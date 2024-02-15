New Zealand Boast Largest Ever World Indoor Championships Team

George Beamish. Photo credit: Michael Dawson.

A high quality and experienced initial team of eight athletes has been selected to compete for New Zealand at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland from 1-4 March (NZ time).

As a measure of the current strength in depth in New Zealand athletics, it is the largest ever Kiwi contingent to feature in the history of the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

Leading the challengers will be Tom Walsh, who is bidding to match Kiwi icon Dame Valerie Adams as a five-time medallist at the World Indoor Championships. Walsh burst on to the international stage by winning a bronze medal at the 2014 edition in Sopot, Poland before claiming back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2018. At the most recent World Indoors in Belgrade two years ago he added a bronze to his hugely impressive collection.

Joining Walsh in the men’s shot put is Auckland-based national champion Jacko Gill, who will be making his second World Indoor Championships appearance after finishing ninth in Eugene in 2016. Gill enjoyed an excellent 2023 campaign, smashing through the 22m barrier for the first time and will also seek to impress in Glasgow in the countdown to the Paris Olympics.

A third New Zealand shot putter also competes in Scotland as Maddi Wesche aims to further bolster her excellent record on the biggest stage when competing in the women’s event. The 2022 Commonwealth bronze medallist has set PBs at the 2020 Olympics and the past two editions of the World Athletics Championships and she will be hoping to once again deliver on what will be her World Indoor Championships debut.

Hamish Kerr created history at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships by becoming the first New Zealand high jumper to win a global medal when taking bronze. Later that year he claimed the Commonwealth title and boasting a lifetime best and national record of 2.34m he is more than capable of once again threatening the podium.

Fortifying the New Zealand challenge in Glasgow is world-leading pole vaulter Eliza McCartney, who will hope to be in the medal picture for what is her third World Indoor Championships appearance. Last year she returned to world-class form by vaulting a joint-third best ever clearance of 4.85m and after successfully negotiating 4.84m in Lievin last weekend she tops the world lists for 2024.

McCartney placed fifth at the 2016 World Indoor Championships in Eugene before two years later finishing fourth at the next edition in Birmingham.

On the track, sprinter Zoe Hobbs will be in action in the women’s 60m hoping to go one step further than the semi-final appearance she made at the 2022 World Indoor Championships. The 26-year-old Auckland-based sprinter blasted to an Oceania record of 7.13 in Belgrade two years ago and given her sub-11-second 100m form of 2023, it is a mark which could be vulnerable.

George Beamish has been electric form this year setting national 3000m and 5000m records and the 27-year-old will hope maintain his outstanding year as he takes to the track over 1500m in Glasgow.

The versatile US-based Beamish, who placed fifth in the men’s steeplechase final at the 2023 World Championships, appeared at the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Serbia, finishing tenth in the 3000m final but is a much-improved athlete from two years ago.

The team is rounded out for New Zealand debutant Maia Ramsden who was selected on the back of a dazzling mile PB of 4:24.83 – which elevated her to number two on the all-time NZ lists - at the Millrose Games on Monday.

The 21-year-old Harvard University student, who last year won the NCAA 1500m title, is a hugely exciting middle-distance talent and she will test herself against the best in the world by lining up in the women’s 1500m in Glasgow.

Middle-distance runner Sam Tanner also qualified for the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships but chose not to compete preferring to prepare for the Paris Olympic Games with a series of domestic competitions.

Wesche said: “I’m excited by the prospect of competing indoors for the first time and once again competing against the best in the world. Glasgow will be an important staging post on my journey to the Paris Olympics, so I’m hoping to enjoy the competition and throw as far as I can.”

Beamish, who has enjoyed an outstanding past 12 months or so, said: “I’m pleased with my current form and excited to put myself on the line against the global elite. While the steeplechase is my main priority, I know that it is only be running as quickly as possible on the flat will allow me to fulfil my potential over the barriers and Glasgow will represent a great opportunity to test my speed.”

Athletics NZ Team Leader Kat Austin said: “To have not only our largest team competing at a World Indoor Championships but one with high expectations across a range of events demonstrates the strength in depth of New Zealand athletics. I’m very excited to be leading a team that will want to show good form on the global stage leading into the Paris Olympic Games later this year.”

Maddi Wesche. Photo credit: Michael Dawson.

Full team

Women

Zoe Hobbs – 60m – Coach (James Mortimer)

Maia Ramsden – 1500m – Coach (Alex Gibby)

Eliza McCartney – Pole Vault – Coach (Scott Simpson)

Maddi Wesche – Shot Put – Coach (Mike Schofield)

Men

George Beamish – 1500m – Coach (Dathan Ritzenhein)

Hamish Kerr – High Jump – Coach (James Sandilands)

Jacko Gill – Shot Put – Coach (Dale Stevenson)

Tom Walsh – Shot Put – Coach (Hayden Hall)

