Reggae Artist Luke Whaanga Releases First Studio Album “Home"

Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 7:22 pm
Press Release: Jean Swainson Foundation

Luke Whaanga releases his first studio album “Home” which showcases his range and powerhouse voice.

Luke’s recent heart surgery has led to new reflections, including “that this is only the beginning. As long as my hearts got a beat – so will I”. He also adds that this album has been a long time coming and it’s finally here. A whole album with my name on it and it feels so good” says Luke.

Luke’s first album “Home” represents his return to the stage after a five year break. “Home isn’t four walls and a ceiling, it’s a feeling, and Home for me is on a stage” says Luke.

Now an independent artist Luke is looking to spread his wings and explore different types of music. Reggae roots will always be my happy place but I want to see what else I can do. I just want to give it a go. I’ll never know if I don’t try. Funkedified is the focus track for this Album. The song is intended to bring back some old school. “They don’t make songs like they used to, so I wanted to bring back some funk and soul and put a little jiggle to your wiggle. This song gets you to release your mind and get funkedified” adds Luke.

Luke is well known for his powerhouse vocals and kiwi classics such as Souljah Feeling and Irie Music and his time in Tomorrow People and NZ Idol. His more recent release success was Ūkaipō/Home, which is nearly at two million streams on Spotify and additionally, an adapted version for this year’s Warriors legendary season which is also included on this Album.

Release date – 10 November 2023 on all DRM digital platforms. Pre-save link https://found.ee/Home-LW

This is the first of many more albums to come. Luke is thankful for the support of his little team and his loyal fans. It is thanks to them he can share Home with you all. More Jah.

New Album - Home song list

  1. Ūkaipō / Home - An Aotearoa anthem, a call to come home. Hoki mai ki te Ukaipo.
  2. Human Eyes - This song is for all who are struggling and in need of spiritual help. When you hear this waiata just know that there are people here to tautoko you. Music could be the healer and I want people who are struggling during dark times to know that they are not alone.
  3. Funkedified - is about bringing back some old school funk and soul. They don't make songs like they used to so this waiata gets you to release your mind, put a little jiggle in your wiggle and get Funkedified.
  4. Crazy Love - Takes you on a ride on a rocket ship that frees your mind in a universe surrounded by feel good music. When the music is good you can feel good enough everywhere.
  5. Rize Up - Is about invigorating your inner vibrations to bring more love, more peace and more jah.
  6. Together - created to bring more joy, more connection and more love through music - our universal language. After a few years of being separated by a pandemic, divided by our beliefs, this is a message of hope and unity. It's a gentle reminder that - together - we are stronger.
  7. Miracles - This song appreciates the miracles around us every day. In each moment we are given an opportunity to see every day as more than what we see on the surface level. We are miracles in our own right, along with the experience of life. To see everything as a miracle makes you appreciate everything, and to see everything in its miraculous nature is to experience miracles in the most unsuspecting ways. We are all miracles

Ūkaipō (Warriors version)

- Welcome home boys. 2023 - What a year. UP THE WAHS!!!!

LIFESTYLE


 
