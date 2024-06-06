NIA Archives Announces Auckland Show

The unstoppable Bradford-born, Leeds-raised new-gen junglist Nia Archives announces her biggest tour to date. Kicking off on Thursday September 19, 2024 in Washington DC, USA, Nia will begin a 28-date worldwide tour that’ll see her take her eclectic and electrifying hybrid live show with full visuals across North America, the UK and Europe, Australia and the final stop in New Zealand at Auckland Town Hall on January 26, 2025.

Joining Nia on her one-off not-to-be-missed Auckland show is the formidableHALFQUEEN who has influenced a confluence of sound that is ever-evolving, musically speaking, into a local and global sense of diaspora; connecting the dots between genres and islands worldwide.

Fans can get early access to the pre-sale tomorrow Thursday June 6 from 10am and general on-sale available Friday June 7 at 10am.

Since its modest 400 tickets-sold-out inception just two years ago in December 2022 in London and Manchester, UP YA ARCHIVES parties have gone from strength to strength and have become something of a major cultural movement.

From her Bad Gyalz Day Rave last summer, to her 10,000 ticket sell out Warehouse Project Takeover and record breaking Boiler Room hosted by Charity Shop Sue for IWD that welcomed exclusively women, trans and non-binary ravers (the first ever for the platform), Nia Archives is paving the way for a new kind of dancefloor and centring those previously marginalised voices and ravers.

British GQ noted of her Bad Gyalz rave “As jungle blares from the speakers, I’m struck by the feelgood energy. Nobody is checking their phone or looking over their shoulder. Social anxiety seems to have been left in the cloakroom.”Through her multi-genre UP YA ARCHIVES parties, Nia is using her platform and voice to lift up and celebrate those alongside hers, all the while shining a light onto creativity from the North of England.

A once-in-a-generation talent and global breakout star who’s covered every magazine from ES Mag to The Face, supported Beyonce and turned in remixes for Fred Again and Jorja Smith, earlier this year her ground-breaking critically acclaimed debut album SILENCE IS LOUD record cemented her track for world domination.

Alongside a plethora of 4 and 5 star reviews across the board from DIY to NME, The Financial Times and The Telegraph and many more, The Arts desk described it as “the sound not only of a major talent, but a generational shift in ways of hearing, coming into focus” with The Guardian noting that “Archives is changing the landscape of dance music at an uncanny speed”.

The record that saw her bring Britpop to Jungle Music in a wholly unique and quintessentially Nia Archives way drew comparisons to everyone from Blur to Adele, Goldie and The Prodigy and placed firmly in the lineage of British dance music greats.

Nia Archives Bio:

Nia Archives is not interested in being one fixed thing. Since emerging in 2020, the 24-year-old producer, DJ, singer and songwriter has been at the forefront of the latest era of jungle and boasts a slew of critically acclaimed EPs under her belt - HEADZ GONE WEST, FORBIDDEN FEELINGZ and SUNRISE BANG UR HEAD AGAINST THA WALL - and most recently a generational and genre defining debut album SILENCE IS LOUD. Released in April 2024, this album has received huge critical acclaim, garnering support from everyone from The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Financial Times, DIY, Dork, The Independent, NME, Pitchfork, The Face and more. The Bradford-born, Leeds-raised artist has earned accolades including placing third in the prestigious BBC Sound Poll for 2023, alongside a nomination for the Brit Awards’ Rising Star prize, plus wins at the DJ Mag, NME, the MOBOs and Artist and Manager Awards. She has also toured the world – be it North America, Europe or Asia – and even opened a show in London as part of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. She’s renowned as a party-starter in her own right, too, with takeovers at Glastonbury, Warehouse Project and her own Bad Gyalz day event. She’s done official remixes for the likes of Jorja Smith, had a huge summer hit with her Yeah Yeah Yeahs rework ‘Off Wiv Ya Headz’, and worked with brands like Corteiz, Nike, Flannels, Burberry, FIFA, Apple and JD Sports. A bona-fide press darling with nods from British Vogue, Crack, GQ, The Fader, Pitchfork and more, in just three years, NiaArchives has become a need-to-know name in dance music

