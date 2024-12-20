Restoration Of Turnbull House Moves Forward With Construction Contract Awarded

Construction on nationally cherished Turnbull House, a key part of the country’s architectural and cultural heritage, is officially set to begin.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, leading the Turnbull House Project, has awarded the construction contract to Naylor Love.Naylor Love is now preparing to mobilise on-site, marking an exciting new phase in this multi-year initiative aimed at strengthening, preserving, and revitalising Turnbull House for future generations.

"Naylor Love is incredibly proud and excited to be working on a project of such significance to New Zealand’s history and culture," said Nick Clayton, General Manager North Island and Wellington Regional Director, Naylor Love. "We look forward to bringing our expertise and experience in adaptive reuse and seismic strengthening to this restoration, ensuring Turnbull House remains a lasting part of Wellington’s heritage.

"With site preparation for construction beginning soon, pedestrians and road users around Turnbull House will see new safety measures in place. Additional scaffolding and hoardings will be installed to protect the public and allow workers safe access to the historic building. All footpath users are advised to follow clearly marked signage around the site.

Located in Wellington’s bustling neighbourhood around Parliament, Turnbull House stands as a testament to New Zealand’s rich built and social heritage. Turnbull House is a Category 1 historic place entered on the New Zealand Heritage List Rārangi Kōrero, recognising an outstanding level of architectural and social significance to the nation.

Built in 1915-1916 as a residence and library for Alexander Horsburgh Turnbull (1868-1918), one of New Zealand’s most renowned collectors and bibliophiles, Turnbull House blends Scottish Baronial, Queen Anne, and Medieval architectural styles. Surrounded by high-rise buildings today, it retains a special place in Wellington’s architectural landscape, embodying the character of the early-20th century city.

The restoration of the 108-year-old Turnbull House is a complex, carefully planned, multi-year project with wide-ranging goals. Key project outcomes include seismic resilience through structural reinforcements and base isolation; climate change adaptation through enhanced weather resistance and measures to manage increased rainfall; preservation of the building’s heritage fabric and materials; improved accessibility and a reimagined interior to adapt the space for contemporary use. This restoration will ensure Turnbull House remains a welcoming and versatile public space, preserving its role as an important part of Wellington’s architectural and cultural landscape.

A central element of the Turnbull House Project is the collaboration with Hīkoikoi Management Limited, on behalf of the ahu whenua trusts, to develop a cultural narrative that complements the restoration. This partnership will deepen understanding of the site’s pre-colonial significance and weave historical context into the project’s future vision.

The narrative will highlight the connection between the land, its people, and its history, honouring the significance of this area to mana whenua.

"Hīkoikoi Management Limited, on behalf of Wellington Tenths Trust and Palmerston North Māori Reserve Trust, is honoured to contribute to the cultural narrative of Turnbull House," said Richard Te One, Relationship Liaison Officer, Hīkoikoi Management Limited.

"This collaboration offers an opportunity to highlight the pre-colonial significance of the site, creating a legacy that respects and celebrates the history and heritage of this place."

The Turnbull House Project is led by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga. For project updates and upcoming milestones, stay tuned to our social media channels or visit the project page online at https://www.heritage.org.nz/places/turnbull-house-project

