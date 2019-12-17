Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

UC New Year resolution for greater connection with Ōtautahi

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 4:42 pm
Press Release: University of Canterbury

University of Canterbury (UC) is getting a headstart on one of its New Year resolutions – to better engage with the community, local businesses and the city of Ōtautahi Christchurch.

This year, UC launched a new Strategic Vision to carry the University towards its 150th anniversary and beyond. At the heart of the strategy is enhanced engagement with Ōtautahi Christchurch.

To establish a better connection with people and businesses in the city, UC will continue to develop its presence in the city. In early December a Registrations of Interest (ROI) request was released seeking a central city location for partnership collaboration, teaching and for hosting events.

UC’s increased presence in the central city will allow for greater collaboration with local businesses to achieve their economic, social, cultural, technology and innovation objectives. Plus, it will allow UC to form long-term partnerships to benefit UC’s student work-integrated and community-engaged learning programmes.

UC graduates are renowned as being innovative, enterprising and work-ready. Through an increased presence in the city and greater collaboration with business partners UC will create more opportunities for individuals and businesses to make a positive economic and social impact.

In 2016, UC returned to its original home in the beautiful heritage Arts Centre where the renowned UC School of Music and Classics Department and the Teece Museum of Classical Antiquities are housed. UC also jointly shares space in Manawa, the state-of-the-art hub for health research and education, in Christchurch’s Health Precinct.

The ROI specifies a minimum space of 500m2. The deadline for registrations is 13 February 2020 –access the ROI here.


© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 