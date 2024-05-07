Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Single "I Don't Want This Scene To End" From Voodoo Bloo

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 9:37 am
Press Release: Voodoo Bloo

Image/Supplied 


Indie Rock band Voodoo Bloo release their funky new single in time for NZ Music Month to honour their departing bass player it must be worth a listen. This is one of Voodoo Bloo's most funky but intense releases of 2024.

Recorded by the band at Massey University in Wellington, New Zealand, the track showcases Voodoo Bloo's signature sound, blending raw energy with poignant lyricism. Produced by Jackson Kidd (The drummer of Voodoo Bloo) alongside the band, and skilfully mixed by Scott Seabright, whose repertoire includes collaborations with esteemed acts such as Alien Weaponry, Mumford & Sons, and Six60, "I Don’t Want This Scene To End" promises an electrifying auditory experience.

Known for their innovative approach to music and unapologetic authenticity, Voodoo Bloo continues to push boundaries with their distinct sound, earning them a dedicated following both in New Zealand and beyond.

Brace yourselves for an intense sonic journey as Voodoo Bloo unleashes this incendiary anthem.

