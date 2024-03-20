First Inductees Named For Inaugural Pasifika Rugby Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Celebration ceremony kicks off Hall of Fame on 28 March at Eden Park

First seven Pasifika players to be inducted

First winners of Jonah Lomu and Fiao’o Fa’amausili awards to be announced

Seven legendary Pasifika rugby players will be formally inducted into the inaugural Pasifika Rugby Hall of Fame next week at Eden Park. They are:

Seiuli Fiao’o Fa’amausili

Peter Fatialofa

Brian Lima

Jonah Lomu

Waisale Serevi

George Smith

Sir Bryan Williams

"We’re excited to begin the Hall of Fame’s journey at a ground which has showcased so much amazing rugby by Pasifika players and is the spiritual home of rugby," said Pasifika Rugby Hall of Fame Chairperson and All Black legend Savae Sir Michael Jones.

"The first seven inductees have individually made such huge contributions to rugby here in Aotearoa, the Pacific region and globally - their influence on our beloved game and our communities has been phenomenal.

"They have greatly enhanced the profile of Pasifika rugby across the world, and they continue to inspire the next generation of Pasifika rugby players.

"We are also very honored that the family of legendary All Black Jonah Lomu has gifted his name to the annual Jonah Lomu Pasifika Award celebrating the outstanding Pasifika Men’s player of the year.

"Jonah was such a special man whose stature still looms large over the game and who continues to inspire so many rugby players around the world. It’s fitting we acknowledge his immense contribution to the game with this special annual award.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"We are also honoured that two other outstanding Pasifika rugby players have lent their names for awards. Former Black Ferns Captain and World Cup winner Seiuli Fiao’o Fa’amausili for the Pasifika Women’s Player of the Year and one of the greatest ever sevens players, Fijian legend Waisale Serevi, for Pasifika Breakthrough Player of the Year.

"The last week in March is all about launching the Hall of Fame with mana and excellence, honoring and celebrating all that is unique and special about the contribution of our Pasifika rugby icons and heroes of the game and building a global platform to further enhance our influence in rugby around the world.

"We want the Hall of Fame to champion a better future for Pasifika players, coaches and administrators and grow the game for Pasifika communities no matter where they play the game we love," said Sir Michael.

The Hall of Fame induction dinner at Eden Park on Thursday 28 March is one of several events in the Pasifika rugby celebration which includes Pacific Fest at Eden Park, the build up to Moana Pasifika taking on the Blues on Saturday 30 March and the PBT Pasifika Business Breakfast on Saturday morning at Eden Park before the Pacific Fest.

© Scoop Media

