Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Recitals Release I GOT GOLD! EP

Friday, 27 September 2024, 8:46 am
Press Release: Flying Nun Records

TOP: Tharushi Bowatte, Xanthe Rook, Sam Curtiss, Olivia Wilding,
BOTTOM: Christian Dimick, Carla Camilleri, Josh FInegan
(Photo/Supplied)

Today Recitals have shared the brand new EP I GOT GOLD! — out now on all digital platforms. The EP is a collection of songs, old and new, set in an alternate reality, a private joke universe, translated to the best of their ability. I GOT GOLD! is dynamic and imaginary, a love letter to each other and Te Whanganui-A-Tara, where their friendship and project was born.

Boasting five incredible tracks, I GOT GOLD! was recorded at The Surgery in Newtown. It was produced, engineered and mixed by James Goldsmith and mastered by Tom Healy. I GOT GOLD! is due for limited vinyl run due at the end of November this year, and is available via Flying Nun Records.

Recitals are donating their proceeds from this release to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF)

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Flying Nun Records on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 