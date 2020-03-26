Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

My Study Series Gives Free Temporary Access To Platform Due To Forced School Closures

Thursday, 26 March 2020, 8:38 am
Press Release: My Study Series

New Zealand Online Learning Platform My Study Series Gives Free Temporary Access to Platform due to Forced School Closures

NZ is facing forced school closures and a country wide lockdown to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. NCEA focused online learning platform My Study Series is providing temporary free access to schools that don't currently have a subscription to help students maintain their studies.

Many schools are left searching for options to maintain their students’ education as the New Zealand government closes schools in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The good news is that in NZ, there is already, a well-established award-winning online learning platform schools can use to meet this need. To make things as quick and easy as possible, the online learning platform My Study Series, who support an NCEA curriculum, is providing temporary free access to schools who don’t currently have a subscription. The company behind the platform, Augmented Learning Limited, is working hard to onboard as many classes as possible to the platform to support thousands of teachers and students during these challenging times. Current estimates are schools will be closed for at least four weeks but there is certainly the chance this time could be extended longer.

“My Study Series supports Kiwi teachers and students through NCEA,” commented Carl Condliffe, founder of the platform, teacher, and Head of Department for the last 12 years. “This is a difficult time, but we really want to do our best to provide a way for all students to access quality learning content in a remote environment”.

My Study Series currently provides access to targeted video content, automated quizzing and in depth reporting for all senior Physical Education standards, Level 1 Mathematics and Statistics, and Level 1 Health Education. In the 12 hours since learning of the closure more than 200 classes have been onboarded to the platform with more on the way.

For the last four years the online platform has had between 75-100 schools subscribing per year and have engaged more than 45,000 students during that time. It’s expected that number will jump dramatically now.

The feedback from users has been positive across the board.

A NZ-educator recently commented that, “My Study Series has been fantastic for my senior students to gain in-depth knowledge and understanding of key concepts. This has allowed for greater differentiation within my classes, and the ability to apply higher order thinking tasks in a practical context.”

For more information be sure to visit https://www.mystudyseries.co.nz.

About My Study Series

My Study Series is an award winning online learning platform, winning the Best Digital Resource at the 2018 CLNZ Educational Awards. The platform is built by New Zealand teachers, for New Zealand teachers and their students. It is an innovative approach to learning, focusing on providing teachers the opportunity to repurpose their classroom space and engage their students in more authentic and meaningful learning contexts.

 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from My Study Series on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 