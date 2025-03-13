Rugby Museum To Host Capping Ceremony For Whanau Of Former Test Referees

The New Zealand Rugby Museum is hosting a capping ceremony for three former test referees in partnership with New Zealand Rugby.

Alongside opening a new display dedicated to test referees, the event celebrates three match officials from the amateur era who dedicated themselves to rugby. The exhibit comes from a New Zealand Rugby project to number test referees, from the first in 1899 (William Garrard, #1) through to the modern professional era, the most recent being Angus Mabey (#88). In 2022, 54 refs were capped at Eden Park, including 12 deceased refs who were represented by whanau. Three more referees will be honoured at the upcoming ceremony at the New Zealand Rugby Museum.

Photographs and details of the remaining 18 test referees whose families have not yet been contacted. (Photo/Supplied)

NZR Vice President Erin Rush will present the caps at the ceremony on Thursday 20 March to whanau of Frank Sutherland (#12) and Allan B. Farquhar (#32), who were active in the 1930s and 1960s respectively. Manawatu-based referee Frank Parkinson (#25) will be represented by the Rugby Museum’s Chairperson, Clive Akers, thereby reuniting this ceremonial cap with Parkinson’s rugby memorabilia collection, previously donated to the museum.

Former Test referee Bryce Lawrence, now NZR’s Head of Training and Education, was the key driver of the original capping initiative and is looking forward to acknowledging three more of the refereeing fraternity. “We’re thrilled this exhibit continues our efforts to celebrate New Zealand’s refereeing history. Match officials have always played a significant role in our game, and this display will help share that story with the Museum’s guests,” said Lawrence.

“I have great memories of the capping event in 2022, and thanks to the Museum’s research, we’re able to facilitate a special moment for two more families in honour of their loved ones. Knowing that Parkinson’s cap will be added to his existing collection at the Museum is pleasing, and his personal story can be complete.”

New Zealand Rugby continues to seek descendants of 18 referees who have yet to be contacted about receiving this commemorative cap on behalf of their ancestor. If any readers know of the families or believe themselves to be related, please contact communications@nzrugby.co.nz

The New Zealand Rugby Museum is open from 10am – 4pm seven days a week with no pre-booking required, and is based inside Te Manawa Museum’s complex at 326 Main Street, Palmerston North. For more information, please check out the website - rugbymuseum.co.nz or contact the Rugby Museum directly.

