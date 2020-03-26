My Study Series Gives Free Temporary Access To Platform Due To Forced School Closures

New Zealand Online Learning Platform My Study Series Gives Free Temporary Access to Platform due to Forced School Closures

NZ is facing forced school closures and a country wide lockdown to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. NCEA focused online learning platform My Study Series is providing temporary free access to schools that don't currently have a subscription to help students maintain their studies.

Many schools are left searching for options to maintain their students’ education as the New Zealand government closes schools in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The good news is that in NZ, there is already, a well-established award-winning online learning platform schools can use to meet this need. To make things as quick and easy as possible, the online learning platform My Study Series, who support an NCEA curriculum, is providing temporary free access to schools who don’t currently have a subscription. The company behind the platform, Augmented Learning Limited, is working hard to onboard as many classes as possible to the platform to support thousands of teachers and students during these challenging times. Current estimates are schools will be closed for at least four weeks but there is certainly the chance this time could be extended longer.

“My Study Series supports Kiwi teachers and students through NCEA,” commented Carl Condliffe, founder of the platform, teacher, and Head of Department for the last 12 years. “This is a difficult time, but we really want to do our best to provide a way for all students to access quality learning content in a remote environment”.

My Study Series currently provides access to targeted video content, automated quizzing and in depth reporting for all senior Physical Education standards, Level 1 Mathematics and Statistics, and Level 1 Health Education. In the 12 hours since learning of the closure more than 200 classes have been onboarded to the platform with more on the way.

For the last four years the online platform has had between 75-100 schools subscribing per year and have engaged more than 45,000 students during that time. It’s expected that number will jump dramatically now.

The feedback from users has been positive across the board.

A NZ-educator recently commented that, “My Study Series has been fantastic for my senior students to gain in-depth knowledge and understanding of key concepts. This has allowed for greater differentiation within my classes, and the ability to apply higher order thinking tasks in a practical context.”

For more information be sure to visit https://www.mystudyseries.co.nz.

About My Study Series

My Study Series is an award winning online learning platform, winning the Best Digital Resource at the 2018 CLNZ Educational Awards. The platform is built by New Zealand teachers, for New Zealand teachers and their students. It is an innovative approach to learning, focusing on providing teachers the opportunity to repurpose their classroom space and engage their students in more authentic and meaningful learning contexts.

© Scoop Media

