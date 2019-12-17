UC New Year resolution for greater connection with Ōtautahi

University of Canterbury (UC) is getting a headstart on one of its New Year resolutions – to better engage with the community, local businesses and the city of Ōtautahi Christchurch.

This year, UC launched a new Strategic Vision to carry the University towards its 150th anniversary and beyond. At the heart of the strategy is enhanced engagement with Ōtautahi Christchurch.

To establish a better connection with people and businesses in the city, UC will continue to develop its presence in the city. In early December a Registrations of Interest (ROI) request was released seeking a central city location for partnership collaboration, teaching and for hosting events.

UC’s increased presence in the central city will allow for greater collaboration with local businesses to achieve their economic, social, cultural, technology and innovation objectives. Plus, it will allow UC to form long-term partnerships to benefit UC’s student work-integrated and community-engaged learning programmes.

UC graduates are renowned as being innovative, enterprising and work-ready. Through an increased presence in the city and greater collaboration with business partners UC will create more opportunities for individuals and businesses to make a positive economic and social impact.

In 2016, UC returned to its original home in the beautiful heritage Arts Centre where the renowned UC School of Music and Classics Department and the Teece Museum of Classical Antiquities are housed. UC also jointly shares space in Manawa, the state-of-the-art hub for health research and education, in Christchurch’s Health Precinct.

The ROI specifies a minimum space of 500m2. The deadline for registrations is 13 February 2020 –access the ROI here.





© Scoop Media