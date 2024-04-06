Robots In Love Premiere ‘Unbreakable’ Video On Side-Line From The Band’s Latest Single / Remix EP

‘Unbreakable’ is the soaring new industrial rock anthem, video, and digital single / remix EP from New Zealand’s Robots In Love, premiering now on Side-Line.com, ahead of upcoming shows in Melbourne, Australia.

Bandleader Elenor Rayner says of the track:

“Unbreakable is about how we feel the minute we walk onstage. It's about being in the place where you feel at your strongest, and connecting with other people to increase that strength.”

The three-track single / remix release also includes an EBM remix by Elenor, and a dance remix by drummer Alex Burchell: both ramping up the pace from the original.

‘Unbreakable’ by Robots In Love is available now from Bandcamp, Spotify, and all the usual streaming outlets.

UPCOMING SHOWS (Melbourne AU + Christchurch NZ)

5 April: Bergy Bandroom, Melbourne, with Sirus, C54, Daydream Deluxe

6 April: The Gaso, Melbourne, with Dandelion Wine, No Statues and Catherine Meeson.

9 April: The Old Bar, Melbourne, with Suburban Spell and Palliative

4 May: Darkroom, Christchurch, "May the Synth Be With You" with Flout, Wallowich and Nefarious Deeds

Robots in Love create their formidable style of epic dark electro rock by fusing the raw energy of live drums, bass and guitar with cutting-edge electronics. They incorporate everything from moody, sensuous grooves to rock, techno, EBM, jungle, punk, industrial, alt pop, goth and electro.

Elenor Rayner (vocalist/producer) has credits on more than 70 releases as producer, vocalist or remixer and has toured throughout Europe, USA, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Alex Burchell (drums) is a multi-instrumentalist, producer and vocalist. As part of a symphonic orchestra, he recently played to a crowd of 20,000 in Christchurch, supporting The Chemical Brothers.

Tony Lumsden (bass) is a highly regarded session musician, and has toured with a plethora of musicians including Hello Sailor, Shona Laing and Rikki Morris.

Brett Lemmon (guitar) is a former London-based guitarist/songwriter. He has worked with world renowned producers Hugh Padgham, Mike Chapman and Adrian Bushby and artists including Ellie Goulding and F.K.A. Twigs.

Robots In Love have released three EPs, along with tracks on several compilations. The band routinely play live around New Zealand and Australia.

