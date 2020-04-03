Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Open Polytechnic Helps James Cook High Online

Friday, 3 April 2020, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Open Polytechnic

James Cook High School in Auckland is working with national distance learning provider Open Polytechnic of New Zealand to move its courses online in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two education providers have been working together for two years to explore innovative ways of enriching classroom teaching through online learning.

As a result James Cook is well positioned to move quickly into a fully online model during the lockdown period.

The new model combines Open Polytechnic’s iQualify online platform and digital NCEA resources with upskilling for teachers and support for developing an effective online learning environment.

Virtual cohorts of 60 students work through five or six achievement standards guided by two or more teachers per standard. Teachers are able to support each other as they learn new online skills and further support is provided by Open Polytechnic experts.

Teachers are also using the iQualify platform to create extra content to supplement Open Polytechnic’s digital NCEA resources.

James Cook High School Principal Grant McMillan said his main focus was to ensure his students had quality online material available to be able to continue learning.

“It was important to provide my staff with a platform to continue to teach students and the benefit of Open Polytechnic expertise in providing good quality instruction at distance has been invaluable.”

Open Polytechnic School Strategy head Alex MaCreadie said James Cook High’s openness to innovation made it an ideal partner to work with in developing online learning for the secondary school environment.

He said Open Polytechnic was also making its iQualify for Schools available free of charge for other schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wherever we’re able Open Polytechnic is committed to helping the wider education sector in this challenging time.”

