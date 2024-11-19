Mallin To Put Winning Experience To Work In GR86

Ray Mallin is another major junior talent joining the championship– John Cowpland

Mallin – like many of the 25 strong grid – learned his craft in the hugely competitive New Zealand karting scene starting at 12 years old. Over the past two seasons the 16- year-old has delivered a string of impressive results.

Topping those were class wins in the 2023 Auckland City of Sails competition, a national title in the 2023 CIK Trophy of New Zealand with double class wins, the 2023 Harvest Marlborough event and recently taking the series win in the 2024 Top Half series in KZ2.

Multiple top three finishes in other major karting competitions over the same period mark the Cambridge driver as an outstanding young talent – a fact recognised when he was selected to represent New Zealand in Italy at the Rok Cup Superfinals.

But it isn’t just karting experience the youngster will put to work when he takes to the track for the first round of the Bridgestone GR86 Championship, he was also a leading contender in the Honda Cup in 2023. His first experience around NZ circuits netted race and round wins at Pukekohe and Hampton Downs.

He knows how competitive the Bridgestone GR86 Championship is set to be, but is quietly focussed on learning and making a strong impression. “Everyone knows it’s going to be very close, there were 20 cars covered by less than a second in the testing we have been doing and there is nobody out there ahead, so there is an opportunity for everyone in a field as even as this,” he said at the recent Hampton Downs pre-season test.

“It’s interesting having engineers and data and I am enjoying every second of it so far. I’ve learned a lot of things, but mainly how to find the limit of the car and not go past it.

“Realistically I’d love to be in the top ten and aim for the top five and if I can get a win that would be awesome. It’s all about learning though and improving every time I am in the car.”

Ray’s car will be run by Action Motorsport and will run with support from Diggabits, Go Fuel and Mobile Plant Repairs.

He will start and finish the six round championship at Taupo – with the final round as the major support category for the Australian Supercars second visit to the circuit.

He’ll also race two rounds in the South Island – at Teretonga and at the 69th New Zealand Grand Prix meeting at Highlands International Motorsport Park.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

