday 14 to Saturday 18 November 2023, Basement Theatre Studio, 6.30pm (60 minutes)

Price: Pay what you choose (from $8). Book now.

When pioneering comedian and radio broadcaster Emma Lange was diagnosed with a chronic brain tumour in 2016, her incurable humour saved her. From the depths of that experience comes AN ALMIGHTY YES, a bittersweet show about bloody cruddy cancer that roars light on dark days and tough times.

AN ALMIGHTY YES features a roll-call of personas played by Emma, including Lycra-clad dancing sausages and Pentecostal Deaconess Fanny Bribery who exorcises beelzebub in her comfy brogues, all leading to a vigorous final ascent to heaven. It’s a cloudburst of fresh air, music and enlightenment for all people dealing with big life challenges.

A brand new work from a reemerging and much-loved comedian, AN ALMIGHTY YES demonstrates the power of the mind to create optimism and positivity in the face of severe negativity and fierce pressure. “Disease is everywhere, affecting nearly every household, yet is so often treated like something that should be handled in private. This is bonkers,” says Emma. “My brain tumour has led me to have utterly remarkable experiences. AN ALMIGHTY YES is inclusive and joyous, whilst not shying away from the realities of life and death. It’s a real opportunity to connect around the struggles that life contains, whether it be disease, middle age, separation, grief or Long-Covid.”

Emma Lange is a comedians’ comedian, her absurdist and oblique approach to life a highlight of the early Classic comedy scene. She’s written for many NZ comedy shows, hosted radio shows on More FM and Radio Live and been a regular Topp Twins collaborator. The call of the wild has often taken her far away from urban stages, making an hour-long solo Emma Lange show a rare and exciting prospect indeed.

Don’t miss the Auckland world premiere of AN ALMIGHTY YES, comedy with pathos about a time spent with cancer schmancer, by Emma Lange. Tuesday 14 to Saturday 18 November 2023, 6.30pm at Basement Theatre Studio. BOOK NOW.

What others say about Emma

“Emma is one of life’s true originals.”Arani Cuthbert, Diva Productions

“Emma Lange is, without exception, the funniest person I have met. She breathes funny. She’s funny just in the way she blinks. We have all been waiting for this show for a long time — just for the sheer joy of spending an hour watching her breathe and blink.” Michele A’Court

“We are all just choo-choo trains on the track she laid down.” Justine Smith

About Emma Lange, creator and performer

Emma has written and performed professionally for both theatre and NZ television since the early 1990s, and is a regular Topp Twins guest star, touring with them and playing Lynda Topp’s stunt double on screen. Emma is a born communicator with vast experience in radio broadcasting working in local music radio (More FM), and nationally as an overnight talkback host with Radio Live (Media Works). Until recently she was the managing director of Glenorchy Country 89.2FM and frequently works as an MC.

About Jason Smith, composer and collaborator

Jason Smith is an Emmy nominated composer, music editor, writer and producer with 25 years experience across a diverse range of local and international projects.

Show details

AN ALMIGHTY YES by EMMA LANGE

AUCKLAND: Basement Theatre Studio, 14-18 November 2023, 6.30pm (60 minute show).

Price: Pay what you choose (from $8 to $100). @Basementspace

Also coming to:

WELLINGTON: BATS Theatre, 27 February - 2 March, 2024. (Wellington Fringe.)

DUNEDIN: New Athenaeum Theatre, 14 - 16 March, 2024. (Dunedin Fringe.)

Content warning: Show contains a small amount of flatulence and adult language.

