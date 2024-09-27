Recitals Release I GOT GOLD! EP

TOP: Tharushi Bowatte, Xanthe Rook, Sam Curtiss, Olivia Wilding,

BOTTOM: Christian Dimick, Carla Camilleri, Josh FInegan

(Photo/Supplied)

Today Recitals have shared the brand new EP I GOT GOLD! — out now on all digital platforms. The EP is a collection of songs, old and new, set in an alternate reality, a private joke universe, translated to the best of their ability. I GOT GOLD! is dynamic and imaginary, a love letter to each other and Te Whanganui-A-Tara, where their friendship and project was born.

Boasting five incredible tracks, I GOT GOLD! was recorded at The Surgery in Newtown. It was produced, engineered and mixed by James Goldsmith and mastered by Tom Healy. I GOT GOLD! is due for limited vinyl run due at the end of November this year, and is available via Flying Nun Records.

Recitals are donating their proceeds from this release to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF).

